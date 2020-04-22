With a crisis in education, Betsy’s trying to make things worse

“Susanna” is a teacher who is currently balancing teaching students with now instructing her special-needs 7-year-old son who has severe autism and attention deficit disorder. The COVID-19 virus has forced America’s schools to close and shift to remote learning.

It’s nearly causing Susanna to lose her mind.

“There are days I don’t know how I’m going to make it emotionally,” she confessed.

So, again, I ask, where’s Betsy?

Well, sure enough, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has appeared — though not in the way we need her most: giving support, leadership and guidance during an unprecedented time for teachers, students and parents.

Hidden away in the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package is a proposal from Betsy to waive the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or IDEA, the nation’s federal education law that provides funding and support for students with disabilities. Its aim is to ensure that kids like Susanna’s son receive a free and appropriate education.

So, during a pandemic and at a time when educators need you most, your focus, Betsy, is on waiving protections for children who need it most???

I decided to turn to education academics, such as David DeMatthews, an associate professor and the director of the Texas Principal Leadership Academy at The University of Texas at Austin.

In an April column that appeared in both “The Hill” and “The University of Texas News,” DeMatthews wrote:

“As a researcher in the area of education policy, this is extremely concerning. If Secretary DeVos’ past behavior has any predictive value for her future decisions related to equitable educational policies, then families of children with disabilities across the country should also be highly concerned.”

It’s a question that’s concerning for Susanna as she continues struggling to teach her 190 students, along with her special-needs son.

“He rages every day, can’t stay focused on the lessons, so how am I to teach the kids I’m responsible for, let alone be there for him?” Susanna said.

Indeed, DeMatthews is also questioning just where Betsy is in all of the mayhem. He wrote:

“The country is now facing extreme challenges dealing with COVID-19, and states and districts will need flexibility and support in providing education to students with disabilities, but leadership and creditability to make such decisions is lacking.”

So again, I ask: Where are you, Betsy?