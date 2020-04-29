Instead of helping, Betsy pours gas on the coronavirus flames

For weeks, as a concerned educator, I’ve been asking: where’s Betsy?

And sure enough, our Education Secretary showed up in a place she doesn’t belong: being associated with a radical, right-wing group that funded the recent Michigan protests that pushed for reopening that state despite widespread COVID-19 infections that have topped nearly 40,000 in Michigan alone.

According to an April 22, Time magazine article, Betsy’s family is listed as a member of the group that funded the protests at the Michigan state capitol earlier in April.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said that The Michigan Freedom Fund has financial ties to the DeVos family, and she feels it’s “inappropriate” for a Cabinet member to be “waging political attacks on any governor,” according to the magazine. The DeVos family and Michigan Freedom Fund have denied any involvement by DeVos in the protests.

Still, the protestors, many with AK-47s slung over their shoulders, angrily demanded that Whitmer open the state despite warnings from President Trump’s medical advisers. Yet, although Trump’s own advisers have recommended social-distancing measures, our schizophrenic yet self-serving and politically ambitious president urged supporters — in a series of deranged, late-night tweets, to “liberate” states led by Democratic governors, like Whitmer.

“ ‘LIBERATE’ Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted.

Which brings us back to Betsy.

At a time when educators are struggling to shift to an online learning platform and at a time when schools across America have disparate financial resources, where are you? Associated with protests to open Michigan, which has some of the highest incidents of COVID-19 in the country, that’s where!

We recently learned that you’re also trying to waive protections for children with disabilities during all the coronavirus chaos and blocking DACA recipients from receiving emergency grants..

Betsy, you have no place playing politics at a time when our children, teachers, parents and administrators need you most.

Stick to being an Education Secretary, if you even know what that means.