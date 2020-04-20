Yes, I’m violating the hell out of community standards

You know, I really didn’t plan to write today, but looking at some of these goddamned pictures was like putting my balls in a meat grinder and turning the crank. I don’t think I can adequately convey my contempt for these fucking “liberate” people.

Set aside for a moment whether fewer Americans might have died from COVID-19 exposure if the Trump government had acted sooner instead of, you know, playing fucking golf or whatever. Yeah, just set that aside.

Let’s also set aside that during his watch, Trump fired the fucking pandemic response team and put fucking Jared in charge of maintaining our strategic stockpile of ventilators and protective equipment while doctors and nurses were wearing Hefty bags because there wasn’t enough PPE to go around.

I know that’s a big ask to set those things aside, but let’s just do it anyway.

Now Trump, the godless cocksucker, is actively encouraging his Basket of Deplorables Base to “liberate” their states from stay-at-home orders designed to protect us and contain a raging pandemic that has already claimed more than 40,000 American lives and infected lord knows how many more. Why don’t we know? Because Trump STILL can’t get enough test kits into the field.

Yeah, I said “Basket of Deplorables” because, ill-advised though it might have been at the time she said it, Hillary Clinton could not have been more correct. Deplorable is EXACTLY what these people are. They were Deplorable then and they’re just as Deplorable now, if not more so.

Right, so here’s the president of the United States, this slimey, treasonous, lying bastard, and he’s encouraging his baboons to defy their state governments. And the baboons are listening!

You know, I wouldn’t care if they all got infected and died, I truly wouldn’t. But the problem is they’re gonna take some of US with them, and that includes the heroic healthcare workers who are just trying to do their jobs while the Marmalade Mussolini (thanks, Steve) shivs them in the back.

I hate him. I hate him. I hate him.

Know who else I hate? I hate these people and institutions that tell me I have to be calm, that I have to be polite, that I have to “maintain a civil discourse” with these fucking animals. “They’ll come back to our side when things start affecting them personally, unless you keep calling them names like ‘Nazis and baboons and Deplorables!’ ”

Well fuck that!

And fuck you, Facebook, for throwing our staffers into Censorship Prison every time he or she sends links to a Shinbone Star story that violates “community standards” by offending some milquetoast asswipe who thinks Trump shouldn’t be compared to Nazis. Fuck you, Zuckerberg, you soulless prick.

Goddamn I hate these people, and to those who would say “don’t burn your bridges” back to ex-friends and relatives already cut off because of Trump. Screw that! Those relationships have been stuck in the toaster since 2016 and are so far beyond being burnt that they’re unrecognizable.

You think I’d even want those relationships back? There’s a better chance of me eating watercress sandwiches on the surface of fucking Uranus than making nice with people who had no problem voting for a guy who thinks my granddaughter looks like someone who belongs in a cage down Mexico way.

To hell with that. I don’t need them, and I sure as shit don’t need the idiot Trumper baboons who are putting my friends and family in healthcare in even more danger by ignoring stay-at-home orders . . . the very same evil morons who will expect people like my daughter to take care of their sorry asses when they’re gasping for breath on some hospital gurney.

Die. Please die. Just leave my family and friends out of it!

Fuck you, Trump, you filthy bastard.