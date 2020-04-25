Trumplandia: April 18 — 25, 2020

Talk to the Hand Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.4% — down from 44.0% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — down from 46% last week

AP/NORC Poll (4/20/20): 80% Approval In Favor of Stay-At-Home Orders

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

This is really something. https://t.co/BPiBfY2LWi — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 24, 2020

Still Clueless

The week of our Trump — April 18, 2020: When the country is being run by a teenage mean girl, there are plenty of times when you just have to tell that trick: “Talk to the hand!” This week, in Trumplandia, was one of those times.

Faced with a growing epidemic and a restless population of unemployed that rivals that of the Great Depression, our spray-tanned American beauty found it necessary to ignore all the doom and gloom and still laud his administration for doing a wonderful job during the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease has claimed more than 50,000 lives and infected almost 1 million people in the United States alone. Although the nation’s epicenter in New York state may be close to turning the corner on the number of hospitalizations, the rest of the nation continues to see new cases rising in almost every state.

Roughly 26 million people have lost their jobs as a result of the need to slow the spread of COVID-19, and several governors were looking to re-open their states. The president signed the $484 billion Paycheck Protection Program into law yesterday, which will provide small business loans, support hospitals and produce more testing for the disease. The United States is still lagging behind many countries when it comes to testing.

Despite the harsh facts Donald Trump continues to trumpet how well he thinks his administration is handling the pandemic, but also confuses Americans with misinformation on a daily basis.

This week, our billionaire president used every method he could think of to contradict or ignore medical professionals about the spread of the disease, whether it would come back stronger in the fall, and when the nation should be reopen for business.

Showcased for the world in his daily coronavirus task force press conferences, Trump utilized a sliding personnel roster like a game of Three-card Monte in the hopes of finding a medical professional to corroborate his half-baked claims about when the contagion would go away.

Seemingly adding more doctors in search of one who would adopt his unrealistic view, Trump augmented trusted doctors like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) head Dr. Robert Redfield. Later in the week, he brought in William Bryan, a top science official at the Department of Homeland Security, to serve as support for his desperate charade.

The week began with Trump taking a step back from his hawking of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used for malaria, lupus and arthritis, to be used to treat coronavirus. The Trump two-step followed a disclosure by Dr. Rick Bright that stated he was fired from a federal agency for questioning the use of the drug as beneficial in fighting coronavirus. Bright was removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and reassigned at the National Institutes of Health for questioning Trump’s insistence on using the drug.

Bright’s removal was followed by a study from the Veterans Health Administration medical centers that said use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine increased death rates of patients and found no benefit in its use.

Questioned about the report, Trump said he was not aware of it and noted he’d read positive reports about the drug and its effectiveness. He also denied knowing Bright.

Then came an April 21 Washington Post article that quoted Dr. Redfield, who said he anticipated a second wave of coronavirus would hit in the fall, right around the time flu season is expected to start. Redfield stated what many medical professionals have said, that the virus is likely to come back and possibly be even more virulent in the fall or winter.

The story contradicted the Trumpian view that the spread of the disease is past its peak and in the rear view, setting up a reopening of the nation’s cities by May 1 or shortly thereafter. Trump accused the Washington Post of misquoting Redfield, and during his daily presser on April 22, he again attempted to reshape reality. He said Redfield’s comments were that he expected a large flu outbreak in the fall and that coronavirus would be but an afterthought. He was lying:

“It’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form,” Trump projected, stating only “embers” of the virus would remain in the fall, not quoting any medical source. “If it comes back, though, it won’t be coming back in the form that it was.”

Trump then stated that Redfield was misquoted and that the virus, which is still spreading across the country, may not come back in the fall.

After Redfield denied being misquoted, Trump went to Birx and Fauci for affirmation and found three out of three doctors agreed — the virus is expected to return in the fall.

Things finally fell apart on April 23 when the self-obsessed Trump seemed to notice his falling approval numbers and his falling television ratings and told a whopper that even all of his doctors couldn’t ignore.

