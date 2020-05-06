No ‘good people’ at armed protest inside Michigan capitol

Watching ignorant gun owners — all male — armed with semi-automatic rifles and pistols, storm a state capitol, sticking their ugly faces inches away from very tolerant state police, it makes one want to scream loudly.

Donald Trump, you ignorant asshole, there “are no good people here.” Period.

Seeing these low IQ creatures wave their cock-envy weapons about is both revolting and revealing. These are cowards of the worst type. They are revealing themselves as terrorist-wannabes, but without the guts to die for their cause.

The once respected National Rifle Association stays mum. Where is the cowardly Wayne LaPierre, Jr., chief executive and executive vice president of the organization that helps enable this mob of crazed gun wavers? He and the entire NRA executive board sit silently in their heavily guarded offices, cowards of the first tier.

As a gun owner and user since I was a preteen, my first gun was a Daisy Red Rider. I accidentally shot my best friend in the head after he shot me while playing. It was terrifying. Blood spurting from his head as he chased me. My mother grabbed him and some ice, pressed it against the wound and carried him a quarter mile across a plowed field to the town doctor.

Next day he and his friends wanted me to come outside and play. They were armed. I stepped onto the porch and was greeted by a hail of copper BBs.

After a while we all moved on and kind of forgot the incident.

Well, not completely. A few weeks ago we spoke on the telephone and reminisced. We laughed and would have hugged except he lives in Texas and I in New Mexico.

The present NRA is an organization mostly comprised of terrorist wannabes, all piss and no vinegar.

More than 75 percent of Americans polled want some sort of gun laws to eliminate the semi-automatic gun importation and ownership. As you know we have more damned weapons than any country on earth, and more mass shootings than any country on the planet.

Canada, on the other hand, quickly acted to ban assault-style weapons after a gunman in Nova Scotia murdered 22 people on April 18-19 in a rampage that lasted more than 12 hours.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a briefing where he announced the decision:

“These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

The ban is effective immediately and includes 1,500 models of military-style assault weapons.

Several other countries have a similar ban.

For Americans, no such ban will likely occur in our lifetimes. The NRA owns — and has for decades — the tiny huevos sported by too many members of Congress.

America gets mass killings and the NRA and Congress gives “thoughts and prayers” to the victims’ families. Hardly an equal trade, huh?

Having a pistol saved me and my family’s lives years ago after a neighbor, a security guard, got angry and shot the apartment complex owner twice, once in the hand and once in the chin. I happened to walk out the door at an inappropriate time. He shot me in the right arm. Fortunately, I was able to get into my apartment, lock the door and get my gun. I got my wife and two children into a back bedroom.

The young apartment complex owner was able to flag a passing pickup truck and get to a nearby hospital. The incident is long and twisted, involving hostages and, ultimately, the shooter’s death by suicide.

I tell you this because I am not a gun opponent. I am a responsible gun owner who knows there’s a time and a place.

The U.S. Constitution grants Americans the “right to bear arms.” It also grants the “right of peaceful assembly.”

But do you think the armed, screaming, cursing creatures who stormed the Michigan state capitol constituted a “peaceful assembly?” All because Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted them to stay safely inside to protect themselves and all citizens during this deadly coronavirus pandemic?

And yet, hard as it is to believe, they scored a victory. They walked away — still armed — and celebrated their deed on the capitol steps. Only in America.

These are the “fine people” that Donald Trump, Oval Office Occupant #45, so loves.

May they lead to his dethroning, soon, before we all are dead and unable to rejoice.