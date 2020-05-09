Trumplandia: May 2 — 9, 2020

Outta Both Sides of His Mouth Edition

Memorializing the Reopen

The week of our Trump — May 2, 2020: During a defining week, where the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus grew to over an estimated 78,500 and almost half of the nation’s states began reopening aspects of their economies, it was the duplicitous nature of the president’s pie-hole that made things as uncertain as ever.

Thought to be the start of a victory lap that would kickoff his 2020 re-election campaign, Trump put the coronavirus in his rear-view mirror and got ready to celebrate the sacrifices of red state residents, who were expected to flock to formerly shuttered businesses and fuel an American recovery.

The Donald began the week in dramatic fashion by bending more federal laws so he could give an exclusive interview to Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial. The virtual town hall meeting was scheduled on May 3 to tout the great success of Trump’s war against the invisible menace, but the global pandemic failed to exit the battlefield.

Viewed through the lens of a “mission accomplished,” Trump’s boasts of victory were contradicted by a virus that added 13,000 more American deaths to its totals this week. The grim reality served as an ominous backdrop to the anticipated happy pitch coming from Fox.

In fact, Trump seized the opportunity to complain to the Fox News hosts about the media coverage he’s received during the pandemic from everyone but the right-wing network. He said coverage in the “lame stream” has focused more on the lack of a national testing strategy than the fact that he’s kept deaths below original projections of 1 million people.

“I’m greeted with a hostile press, the likes that no president has ever seen, the closest would be that gentleman right up there,” Trump said gesturing to the likeness of the 16th President in the background. “They always said (Abraham) Lincoln, nobody got treated worst than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You’re there, you see those press conferences, they come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest.”

The television appearance, which could be seen as a hiccup in the Trump re-election juggernaut, also featured the president bemoaning how the virus wrecked what he believed was the greatest economy of all time and saddling him with an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent, a level of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression.

During the appearance, he pushed for the reopening of the economy by urging sheltering Americans to brave the disease and get things back on track, a factor he is hoping will strengthen his re-election bid. Trump also used the event to hail new drugs being developed around the world to end the pandemic before the end of the year.

Some were troubled that the interview was held in a space that no president had used in that capacity. It was later disclosed that Trump was able to use the monument due to a directive from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who allowed the event due to the extraordinary nature of the crisis brought on by the virus.

The Fox News spectacle would not be the last time Trump talked out of both sides of his mouth this week.

There was Trump’s celebration of news the U.S. Department of Justice would dismiss a case against disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, fired by The Donald back in 2017 for lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

He also was duplicitous when it came to the possibility of his coronavirus task force winding down as a sign of his victory over the contagion. On the day of his visit to a manufacturing plant in Arizona, he touted the wind-down, but the next day said the group would remain empaneled “indefinitely,” stating he was unaware the group was so popular with the public.

He even seemed to waffle on the wearing of a protective mask while visiting a plant that manufactures the face protectors. Publicly appearing without a mask in pictures from the event, Trump, at an event honoring our nation’s nurses the very next day, said he had worn a mask at the face-mask plant where one was required. He said he only wore the facial cover “for a period of time” and the press had just missed it, though he did not need to wear one anyway.

But one of the most shocking Trump reversals came during the same May 5 visit to the Honeywell plant in Arizona, where he urged Americans to view themselves as “warriors” in the fight against COVID-19. Medical officials have warned that rushing to reopen the nation outside of the White House’s own parameters that require a sustained two-week drop in positive cases could spur large flare-ups of the disease.

Although no states have seen a two-week downward trend, Trump has led the effort to reopen state economies closed to slow the spread of the disease since March. He said citizens may be “affected badly” by a return to work without abundant testing, but his administration is prepared to put out “embers,” if there are upticks in infections.

On May 6, from behind his desk in the Oval Office, Trump said:

“We have to be warriors. We can’t keep our country closed down for years.”

MAGA unmasked

This week, the rush to reopen the nation’s economy was countered by the announcement that at least three White House aides — one tied to the president; one tied to the vice president; and one linked to First Daughter Ivanka — were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump, who has notoriously never wore a protective mask in public, was confronted with news of the simmering infection in the West Wing just as he was urging those left unemployed to get back to work.

Although people are encouraged by medical professionals to wear face mask while in public, high-ranking members of the president’s team, including Donnie Dimwit himself, have continued to go mask-less in public.

Speaking on MSNBC this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) said of Trump:

“It’s a vanity thing, I guess, with him. You’d think, as the president of the United States, you would have the confidence to honor the guidance he’s giving the country.”

Trump, a man whose vanity causes him to wear orange bronzer each day, has allegedly told advisers he believes wearing a mask would send the wrong message. According to MarketWatch.com, aides close to Trump have said that wearing a facial guard could send the message that he is more concerned about the health crisis than reopening the economy.

To compound matters, initial guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus did not include wearing face masks back in March. The anomaly seemed to work at the time because the supply of mask in the United States was exhausted. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) soon thereafter began recommending that people wear masks in public to prevent transmission of the disease.

