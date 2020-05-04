Come down off your high horse, Trump. Flynn’s not ‘a good man.’

Before historians wrap an American flag around convicted liar Michael Flynn based on Impeached President Donald J. Trump’s current campaign to repair the retired general’s public image, it’s important to recall what Flynn did to get fired as national security adviser less than a month into the job.

Simply put, Flynn lied to FBI investigators about his dealings with a known Russian operative, that country’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak.

Flynn was a foreign policy adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. Shortly after Trump won the 2016 election, Flynn contacted Kislyak. He initially told FBI agents investigating the Russian connection to the Trump campaign that he had not spoken about the prospect that the Obama administration would sanction Russia about its interference in the 2016 elections.

Later, Flynn acknowledged that the topic of sanctions did come up, and he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Yes, as part of Team Trump, the man who once commanded U.S. armed forces charged with defending the country against sworn enemies dealt with an agent of a foreign country whose main objective was to take down America. Not just once but several times.

Come down off your high horse, Trump, and stop trying to repair Flynn’s image, so you can grant him a pardon. While you’re at it, tell your newly minted press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, to dial down the rhetoric and tell the truth about the man who plead guilty to lying to federal investigators.

The source of Trump’s campaign to repair Flynn’s image is a cache of recently released FBI notes. These documents in the hands of this spin-master president have Trump and McEnany blathering loudly about how federal investigators unfairly targeted Flynn.

“They tormented him — dirty cops tormented Gen. Flynn,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday while suggesting he would pardon his ex-aide if Flynn is unable to withdraw his guilty plea. “If you look at those notes from yesterday, that was total exoneration.”

Not even close.

McEnany on Friday took the image rebuilding effort a step further during her first press briefing at the White House during which she pledged that she would never lie to reporters or the American public.

Well, that pledge only lasted a few minutes before it fell apart on a number of false and misleading statements, including the administration’s continuing campaign to try and end Flynn’s legal troubles.

“We have a handwritten FBI note that says, quote, ‘we need to get Flynn to lie,’ quote, and get him fired,” McEnany said. “There is an unfair target on the back of General Michael Flynn. It should concern every American, any time there is a partisan pursuit of an individual.”

When reporters continued to push her on Flynn’s lying, not only to the FBI but also to Vice President Michael Pence concerning his Russian interactions, she shot back: “Does it trouble you that the FBI said we got to get Flynn to lie.”

Does it trouble McEnany that Flynn lied about his dealings with a Russian agent?

A CNN fact check of McEnany’s statement analyzed her comments this way:

“The FBI notes do raise serious new questions about the Flynn case, but McEnany misquoted them in a way that makes them look much more damning than they actually are. She ignored parts of the notes that undercut Trump’s cherry-picked narrative and added the phrase ‘we need’ before ‘to get him to lie,’ even though she said it was a word-for-word quote.”

CNN also noted McEnany’s claims that Flynn was politically targeted are not supported by the facts. A federal judge recently ruled that there wasn’t a partisan plot against Flynn, and the Justice Department watchdog concluded that the Flynn investigation was opened without bias.

It’s important to note that Flynn testified in 2018 he knew it was a crime when he lied to FBI agents about his conversations with Russian ambassador Kislyak. He also told the judge hearing his case back then that he didn’t think his rights had been violated. He declined to challenge the circumstances of his interview by federal agents.

What has brought Trump’s image repair campaign of Flynn into play — not just as a distraction to Trump’s borderline criminal bungling of the COVID-19 crisis? Late last year, Flynn changed legal teams.

Flynn’s new team is being led by conservative lawyer and Fox News commentator Sidney Powell. She has declared Flynn’s innocence, accusing investigators of forcing him to admit to crimes he didn’t commit and hiding evidence. She is using the release of the FBI notes to try and get her client exonerated.

A federal judge, however, has rejected her claims made prior to the release of the FBI documents. The judge said in a December ruling that “the record proves” that Flynn wasn’t ambushed by the FBI as part of some deep-state conspiracy managed by anti-Trump partisans.

What Trump, McEnany, Flynn’s legal team and all Trump enablers across the country continue to ignore is that all Flynn had to do when interviewed by FBI agents was tell the truth. Yes, he talked with Kislyak. Yes, they discussed dropping the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration for that country’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

In fact, had Flynn simply told Vice President Pence the truth about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, there’s a good chance he would still be national security adviser to Trump, not fighting to wipe away his self-declared guilty plea about lying to investigators about conversations he had with representatives of a foreign enemy.

Trump and McEnany have said on a few occasions recently that Flynn is a good man. He is not.

This “good man,” Flynn, surreptitiously talked to Russian agents. When questioned by the FBI about possible interaction with Russians, he denied the conversations took place. He probably tried to deceive the federal investigators because he realized his conversations weren’t in the best interests of the country he once swore to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Flynn is not an American hero. He is not now a “good man” when it comes to representing the best interests of the United States.

Trump can go ahead and pardon a liar. It will fit with the legacy historians will write about his time in the White House, a narrative that won’t include an American flag being draped around Flynn.