In a moment of television gold, Trump cited a study presented to him by Bryan that cited the effectiveness of bleach, disinfectant and harsh lights in killing coronavirus on nonporous surfaces. Seemingly confused about the difference between killing the virus on countertops as opposed to in the human body, a desperate Trump reached out to Bryan and Birx for affirmation on using bleach, disinfectant and light on coronavirus patients. It didn’t end well.

Questioned by reporters about his bizarre call for study on the prospect of injecting disinfectants and strong lights into patients’ bodies, Trump lashed out at the media for questioning him about possibly ingesting cleaning solution or somehow hitting the body “with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light through the skin or inside the body” to kill off the disease.

Responding in a provoked tone and repeatedly asking a reporter if he was ready for his answer, Trump said:

“It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab, by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man, who’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat and you see the numbers, so that’s it — that’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing and if heat is good and sunlight is good, that’s a great thing, as far as I’m concerned.”

The comment caused hysteria around the world, particularly for the maker of Lysol and Dettol in the United Kingdom, which feared that Trump’s fans might actually follow his advice. In a statement on its website, the company said:

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.”

However, the real cleanup started shortly after #TrumpIsALaughingStock began trending around the world.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump yesterday, stating the media took the doddering head of state out of context. She said Trump has repeatedly said to consult a physician about treatment for coronavirus. She did not mention who one should consult about the use of household disinfectants.

Then things got even sillier.

After signing the Paycheck Protection Program into law, the president said the entire matter was but a joke. He said he had simply been posing a sarcastic question to reporters for fun.

In the end, it was Dr. Birx who would attempt to make Donnie feel all better. She said Trump’s statement was not a media misquote or a joke, it was just Trump being Trump. Speaking during a segment on Fox News, she said:

“When he gets new information, he likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue and so that’s what dialogue he was having. I think he just saw the information at the time immediately . . . and he was still digesting that information.”

Super Stupid

Still reeling from the impact of the novel coronavirus, several states urged residents to leave their safe places at home and get back to work while in the middle of a pandemic.

Without a formal national order to do so, governors from across the country closed their states more than a month ago to protect people from contracting or spreading COVID-19. The shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have helped save lives, but also led to an estimated 26 million filing unemployment claims since the middle of March. Facing unemployment numbers similar to that of the Great Depression, Trump has signed into law at least four measures to fund business losses and to give relief to the unemployed.

While the government has worked to support those devastated by the coronavirus, unemployed workers, business owners who have been forced to close and a legion of the stupid descended on statehouses across the country last week to “March for Freedom” and protest having to stay at home.

Openly violating social-distancing orders and lockdown orders, mobs of mostly Trump supporters held protests from Wisconsin to Kentucky in the hopes of pressuring state governments to ease restrictions and let them return to work and to the lives they led before the virus spread across the United States.

The mobs, often carrying firearms and signs like “Shutdown the Shutdown,” “Libety or Tranny?” and “Jesus or Hellfire” — along with the ever-popular Trump/Pence 2020 placards — claimed the protests were against what they saw as a governmental overreaction to a disease that has sickened more than 2 million people worldwide.

Medical professionals have cautioned that returning to work too soon could allow asymptomatic people to unwittingly spread the coronavirus to more people and actually prolong the need to shelter in place, but growing pressure and mixed messages from the president have helped stoke the fires of rebellion.

Last week, Trump urged those sheltering in place in Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia to rebel against the rule of law in those states and take to the streets in protest of the laws that seek to protect them. The result was hordes of protesters storming statehouses and putting themselves at risk for infection by not following social-distancing laws that the White House asked them to follow.

As late as yesterday, Trump applauded efforts to reopen the country, but also said those looking to do so should follow social-distancing recommendations and consider wearing face coverings.

Yesterday, lockdown rules were eased in Oklahoma, Alaska and Georgia, where Republican governors reopened salons, spas, barbershops, bowling alleys, some retail businesses and, in some cases, dine-in restaurants, all with limitations.

