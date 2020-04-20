Don’t get fooled again

This is for the Trump voters.

Most of you are good, hard-working Americans who wanted what was best for your families and your country.

I’m not going to insult you, lecture you, or belittle your intelligence or education. I am not going to suggest that you’re a bigot.

I’m going to assume you had a good reason for voting for Trump four years ago.

Maybe you didn’t like Hillary Clinton, or her husband, or what you felt they represented.

Maybe it was important to you that the new president appoint judges who saw things your way.

Maybe you didn’t think a woman, any woman, should be president.

Maybe you really liked what Trump was saying.

Maybe you bought into his image as a successful, tough-talking businessman, and you decided that was just what we needed.

Maybe you’re a lifelong Republican and would have voted for the party’s nominee no matter who it was.

Maybe you had some doubts about Trump’s qualifications, his lack of political or leadership experience, or how he managed to get a doctor’s note that kept him out of the Vietnam War. But you reasoned that the Republican Party knew what it was doing and that it would never choose a standard bearer who wasn’t up to the task of being president.

Maybe you figured Hillary would win anyway, so what was the harm in voting for Trump?

You might have had any or all of those reasons or any number of others.

For all anyone knew, he might have become a competent president, maybe even a good one or a great one. He might have had too much pride in his family name to fail. He might have surrounded himself with experts in various fields to make up for his own lack of experience or knowledge, and he might have listened to them.

But we now know that didn’t happen, and there’s no reason to believe it will happen in a second Trump term.

So please, don’t give him one.