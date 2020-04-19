It’s time to liberate America from the manic antics of its president

As thousands of Americans die each day from the ravages of COVID-19, Impeached President Donald J. Trump sits in the White House watching Fox News, firing off tweets filled with angry attacks against his political opponents. Not the job description for president of the United States as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

Truth be told, however, it’s nothing new for the man-child who wants to be king of this country. He has spent the past three years turning his anti-American, pro-Trump way of life into an art form.

Last week, Trump transformed himself into a revolutionary activist. In a series of tweets he exhorted his Republican Party enablers and followers to “liberate” states managed by Democratic governors — Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia — from health-care guidelines that have successfully slowed the spread of the deadly disease.

Go out, gather in large crowds, ignore the 6 feet of separation guidelines provided by the country’s Center for Disease Control (CDC), a reading between the lines of Trump’s tweets told his supporters.

If any liberation is needed, it’s to separate Trump and his manic actions from the White House, from his failed attempt to govern the country. Such a liberating act, no matter how popular it would be in most parts of America, would require an emergency act of Congress or the Supreme Court. It’s probably not going to happen.

So how can U.S. citizens stop Trump from leading the country down a road to ruin just as he did his casinos, his airline, his university and his real estate empire? Apparently, the only solution is to vote the wannabe dictator out of office on Nov. 3.

Until the country is rid of Trump’s ranting and raving, considerable damage will be done to the foundations of our democracy that have stood the test of time for more than two centuries.

He will pile considerable debt onto the shoulders of future generations, trillions of dollars of it.

He will leave the nation in such a chaotic state that it will take decades to unravel his web of corruption.

The American farmer — small operators, not corporate enterprises — and Trump’s trade deals with China provide a clear and current example of his money-toss and chaos-creation management style.

The Trump administration signed an initial trade deal with China in January, The New York Times reported. The program began in 2018 as a $12 billion effort to mitigate losses for farmers who lost sales or faced retaliatory tariffs from China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico as a result of the trade war. The program grew to $28 billion last month as Trump’s conflict with China festered.

Late last week, the Trump administration revealed it was asking Congress for an additional $19 billion in farm aid to pull farmers through the COVID-19 crisis that has shut down restaurants and other operations that support the nation’s agricultural community.

That’s not the end of the promised financial assistance to farmers, however. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue revealed that an additional $14 billion would be distributed to farmers in July to help them deal with economic losses from the deadly disease.

So, first it was $28 billion in taxpayer dollars to the farmers to help them deal with the ravages of Trump’s failed trade negotiations with China. Then it was $19 billion to help farming communities deal with COVID-19, which Trump spent nearly a month downplaying. Now it’s $14 billion to help farmers attempt to recover from financial calamities brought on by coronavirus.

That’s $61 billion in taxpayer dollars in less than four months to the nation’s farmers as an apology for Trump’s failure to govern the country. A side note: the initial $28 billion distribution is under investigation by the nonpartisan GAO.

Another example of Trump’s inability to manage a government in crisis mode: Congress passed and Trump signed a $2.1 trillion stimulus package last month to provide relief for businesses shut down by COVID-19. Part of that legislation was $349 billion in small business loans.

Those funds were supposed to cover payrolls and other operating expenses for some two months. Unfortunately, it lasted less than two weeks. Where did the money go? Why are thousands of small business owners, the de facto heartbeat of America, being told by their banks that even with proper paperwork filed in a timely manner there isn’t any money available to give them a shot at surviving the COVID-19 crisis.

Finally, a prime example of Trump’s unethical management of the federal government is the financial support provided to companies owned by White House senior adviser — and son-in-law — Jared Kushner.

On Friday, Bloomberg News reported that Kushner Cos. had received an $800 million federally backed apartment loan to buy apartments in Maryland and Virginia — the company’s biggest purchase in a decade.

The loan was issued by Berkadia — a lender co-owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. — in a deal that’s backed by government-owned Freddie Mac, Bloomberg reported. The arrangement increases the government’s exposure to Kushner Cos. at the same time its former chief executive officer is one of the most powerful people in the White House.

Additionally, Bloomberg revealed in February that Kushner was purchasing 6,030 apartments across 16 properties in the two states from private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a $1.15 billion deal.

It’s important to note that Trump appointed Joseph Otting to oversee the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Otting previously served as CEO of OneWest Bank, founded by now-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, an ally of Kushner’s in the West Wing.

Most Americans are weary of the constant chaos, unending lies and misspent taxpayer dollars. The “swamp” that is the Trump administration is wreaking havoc on the country at a time when it’s crippled by coronavirus, a time when the focus of the president should be on saving lives and minimizing the pain and suffering of men and women struggling to survive the ravages of the deadly disease.

Trump should not be calling for demonstrations against Herculean efforts to win the war against COVID-19.

Trump should lead the nation in prayers for the families of the more than 37,000 U.S. citizens who have died from coronavirus during the past two months. He should order flags across the country to fly at half-staff in their memory. He should encourage Americans everywhere to send prayers and get well wishes to the more than 13,000 men and women currently in serious or critical condition in hospitals across America.

But he won’t.

Therefore, it’s time to LIBERATE THE U.S. FROM TRUMP.

Tweet it. Share it. Spread the word that Americans need to unite against COVID-19 and against all who would politicize this battle against coronavirus, an enemy of people everywhere.