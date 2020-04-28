Trump can’t always get what he wants. Part 3: Bewildered

EDITOR’S NOTE: It took a deadly disease that has killed more than 50,000 Americans to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Impeached President Donald J. Trump is seriously confused, bothered and bewildered to the point of destroying a once-great country. In the final part of our series, The Shinbone Star looks at a man unsuited to operate under the constraints of the rule of law. Today: Bewildered.

By MACINELLI

Life before the White House was wild and crazy for Impeached President Donald J. Trump, much like a roller coaster ride on Coney Island. Rules for living in the fast lane in the Big Apple? None. He made them up as he flew along city streets by the seat of his ever-enlarging pants.

Nothing in his previous career as a failed casino owner, struggling New York real estate developer and reality television show personality created any bewildering moments for the larger-than-life, man-about-town as he burned through other people’s money to satisfy his latest obsession.

Trump’s first bewildering moment also smacked the nation upside its collective head on Nov. 8, 2016. It was Election Day, the day the man without a plan defied all odds and defeated Hillary Clinton in an historic presidential campaign, unexpectedly snagging the keys to the White House.

Clearly bewildered as reality invaded his fantasy world, Trump told followers that night he hadn’t expected to win. So, the behind-the-scenes story goes, he wondered aloud, “What’s next?”

Yeah, that’s what you want to hear from a person elected to govern a country built on the rule of law as detailed in the Constitution.

Here was someone with a reputation for not reading anything put in front of him, someone who expected — no, demanded — that anyone working for him do what he says and not ask any questions.

Here was someone who values opinions broadcast over a right-wing television network that was firmly aligned with his Republican Party; a network he watched religiously from his gold-plated suite atop Trump Tower in New York City.

Trump’s unexpected Election Day triumph, however, produced a litany of bewildering moments for the man who wants to be king of America, the country he is supposed to govern to the benefit of its people.

Most of these unsettling and often anti-American points in time can be traced to Trump’s disdain for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law established by the founding fathers. He proudly admits he has never read the document, and he ignores legal counsel on the various articles that define what a president can and cannot do while in office.

Early on in his Oval Office tenure, for instance, he was attacked for not divesting of his Trump Organization holdings while in public office. His decision to not set aside his personal business operations, political opponents argued, violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution that states a president should not profit from holding elective office.

His paraphrased reaction went something like this: “Whadya mean I can’t book rooms at my hotel in Washington, D.C. for foreign ministers scheduled to meet with me in the White House? So what if the money goes into the Trump Organization’s coffers? What’s an emoluments clause? Who cares what it says? I’m president and can do whatever I want.”

No, Trump can’t do whatever he wants. The Constitution doesn’t say anything close to that, which is why he was constantly bewildered when the rule of law was presented to him as a reason why his minions in the executive branch of government — his domain — either couldn’t or wouldn’t do what he said he wanted done. All too often, however, he would then turn to sycophants who looked the other way or broke the law for him.

The emoluments clause argument might have bewildered Trump for a moment, but he continues to pad his pockets as foreign dignitaries seeking favor with his administration book rooms at his Washington, D.C. hotel.

Most frightening for the nation today is Trump’s bewilderment when his medical and scientific team present facts that don’t match the self-serving, political campaign-styled ramblings he provides during televised briefings on COVID-19 from the White House press room.

Last week, for instance, The Wall Street Journal quoted Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is part of the executive branch of government, when he said that COVID-19 could “return in the fall and it could be even more difficult than the current outbreak.”

Trump apparently was bewildered about Redfield saying something to a mainstream news organization that contradicted Trump’s earlier statement on the topic:

“If we have embers of corona coupled with the flu, that’s not going to be pleasant, but it’s not going to be what we’ve gone through in any way, shape, or form. It’s also possible it doesn’t come back at all.”

Trump’s bewilderment apparently lasted only as long as it took for him to “invite” Redfield to Thursday’s COVID-19 media briefing to “correct” what the Journal had reported him as saying, even though Redfield was echoing what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had said earlier in the week.

It’s clear from his words and actions — most troubling during the COVID-19 pandemic and national economic crisis — that Trump remains in a New York state of mind. After three-plus years of trying to manage the executive branch of the U.S. government as he did with his bankrupt casinos and struggling real estate operations, Trump frequently is bewildered that he can’t do what he wants, when he wants.

And when he gets surprised by people in his administration doing their jobs at the highest levels of their profession, he seems bewildered that those appointees and/or career government service folks aren’t doing things as he would, or that they aren’t loyal to his point of view.

For instance, Trump’s recent attacks on inspectors general in various departments of the executive branch created a call by congressional committee chairs for protection of inspectors general from retaliation by the president for uncovering mismanagement or wrongdoing inside his administration.

When bewilderment turns into retaliation, the rule of law is threatened.

The executive branch is not the Trump Organization. It’s not operated out of a gilded penthouse atop Trump Tower, but from the people’s house — the White House.

No person in or out of government service should be told that he or she must do or say anything a president wants done, especially when it’s illegal.

The bottom line here is that the government of the United States was designed to provide life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all its citizens. Not just Donald Trump.

Trump is confused, bothered and bewildered to an extreme. He is a clear and present danger to the country.

His management style is designed for a business where he rules the roost. He doesn’t belong in the White House, ignoring the concerns and needs of this nation’s people.