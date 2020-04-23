How might COVID-19 reshape 21st century American life?*

* As COVID-19 continues to deliver body blows — too many fatal — to citizens of America and the world, one thing is clear; the way we, our children and grandchildren will approach life going forward is open to debate. There’s no mistake, however, that the deadly disease will have an impact on the future of our nation and world. Here’s one look at what changes might become realities.

Handshakes, fist-bumps. Out. Head-nods with six feet of separation. In.

Crowded concert halls. Out. Virtual, streamed events. In.

A five-course meal at a 5-star restaurant. Out. Drive-through, order pick-up dining choices from the comfort of the family car. In.

COVID-19 — the novel coronavirus that has spread its death knell across the country for some three months now — unexpectedly forced dramatic changes in daily living for all Americans as health care officials frantically fought to minimize the body count from the disease.

Cornerstones of the country’s social fabric — schools, churches, sports venues, movie theaters, restaurants, fitness clubs — ceased operations. Some of the closings caused serious pain and challenges to everyday life for families living at or below the nation’s poverty line.

Many lifestyle perks — beach or ski vacations, international trips to exotic destinations — shut down not for the lack of funds for those who could afford them, but through travel bans as part of a concerted effort by health industry leaders trying to stop COVID-19 from spreading and wreaking substantially more havoc on humanity for any longer than necessary.

Life as Americans enjoyed it pre-coronavirus no longer exists. Quarantines, testing results, face masks, government-ordered shutdowns are today’s reality.

COVID-19, however, is not done reshaping the American way of life. Changes brought about as the war against the deadly virus rages on will have a lasting and dramatic impact going forward in the 21st century. No doubt about it.

Much as the industrial revolution shaped the 20th century, the coronavirus is on track to historically alter basic and fundamental aspects of life in America today and for generations to come.

Flashback more than 100 years. During the 1900s Americans moved from horses to automobiles; from trains to airplanes; from radios to televisions; from typewriters to computers; from telephones to iPhones. These advances for dealing with the complexities of life in the United States — creating arguably the most prosperous and advanced country in the world — happened through inventions not forced on the country by a killer disease.

Two decades into the 21st century COVID-19, the deadly virus responsible for nearly 47,000 American deaths in two months and the shuttering of a once-booming economy, is rapidly reshaping the way Americans deal with life at least until a vaccination can be found to effectively treat the disease.

Not to worry: Lifestyle changes flowing from the coronavirus won’t result in the trashing of cars, airplanes, televisions, computers or iPhones in the near future. Instead, the “new normal,” a term now being used to describe life after the first wave of COVID-19 washes away, will be defined mainly by the choices people make in dealing with daily life.

Air travel in the wake of COVID-19? For many Americans it will become the transportation mode of last resort. Travelers will board an historically germ-infested, heavily packed flying machine only if they’re faced with no other way to get to their final destination.

This lifestyle change won’t make airline executives happy. Truth be told, their products — planes built with small seats, squeezed into tight spaces and that generate unhealthy, recycled air — stopped being an adventure in travel but became a necessity for a public obsessed with getting somewhere as quickly as possible, no matter the health care risks or costs.

Talk to folks on the street today and ask them if they’re looking forward to spending an hour, two hours or more packed into an airplane with fellow travelers in seats around them who might just be transmitting COVID-19. The rapid reply in this era of the coronavirus is most often “no way.” Most people will choose instead to see the USA in their Chevrolet — sorry, copped an old ad slogan from the auto manufacturer — where the chances of exposure to the coronavirus will be minimal.

Speaking of a potential dramatic increase in road trips, the hospitality industry is in for a major shake-up. Hotel rooms will need to be seriously sanitized after every road-weary traveler checks out. The free breakfasts that come with a stay at a favorite lodging location will need to provide fewer tables, placed further apart, or end the buffet-style offerings each morning.

Would anyone want to sleep in an unsantitized room or share a meal with someone who might be shedding COVID-19 inducing germs?

Speaking of shared meals, restaurants forced to halt in-house dining during the COVID-19 crisis resorted to offering take-out or delivery service in order to maintain customer loyalty and brand visibility. A reconfiguration of dining rooms at eateries across the country will need to take place in order to help prevent diners from not only sharing a meal out with strangers but a sneeze or cough that could infect someone sitting at a nearby table.

Or worse, yet, service workers — cooks, waiters, busboys — could unknowingly bring the coronavirus to the workplace. Face masks and gloves would need to complement hair nets at least in the kitchens of these establishments, if not throughout the restaurant.

Speaking of the work place: For years, corporate America has debated the practicality of providing work-at-home or telecommuting options for employees. The onset of the coronavirus forced many companies and organizations to implement that strategy to help put a check on the possible spread of the disease.

Small businesses implemented a shift to social media platforms during the current economic shutdown, closing their brick-and-mortar storefronts and ramping up online ordering systems. A return to “walk-in” locations might not happen.

In fact, work-at-home, telecommuting or social media platform operations might become the standard not only for small businesses but corporations and organizations unable or unwilling to bear the burden of protecting their employees and customers from the highly infectious COVID-19. How will they “test” folks coming to work or shop to make certain they’re not spreading the disease?

The other cornerstones of American life face similar challenges and potential changes.

The nation’s education system was forced to take to social media, too. Schools from pre-kindergarten to high school to colleges and universities all shut down their brick and mortar operations and fired up distance learning. Senior trips were canceled. Athletic events were dropped from the schedules of extra-curricular activities. Graduation ceremonies were postponed.

What will happen in the fall? Will schoolhouse doors re-open or will teachers impart their special knowledge to students through video classrooms? Educating future generations of Americans could become an interesting challenge in the COVID-19 era.

Churches, too, learned the value of social media during the ban on social gatherings of 10 people or more. Streaming Sunday services — including Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday messages — saw thousands of congregants at home sitting in front of their computers or on their iPhones listening to sermons and singing popular hymns.

Forget televangelists. Mainstream religious services on a nearby iPad or computer might become a way of life in order to prevent the coronavirus from crippling the country again.

Just how professional sports — baseball, football, basketball, ice hockey, golf, soccer — will adapt to the “new normal” is yet to be seen. Playing in stadiums without fans seems a bit ludicrous, although team owners would still pocket a good bit of cash thanks to generous television contracts.

Election officials — national, state or local — will need to seriously consider expanding mail-in voting, reconfigure polling places, or provide rules and regulations designed to protect voters from any COVID-19 germs.

No, this isn’t another industrial revolution. It’s a health-induced, lifestyle-altering crisis.

And the next few decades of the 21st century will determine how historians write about America toward the end of this millennium.