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence was criticized for visiting the Mayo Clinic and not wearing a mask. At the time, Pence grew annoyed at suggestions he was flouting the Minnesota medical facility’s policy.

Two days later at an Indiana General Motors plant, Pence wore a mask around protected workers and admitted he should have done the same at the Mayo Clinic.

Many theorized that Pence went without a mask at the Mayo Clinic to impress his boss that he was tough. Pence initially demanded an apology and then pursued legal action against a reporter who revealed that Pence did not wear a mask despite the requirement to wear one that was outlined in a planning memo for the visit. His wife, Karen Pence, had told Fox News that her husband was unaware of the Mayo Clinic policy.

The reporter, identified in the New York Post as Voice of America reporter Steve Herman, said the press corps had been notified by Pence’s office the day before the trip that wearing a mask was required at the Mayo Clinic.

Days later in his first public appearance, Trump was criticized for not wearing a mask during his visit to the Honeywell plant in Arizona.

Trump later claimed that he wore a mask backstage. The next day his valet, who is part of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House, tested positive for the virus. Trump and Pence were tested for COVID-19 shortly after the finding and both tested negative.

Valets are responsible for many personal tasks when it comes to the first family, including the responsibility of bringing the president his food and beverage in the West Wing, but also while the commander-in-chief travels.

Up until notification of the infection, the vale, Pence and other senior staffers who interact with the president and vice president were tested weekly. The news, which reportedly caused the shit to hit the fan in the White House, drove Trump, a known germaphobe, to request daily testing for the virus.

Then it got worse.

Yesterday, Pence’s spokesperson and an aide allegedly tied to Ivanka Trump tested positive. It was also reported that 11 members of the Secret Services have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

While the identity of one of the staff members tied to Pence was not disclosed, his spokesperson, Katie Miller, the wife of Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, was confirmed yesterday as testing positive for the disease.

Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. I’m doing well and look forward to getting back to work for the American people. 🇺🇸 — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 9, 2020

Trump said he has not come into contact with Katie Miller, but the announcement came following an hour-long delay to Pence’s scheduled Friday morning flight to Iowa. CNN reported several members of his team could be seen exiting Air Force Two before the plane was scheduled to depart Joint Base Andrews.

Miller was said to have been in contact with at least six people scheduled for the morning trip. All six were removed from Air Force Two. CNN reported that all six were given the 15-minute rapid test and found to be negative for coronavirus.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is said to be self-quarantining due to exposure to Katie Miller. Hahn also tested negative for coronavirus.

In addition, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported on Twitter that Ivanka’s personal assistant also tested positive for the virus. Collins reported the aide has not been in recent contact with the first daughter and that Ivanka and Jared Kushner had tested negative for the contagion.

Strict social distancing had not been enforced in the White House among staffers and Trump. Members of the staff also did not routinely wear protective masks. Trump had stated he was not concerned about social distancing within the White House because, unlike the majority of Americans, staffers were routinely tested.

CNN reported the White House is now making sure staffers wear masks in the White House residence and tests for the virus and temperature checks are expected to be increased. The West Wing is also expected to be sanitized on a more regular basis.

Space Force

If you’re like me, you have spent the last three years being amazed by the things this president has pulled out of . . . um, thin air.

He announced he wanted to build a wall on the southwest border and force Mexico to pay for it. He also said he was going to replace Obamacare with something a lot cheaper and a lot more affordable.

Although Trump never fulfilled either of those two whoppers, one of his most out-of-this-world ideas was the creation of the “Space Force.”

Billed as a new branch of the military, Trump’s interplanetary leg of the military was going to be different from NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Replete with a logo very similar to that seen aboard the Star Ship Enterprise of Star Trek fame, our spaced-out Cadet Bone Spurs launched the new military wing late last year.

However, the U.S. Space Force released its first recruiting video this week, featuring video of a man looking up at the stars as a narrator rhetorically asks: “Some people look to the stars and ask, ‘What if?’ ”

The recruiting ad goes on to explore whether the possible recruit has to imagine things that could only be imagined at this point in time:

“Maybe you weren’t put here just to ask the questions. Maybe you were put here to be the answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

The announcement came days after those serving in the current U.S. Air Force were informed they could happily apply to join Space Force.

Fantastical and not grounded in the reality of today’s global pandemic, the announcement was a contrast to another announcement from the Trump 2020 re-election campaign that also had spacey overtones.

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump’s re-election effort, crowed about building a “juggernaut campaign” he termed “Death Star” and stated the campaign would be firing on all cylinders in the next few days.

Posted to Twitter, Parscale, who most recently came under fire himself for giving the boss unfavorable polling numbers, said Trump would soon be coming at us on all platforms.

The post was mocked and received criticism from none other than everyone’s favorite traveler to the stars, actor Mark Hamill, “Luke Skywalker” of Star Wars fame.

Hamill, an avid critic of the Trump presidency, reminded Parscale that Death Stars in the popular movie series were not only the symbol of evil but were destroyed twice, once by him. The actor used popular quotes from the series to mock Team Trump:

“Your overconfidence is your weakness. Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny.”

The actor posted other similar quotes from the iconic films and ended his post with the handle of his character, #Red5StandingBy.