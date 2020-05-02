Trumplandia: April 25 — May 2, 2020

Simple Life Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.3% — down from 43.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — same as last week

Morning Consult Poll (4/27/20): 51% Disapprove of Trump’s Response to the Virus

Jared Kushner thinks it’s a great success story that over 55k Americans have died from the Coronavirus. The cruelty is staggering. pic.twitter.com/AePzs3fr3y — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 29, 2020

A Great Success Story?

The week of our Trump — April 25, 2020: As the 1 millionth American was infected by COVID-19, U.S. President Donald J. Trump and his out-of-touch administration took a terrifying victory lap this week to close out the murderous month of April during which more than 65,500 Americans had died in just three months.

The astronomical figure has made America number one in the world of infections and death due to the novel coronavirus. In addition, a staggering 33 million Americans are unemployed due to forced shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders issued to slow the spread of the disease.

Or, as top White House adviser Jared Kushner put it, “a great success story!”

Such is the case when you live the vapid life of Donald Trump and his family of followers: All efforts are focused on getting Trump re-elected at all cost. His family members are either evil, soulless beings incapable of discerning good from bad, or they are too vacant to break formation for the good of anyone but The Donald.

This week, consumed by rebranding a tragically slow response to the spreading virus, Team Trump celebrated the grim milestone with a flyover of New York by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, meant to honor “the front-line responders.”

For those of us living in the Tri-State area, the flyover seemed like placation aimed at celebrating a downward trend in infections — a kind of faux victory lap that gives a visual to Trump’s yearning to put the pandemic behind him and reopen local economies as soon as possible.

It is no secret the president ties his re-election bid to a sound economy, one that he plans to get running at a high level prior to the November election.

Trump quietly let his social-distancing guidelines expire on April 30. Recommended on March 15, the policy called for Americans to work from home and avoid nonessential travel and public spaces for 45 days.

Although left to be implemented by each state, the plan was a framework that suggested people should shelter-in-place and businesses should close for the month of April to bend the growth curve of infection.

Despite the warnings of health professionals who cautioned that reopening public areas too soon could lead to more deaths and infected Americans, Donnie Sunshine at first wanted to reopen the economy back on Easter. In those days, modeling suggested between 100,000 to 200,000 people could die from coronavirus if the nation did not heed stay-at-home orders.

As projections indicated “only” 60,000 would die by summer, Trump and his administration immediately began pushing to reopen local economies by May 1. Eager to quickly reinvigorate the economy and fight for re-election, Mr. Happy has not acknowledged that more than 65,000 have already died from the disease at May’s start.

He called for people to fight local government orders to continue to stay at home and has backed states like Texas, Florida, and on some level, Georgia, to reopen aspects of their business districts today despite an increase of coronavirus cases in all three states in recent weeks.

On April 29, Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner took to “Fox & Friends” to hail the success of the administration and its mark of 5.5 million coronavirus tests in a nation of more than 300 million people. Continuing the big sell, Kushner said the country was “on the other side of the health aspect of the pandemic” and celebrated meeting each challenge of the pandemic, which Trump was calling a hoax only two months ago.

To further celebrate the big win that has been the battle against coronavirus, the White House made it official by selling commemorative coins to mark the occasion in the White House gift shop.

Filed under the category: “Coins: Historic Moments President Trump,” sits the official “we kicked coronavirus’ ass” coins. Selling for the “Deal of the Day Price” of $100, you too can own the “COVID-19, World vs. The Unseen Enemy, Everyday Heroes” coin that hails the work of President Donald J. Trump and the coronavirus task force. Nestled between the “Trump and Putin Limited Edition Helsinki Summit” coin and not far from the MAGA favorite, “The Aquittal (sic) of President Donald J. Trump For Life” coin, you could be the envy of all your friends for picking up this post coronavirus trinket.

The company selling the COVID-19 coin is Giannini Strategic Enterprises, LLC based in Pennsylvania. According to the White House website, 100 percent of the profits will be donated to charity. According to published reports, the coin comes in a White House black velvet coin case with a two-piece White House Gift Shop presentation box.

And as the cherry on top of being so over coronavirus, the president also had to show Congress that it’s not only going back to business as usual for our nation’s states, but also for the executive branch and its ongoing obstruction efforts of the legislative branch. Nothing screams “great success” more than blocking testimony before Congress about the wonderful job the president did in thwarting a disease that has infected 1.1 million Americans.

Yesterday, the House Appropriations Committee was blocked by the White House when it sought the testimony of coronavirus task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci on its investigation into the response to the outbreak.

Evan Hollander, a spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said the committee expects to hold a hearing next week, but efforts to get all of the good news from Fauci were rebuffed. According to the Washington Post, Hollander said the blocking of Fauci’s testimony came straight from the White House.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday even though the House will not be in session next week.

Sign of the Times

Evidently, when your country is run by an insecure narcissist (is that an oxymoron?) you are never safe from the pathetic begging and pleading for attention and love that comes straight from the top.

This week in Donald Trump’s America, we would got a tour de force in MAGA that reflected from the love he gave to armed protesters who invaded a state capitol to the stimulus checks he needed to sign so everyone would know where they were coming from.

It all ended with a bang! Sort of.

Revisiting the type of dog-whistle bluster that roiled Americans when he called a hate group that killed a protester in Charlottesville, Va., good people, Trump called armed protesters against stay-at-home orders in Michigan “very good people,” a day after they stormed the State House in Lansing to fight laws to protect public health.

