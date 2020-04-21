Trump has country positioned for civil war by supporting armed protestors

Contingent of heavily armed individuals in back of an old military vehicle just showed up. They said they’re all independent. No affiliation. pic.twitter.com/Y8GMcN12eG — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) April 20, 2020

Not content with the havoc COVID-19 is wreaking across the country, Impeached President Donald J. Trump has placed America on the brink of a civil war by encouraging armed protestors to walk city streets in his name.

These banner-waving, MAGA-hatted, gun-toting Trumpist backers of a wannbe dictator don’t like the lifesaving quarantine guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and put in place by governors of all 50 states.

They want governors to reopen the nation’s economy by ending safe-distancing practices, so their lives can go back to normal, even if it means they could kill many of their fellow citizens through spreading coronavirus infections.

Apparently, the deaths of nearly 42,000 Americans of all ages, races and religious beliefs don’t matter to them. Why should they, since those deaths don’t seem to weigh on the mind of their commander-in-chief as he blathers on during media briefings every day. They also don’t seem to notice that there are more than 13,500 people still in serious and critical condition in hospitals across the country.

No, all they care about is the fact that Trump has authorized them to take to the streets, loaded for action against anyone who dares challenge their right to disobey the law, to disregard the safety of millions of people who value their own lives.

The protestors’ only loyalty is to Trump.

This Trump rapture has the country positioned for a civil war. His chaotic approach to dealing with COVID-19, his constant attack against fact-finders who point out his failings in addressing the pandemic when it first flared in Asia late last year, then on American soil in late January, has defined the battlefield.

Make no mistake, Trump does not want to leave Washington. He does not want to return to New York City. He does not want to wind up in jail for the crimes he has committed against this country and its people.

He is starting to realize that his mismanagement — no, his total bungling — of the COVID-19 crisis and his inability to devise a federal strategy to attack and defeat it threatens his re-election chances.

His strategy is to sow civil discord to the point of civil war in order to maintain a grip on the power afforded him as president of the United States. That power includes control of the nation’s military as commander-in-chief. Who will the generals in the Pentagon and in the field protect? Trump, their de facto boss, or we the people whose hundreds of billions of dollars finance the military-industrial complex that earned them the reputation as a lean, mean fighting machine?

Who knows? It’s a factor that shouldn’t even have to be discussed while the world is battling the coronavirus.

Trump doesn’t care about the lives lost to COVID-19 due in part to his ignorance and ineptness. He doesn’t care about the pain and suffering he has caused to families of the victims. He doesn’t care about the sacrifices made on a daily basis by the frontline warriors battling COVID-19, the doctors, nurses and first responders.

Apparently, Trump believes a civil war with the worst of his supporters walking the streets of American cities with AK-47s slung across their shoulders will allow him to keep tweeting and lying, allow him to continue to rage against the beast that once was the greatest republic and experiment in democracy the world had ever seen.

This is Trump’s civil war. Our country is lost if he wins it.