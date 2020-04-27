Media sends Trump’s ‘bothered’ temp soaring. Part 2: Bothered

EDITOR’S NOTE: It took a deadly disease that has killed more than 50,000 Americans to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Impeached President Donald J. Trump is seriously confused, bothered and bewildered to the point of destroying a once-great country. In Part 2 of our series, The Shinbone Star exposes how Trump has put the U.S. and its citizens in harm’s way. Today: Bothered.

A rogues’ gallery of news media folks who “bother” Impeached President Donald J. Trump the most would have to include ABC News’ Jonathan Karl and CNN’s Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins.

When these veteran White House correspondents for major news networks challenge Trump’s false facts and misrepresentations of where he stands on issues of importance to the American people, he frequently yells “fake news” and calls into question their professionalism.

Late in 2018, it’s important to note, Trump yanked Acosta’s White House press credentials and banished him from the briefing room for continuing to push the “bothered” president to answer questions he desperately wanted to avoid. Trump’s media handlers even doctored a video of the confrontation in a failed attempt to keep the journalist from returning to the briefing room.

For more than three years, Trump has boasted he knows just how to deal with the bothersome mainstream media representatives he falsely accuses of hating him so much they would produce unsourced stories that make him look bad to the American electorate.

Then COVID-19 washed over the country and media confrontations over Trump’s lies and ineptness in handling a national health and economic crisis pushed his “bothered” temperature to the boiling point.

Last week, Karl, ABC News’ White House reporter and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, showcased his “bothersome” personality during a COVID-19 briefing by defiantly challenging Trump’s attack on the news media.

The exchange occurred as Trump was telling reporters in the briefing room:

“You people aren’t satisfied. So let’s say we had 350 million people in the United States. Let’s say you gave every one of those people a test. So you give 350 million people a test 10 times. The fake news media would say, ‘Where’s the 11th time? He didn’t do his job. Trump didn’t do his job.’ Because you have a lot of bad reporting out there. It is very sad.”

That’s when Karl interrupted Trump, objecting that his remark was “not true.”

“You are one of the leaders of the bad reporting,” Trump responded.

“That’s not true,” Karl continued.

This isn’t the only example of Trump letting the “bothered” side of his personality explode into public view. Karl has been on the receiving end of attacks from the president during previous coronavirus task force briefings at which Trump called him a “third-rate reporter” who will “never make it.”

Karl, ever the diplomat, refuses to respond to Trump’s constant media attacks.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of very public attacks from the president. I’ve also been on the receiving end of public praise from the president,” Karl told The Hill in a recent interview. “I think in both cases you need to ignore it. It’s not what matters. What matters is trying to report the facts and being accurate and being fair and asking the right questions. I don’t want to engage in this personal back-and-forth.”

Collins joined Acosta and Karl in the media “rogues’ gallery” in recent weeks as she stood her ground in the face of withering personal and professional attacks from Trump and his communications team.

On Friday, the White House attempted to force Collins to give up her assigned seat and move to the back row of the briefing room. Communications team members, most likely at Trump’s direction, reportedly threatened to get the Secret Service involved if she would not comply.

When the print reporter the White House wanted her to swap seats with refused to budge, they backed down.

Collins has become a fierce challenger of Trump during the daily coronavirus task force briefings. She aggressively pushes back on his most inaccurate comments, unfounded claims and administration missteps. As a result, a “bothered” Trump has, at times, ignored her raised hand and vocal attempts to pose a pointed question he doesn’t want to answer. He has also snapped at her and rudely shut down her line of questioning.

Last week, for instance, CNN reported that the U.S. was monitoring intelligence out of North Korea that Kim Jong-un, its president, was in grave condition following a cardiovascular procedure. But during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, Trump disputed the story. “I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way,” Trump said.

Collins tried to ask a follow-up question, but was rebuffed by the president.

“So you haven’t made any contact though?” Collins said.

“With who?” Trump asked.

“The North Koreans,” Collins replied.

“I don’t want to say,” Trump shot back.

Collins tried to pursue her line of inquiry, but Trump said, “that’s enough.”

“CNN is fake news,” Trump told Collins. “Don’t talk to me.”

Trump actually turned away from Collins as she tried to ask her question again. When she finished, Trump said, “Okay, next question.”

Being “bothered” by professional journalists such as Acosta, Karl and Collins is another sign of Trump’s weakness, his inability to govern a country where transparency and the people’s right to know what’s happening is a cornerstone of our government.

Trump manipulated reporters during his years as a failed casino owner and struggling real estate developer. He even posed as a public relations personality representing himself in order to get New York and trade publications to produce a false picture of his financial and business wizardry.

Note to Trump: Reporters as talented and serious as Acosta, Karl and Collins will keep bothering you until your lies, mismanagement of taxpayer dollars and inability to unite the country are no longer a serious threat to the U.S. government or the people who fund it with their dedication to the principles on which it was founded.

