Trump is confused, bothered and bewildered. Part 1: confused

EDITOR’S NOTE: It took a deadly disease that has killed more than 50,000 Americans to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Impeached President Donald J. Trump is seriously confused, bothered and bewildered to the point of destroying a once-great country. Over the next three days The Shinbone Star will share posts that expose Trump’s ineptness and how it has put the U.S. and its citizens in harm’s way. Today: Confused.

Confused, Bothered and Bewildered/as performed by Donald J. Trump

(apologies to Ella Fitzgerald, artist; David Gedge, songwriter/’Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered’)

After one whole quart of brandy

Like a daisy, I’m awake

With no more Pepto handy

I don’t even shake

Lying is not a new sensation

I’ve done pretty well I think

But Pence’s imitation

Put me on the brink

I’m wild again, big lying again

A simpering, whimpering manchild again

Confused, bothered and bewildered am I

Couldn’t sleep and wouldn’t sleep

When Vlad came and told me I shouldn’t sleep

Confused, bothered and bewildered am I

* * *

By MACINELLI

Listening to Donald J. Trump talk to reporters at COVID-19 Task Force media briefings each day and one word immediately comes to mind to describe his performances: Confused.

At a time when the public wants straight talk, helpful and easily understood facts about the deadly disease and its impact on American life, Trump rambles around the virus topic in a vain attempt to promote his re-election campaign.

Last Thursday, for instance, his nonsensical ravings included an alarming riff about the need for researchers to see if injecting disinfectants directly into the human body might defeat the coronavirus.

With reporters in front of him and public-health experts to his right, Trump provided the following tip:

“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful, light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it — and then I said suppose you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting. “Then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside? Or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that out. So you’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me, so we’ll see but the whole concept of light. The way it kills in one minute, that’s pretty powerful.”

Right. Inject disinfectant into a human body. Trump framed it as a rhetorical question, just as he did when he promoted hydroxychloroquine as a possible miracle drug to defeat the deadly disease: “Try it,” Trump said then. “What’s the worst that can happen?”

A side note to Trump: Someone could die, you idiot. Let the scientists and medical professionals do their jobs. Please, just shut up and sit down. This is a health-care crisis and there’s a need to save as many lives as possible. This isn’t a fight to save your political hide.

Apologies. We now return to the confused state of Trump’s mind.

Confusion in Trump’s world is a lethal weapon. It’s a product of his believing he has all the answers to all the problems facing the nation and the world. In reality, he is void of any such vast amounts of knowledge, or, for that matter, any common sense.

So, when COVID-19 came calling, all hell broke loose inside Trump’s confused mind. Fighting a deadly disease requires detailed medical and scientific information, targeted research, plus a well-equipped support system to manage the flood of patients in hospitals across the country.

Unfortunately, Trump’s ineptitude creates confusion as he starts, stops, then starts again trying to develop a series of politically motivated actions he hopes to promote during his re-election campaign.

And, politically speaking, China is at the epicenter of Trump’s confusion. At first he said China did good. Now he says China did bad.

Not content with flip-flopping on his China analysis, Trump attacked the World Health Organization. First WHO did good. Now WHO does bad, possibly in concert with China. So he cuts off funding to that organization and launches an investigation of his conspiracy theory.

Confusion reigns at home, too. Trump falsely bragged for weeks about how the U.S. was testing more citizens than any country in the world. Health-care professionals on the front lines, as well as governors across the country, frustratingly stated that the president was lying.

Test kits and the labs to process the tests were in short supply, particularly in hot spots such as New York, New Jersey and Washington state. Tests were not being conducted in numbers anywhere near what Trump was shouting about.

Items as basic as masks to protect front-line heroes ran out in a matter of days. Not his problem, Trump insisted. Go get what you need, governors, and stop your whining. That demand caused more confusion, with states competing against one another and against the federal government for supplies.

What about ventilators, the machines that provide a breath of life for those struggling to live a few more days and possibly survive the disease?

In late March, Trump ordered the federal government to “use any and all authority” to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators, TIME magazine reported. But how about this for a confusing fact? Four days after that politically inspired action, Trump and his team hadn’t formally filed a single order for a GM-made ventilator, TIME reported.

Thankfully, governors worked around Trump’s false and confusing statements and managed the ventilator supply issue among themselves or in concert with hospitals across the country. The ventilator shortage eventually worked itself out as the number of critically ill patients began to drop in major cities.

Confusion carried over to dealing with shuttering the nation’s booming economy in order to slow, if not stop, the spread of COVID-19. Trump took no responsibility for shuttering businesses, schools, churches, entertainment venues and ordering the cancellation of large public events. Too much potential political downside, apparently, for his re-election campaign.

Instead, Trump pushed those difficult declarations to the governors. Closures on a state-by-state basis went into effect slowly until finally all 50 states were dealing with a quarantined public through at least May 1, the date for a possible reopening of the nation’s economy set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ever the opportunist, however, Trump leveraged a restless public — mostly his MAGA-hat-wearing supporters — and said some of the states didn’t need to wait until May 1. He said governors in states where COVID-19 isn’t killing large numbers of the citizenry should consider letting some businesses reopen before the end of April.

The president encouraged protestors to gather outside state capitols if governors in certain states — Democrat-led Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia, in particular — wouldn’t agree to an early reopening date.

Trump supporters turned out draped in campaign regalia with a number of demonstrators toting AK-47s to show how much they wanted businesses reopened, the heck with protecting American lives from the deadly virus.

Wait. The confusion didn’t end with the protestors. Some governors started declaring that they, and only they, would decide when the time would be right to reopen their local economies.

Hold on, Trump shouted during a press room briefing.

“The president of the United States calls the shots,” Trump told reporters. “They can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States.”

Confusion supreme. The Constitution doesn’t give any president — let alone the addled Trump — absolute power over the states.

When confronted with constitutional facts, Trump, in his confused and politically motivated state of mind, flipped again, telling reporters indeed the governors would decide when their economies would restart. Except, he confusingly added, he hoped that in states where COVID-19 cases and deaths were trending down, maybe they should reopen before the CDC’s recommended May 1 date.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a Republican and staunch Trump supporter, took Trump at his word. Kemp granted permission for tattoo and massage parlors — among other small businesses — to reopen on April 24. Restaurants and other public venues would be allowed to welcome customers back on April 27, he said, with certain guidelines in place.

The confusion continued. Trump told reporters on Thursday during a COVID-19 Task Force briefing at the White House that he didn’t agree with Kemp’s decision. Too soon, he said. He should have taken issuing a reopening order a little slower, Trump said.

Trump’s words and his actions expose just how a confused and criminally oriented mind can contribute to destroying a country.

Coming Monday: Bothered