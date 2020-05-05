Note to Trump: U.S. isn’t even in the top 10 for per capita COVID-19 testing

Numbers in the nefarious mind of Impeached President Donald J. Trump are often twisted — much like facts — to create a warped sense of reality of the world in which we live.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, at least during the weeks he has acknowledged the deadly disease was racing across the country, Trump has bragged about how the U.S. is doing more testing than anyone else in the world. Lots of testing. The best testing anywhere.

To a point Trump is correct: More than seven million U.S. citizens have been tested in the past few months; the most tests administered by any country anywhere.

The problem with that number, however, is it gives off a false sense of security in most American’s minds that the federal government is delivering the best current weapon against the spread of COVID-19 — testing — to every man, woman and child in the country.

Truth be told the U.S. is not even in the Top 10 of countries administering tests on a per capita basis (number of tests per 1 million of population), the most accurate reflection of just how broadly the battle is being waged against the disease.

Fact: The U.S. comes in at number 30 with just over 21,000 tests per million.

The U.S. comes in at number 30 with just over 21,000 tests per million. Fact: The country at the top of the per capita testing chart (countries whose names anyone would recognize)? Iceland with more than 146,000 tests per million. The country administered a total of 50,406 tests during the past three months. OK, Iceland isn’t in the same league population wise as the United States — just over 352,000 compared to 330 million-plus. Before we leave that Nordic country and how effective it has battled the virus, let’s check how many of it’s citizens have died from COVID-19: Ten. That’s right, since the virus hit Iceland in February a total of 10 citizens have died. There hasn’t been a death in that country attributed to the coronavirus since April 20.

More than 68,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 during the past three months even with a massive amount of testing.

Part of the problem, many in the medical field point out, is the delay by Trump in taking the killer virus seriously.

Keep in mind the medical and scientific communities insist the best way of fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus is to test anyone suspected of being a carrier of the disease. Test and test often. Get test results as quickly as possible. That’s the mantra repeated by folks who understand this public health care enemy the best.

Trump’s inept handling of COVID-19 starting in late January included not launching a coordinated nationwide test for the virus. Even today as he encourages states to re-open economies, there is a shortage of test kits and labs to quickly process the tests in order to protect workers and the general public from a resurgence of the coronavirus across the country.

Trump can brag about a lot of tests being conducted but numbers don’t lie: The U.S. is testing a smaller portion of its citizenry than 20 other countries.

Many Americans are potentially being put in harm’s way because of Trump’s lack of focus, his apparent disinterest in launching an all-out testing blitz to uncover where public enemy No.1 — COVID-19 — is poised to wreak more havoc on the country.

Numbers should not be used for political gain when it costs lives. The only numbers that seem to matter to Trump are those that show him losing in his bid to stay in office for four more years.

What happened to protecting the American people from all enemies? COVID-19 is the deadliest enemy the U.S. has faced since the Vietnam War. We need a commander-in-chief who is engaged in defeating the disease not in getting re-elected.