In a morning tweet that simply categorized the protesters as good people who were angry, Trump wrote:

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little and put out the fire. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

Coming about two weeks after he urged his supporters to liberate the state from its elected leaders, a rowdy group of protesters showed up to call for an end to executive orders by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that have kept the state closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trump failed to chide or chastise his wrong-headed supporters, instead he urged “that woman” who sits as governor to negotiate with armed hooligans and end her shelter-in-place orders despite a surge that saw 977 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 77 more deaths.

Whitmer instead opted to continue Michigan’s state of emergency to extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, with bars, gyms, casinos and theaters closed until May 28. Protests started on April 30 after the Republican-led legislature refused to extend Whitmer’s executive order.

Both houses of Michigan’s legislature passed resolutions giving the legislative body the power to take legal action against Whitmer over her response to the virus. However, Whitmer remained firm, saying at a town hall meeting:

“We remain in the state of emergency. That is a fact. For anyone to declare ‘mission accomplished’ means that they’re turning a blind eye to the fact that over 600 people have died in the last 72 hours.”

The second sign of the apocalypse snuck up on me from ordinary household mail.

When it was announced that financial relief was coming our way last month, I recall there was a controversy over whether relief checks had been held up in order to first obtain the signature of Dear Leader, Donald Trump. I foolishly imagined the matter wouldn’t have much impact on me. After all, my relief check would be deposited directly into my bank account. Trump shouldn’t need to sign a digital deposit, right?

Wrong.

Clandestinely wrapped inside an IRS envelope, my Trump letter came on April 28 but was back dated to April 13. With IRS emblazoned on the envelope, I threw aside my coronavirus protocols and hastily opened what I thought was some new way to say I owed money.

“What???” I screamed at the envelope as I ripped it open. How could I owe them money?

Then it hit me. Neatly printed on White House stationery, this wasn’t a bill, it was a frigging campaign mailer from a guy I have no intention of supporting. It was his way of letting me know that it was him who was giving me money, and that I was going to take it and like it.

It was over-the-top annoying.

It would have been annoying enough to know that the petty president deemed it important enough to hold up the actual check just so his gaudy “John Hancock” could be printed on it, but getting a letter to big up his giving me money I had already received was a new level of obnoxiousness from a fake billionaire with a spray tan and a faux pompadour giving me my own money. The letter said:

“Our great country is experiencing an unprecedented public health and economic challenge as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Our top priority is your health and safety.”

Suddenly I felt dirty.

Suddenly I felt compromised.

Was this the same Adderall-addicted fool who chirped about the “new Democratic” hoax and dragged his ass in responding to a pandemic that he knew about since at least January?

The Spanish translation on the back of the letter also didn’t endear him to me any further, but I chalked it up as a piece of history. Something to remind us of his failures, hopefully long after he is gone in November.

Mojo Joe Joe!

Recent poll numbers reflect that Donald Trump’s re-election bid may be in danger from none other than former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidency.

Dubbed “Sleepy Joe” eons ago by Trump, the former senator from Delaware came to life in March, a week before the Super Tuesday primaries. Prior to his historic rise in the polls, Biden had trailed Sen. Bernie Sanders for most of the primary season and was not seen as a real threat to Trump until Sanders finally dropped out of the race early last month.

Many dreamed of how Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) would destroy Trump in a debate, or how Mayor Pete would out snark him, or how Bernie would sic his crazies on Trump’s crazies in November, but in the end, it was just good ol’ Joe.

A constant critic of President Barack Obama’s former vice president, Trump says he has never worried about the man he called incompetent. But he doth protest too much.

The 73-year-old Trump has spent much of his presidency worrying about a challenge from the 77-year-old Biden since Vladimir Putin helped him steal the election in 2016. In fact, the call for damaging information on Biden is what fueled Trump’s impeachment at the end of last year.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Biden had Donnie Warbucks so worried at one point that he found himself tweeting out messages of support for Bernie Sanders. Just like his delayed response to coronavirus, Trump spent months ignoring Biden’s threat to his presidency and just hoping he would go away.

Reality finally came crashing down around the Donald last week. He finally accepted the fact that he will be duking it out with the other half of that old presidential team he hates with a passion. Team Trump finally sat the overgrown ape down in the Oval Office and told him the polls show him trailing the veteran politician in many states he won in 2016.

The news was not well received.

Trump allegedly flew into a rage and threatened to sue his campaign chairman if he wasn’t brought good news that showed him ahead.

The Associated Press cited several polls, including one from the Republican National Committee, that were released just after the president’s remarks last week about injecting disinfectant into patients suffering from coronavirus. Upon being presented with the unfavorable poll numbers, Trump flew into a full-blown tantrum and began repeatedly screaming: “I am not fucking losing to Joe Biden!”

The matter was discussed in conference calls with campaign manager Brad Parscale, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Kushner. Trump reportedly threatened to sue Parscale over the unfavorable numbers.

One poll showed Biden up 8 points on Trump in Michigan, a state he won in 2016. Another poll showed Biden besting Trump by 5 points in Texas and the former vice president holding a 4-point lead in North Carolina.

Disbelief of the polls is not shocking for Trump, who has routinely dismissed surveys, stating he does not believe in them unless they say he is winning. The president has often pointed to poll numbers that had him losing to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 as an indicator of the unreliability of polls.

Trump, for his part, has denied any suggestion that he could lose to Biden. He tweeted:

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have not intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS!”

Yeah, we know Donald. We know.