In Oklahoma, businesses in some of the larger cities like Tulsa, Norman and Oklahoma City have continued adhering to the earlier bans and remained closed. However, shops in smaller areas were again open for business.

Researchers at Harvard University estimated the United States would need to test about 500,000 people a day in order to get a baseline on how many people are infected with COVID-19. To date, despite Trump’s boasts, only about 4.7 million people have been tested for the virus in a nation of 330 million people.

Research indicates that without more aggressive testing, reopening any segments of the country may be premature. Under the worst-case scenario, opening too soon could bring a re-emergence of the disease in areas that have already suffered outbreaks, and create outbreak cells in places where there had not been widespread infection.

Such a dynamic could overwhelm the few hospitals located in rural America.

The most aggressive move to reopen a state has come from Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, who announced the state would allow the reopening of nail salons, massage therapists, bowling alleys and gyms as well as in-person church services. Restaurants and movie houses can also reopen on Monday.

Just two days ago, Trump did a 180-degree turn on his support of the reopening of Georgia:

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities, which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia.”

But then Trump said he still wants Kemp to “do what he thinks is right.”

At press time, Georgia had about 22,500 people infected with the coronavirus and about 900 reported deaths.

A model cited by the White House projected Georgia had hit its projected peak for infections on April 7. According to CNN, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations stated Georgia should not begin relaxing social distancing until June 15 when new measures like contact tracing and isolation for those infected are expected be in place.

The Fault Lies Not in Our Stars

Just days after Trump halted funding the World Health Organization (WHO), Lady Gaga sponsored a virtual concert with a number of her closest friends. Dubbed “One World: Together At Home,” the April 19 virtual event attracted 14 million viewers and raised an estimated $128 million for the “WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.” The 8-hour event aired on three major television networks and was co-hosted by late night comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Aired in conjunction with poverty relief group Global Citizen, the benefit concert featured a host of stars including: Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more.

The concert followed an April 14 announcement by Trump that funds to WHO would be halted after his suggestion that the Geneva-based health organization had promoted Chinese disinformation and worsened the outbreak. The WHO warned the U.S. about the spread of the virus in January during a time when Trump was ignoring intelligence about the spread of the disease and praising China for its help in battling the pandemic.

Trump at the time was still holding large public rallies where he called the disease a “Democratic hoax.”

A senior administration official told Reuters that the U.S. would stop its $58 million “assessed contribution” for 2020.

The move was deemed “regrettable” by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He said the halt in funding was a rallying cry for the rest of the world in fighting a disease that has infected more than 2.8 million and killed almost 200,000 people worldwide.

Other American artists answered that call this week with benefit concerts to help domestic causes and communities heavily impacted by the coronavirus in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The area has been the epicenter of the virus outbreak, with 276,800 infected in New York State, with nearly 22,000 deaths, and more than 100,000 being infected in New Jersey, with more than 5,600 deaths.

Artist organized “Jersey 4 Jersey” as well as the “Hip Hop Loves NY,” virtual concerts held on April 22 and April 23, respectively. The New Jersey-based virtual concert raised funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

The hour-long show was streamed on YouTube, Apple TV and on Apple Music and featured Garden State-based artists including Tony Bennett, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and the reunion of Fountains of Wayne, whose lead singer, Adam Schlesinger, died of COVID-19 earlier this month.

The event also featured testimony from first-responders and commentary by comedians Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito and Chris Rock.

Curated by the Universal Hip Hop Museum and hosted by Video Music Box and co-creator Ralph McDaniels, the rap event featured artists such as: Chuck D of Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan, LL Cool J, Scarface, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Doug E. Fresh, De La Soul, Kurtis Blow, Nas and Ice-T.

The event, held on screens across the country, came on the heels of the death of New York rapper Fred the Godson, who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier that day. The event raised money for SOMOS Community Care and The Bronx Community Relief Effort and focused on the impact the disease has had on the African-American and Latino communities.