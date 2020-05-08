DOJ’s Flynn decision proof Chaotic State of Trump has replaced good old U.S. of A.

No one should mistake self-convicted liar Michael Flynn’s prison escape courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice as just a win for Impeached President Donald J. Trump. It’s much more frightening than that.

It’s the latest and most convincing evidence that Trump and his GOP enablers have taken over the federal government lock, stock and barrel. Executive branch filled with ever-Trumpers; check. Congress, with a rock-solid, Republican-controlled Senate; check. The judicial system anchored by an ultra-conservative majority of associate justices and the chief justice in his pocket; check.

For all intents and purposes the United States of America only exists on maps of the world. For many of the people who live inside its borders it’s now the Chaotic State of Trump.

In a stunning announcement Thursday, the Justice Department dropped its criminal case against Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, who had pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat.

The move comes amid a blistering attack by Flynn’s lawyers on prosecutors and the FBI, accusing them — much like Trump has done for the past two years — of egregious conduct against their client. In recent days, Flynn’s lawyers said Justice had uncovered new documents that pointed to misconduct, particularly in investigators’ interview of Flynn in January 2017, as part of its inquiry into whether Trump advisers conspired with Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes.

Prosecutors said that the case did not meet the legal standard that Flynn’s lies be “materially” relevant to the matter under investigation.

“The government is not persuaded that the Jan. 24, 2017, interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue,” the United States attorney in Washington, Timothy L. Shea, said in a motion to dismiss the charges.

Shea, it’s important to note, is interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, the country’s largest U.S. attorney’s office. Previously, Shea was a senior counselor to U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the Department of Justice.

Therein lies the rub. The “government” Shea is referring to in his statement is a government under the control of Trump and no one else. It’s the most convincing evidence to date that the wannabe dictator currently occupying the White House controls — no, dictates — to Barr and his minions in the Justice Department what constitutes the laws of the land in America.

And it’s not the founding document of the United States of America — the Constitution.

Along with dropping the Flynn case on Thursday, Barr and his heavily partisan Justice Department waved goodbye to a key player in the matter, Brandon Van Grack. Apparently, Van Grack, who led the prosecution of Flynn, didn’t agree with the department’s decision to set Trump’s person free. He abruptly withdrew from the case.

Along with an apparent disagreement on Flynn’s taking a walk on lying to FBI investigators concerning conversations with an agent of a sworn foreign enemy, Flynn’s lawyers have repeatedly attacked Van Grack in court filings, citing his “incredible malfeasance.”

Van Grack was clearly not an ever-Trumper, so Flynn’s lawyers — most likely cheered on by Trump and Barr — made his life uncomfortable with slanderous and unproven attacks on his professional reputation and dismissing a high-profile case he had managed.

Another important note to the DOJ’s decision to drop the Flynn case: Barr and his “team” didn’t wait for U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to rule on Flynn’s request to reverse his guilty plea and toss the case out.

Barr on behalf of the Trump administration took the matter out of the hands of a judge who had ruled consistently against Flynn on other appeals made after the retired general switched legal teams late last year.

It could be argued that Barr and the DOJ rolled over when former federal prosecutor and frequent Fox News commentator Sidney Powell signed on to represent Flynn. Powell was a leading proponent on cable news and in op-eds of a conspiratorial narrative advanced by the far right — and echoed by Trump — that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was part of a plot by the intelligence community to force Trump from office.

So Flynn’s walking away from his guilty plea clearly exposes the construct of The Chaotic State of Trump. Lie. Deceive. Misrepresent. Distract. Fire anyone who won’t support that style of politics and governance.

Flynn is just the latest character in Trump’s menagerie of lemmings and sycophants who mysteriously support and enable Trump’s deconstruction of the American experiment of democracy.

Trump rules — actually thrives — where chaos exists, and it’s only going to get worse as the 2020 presidential election season gets into high gear.