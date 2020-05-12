Why I’ve lost all hope, and what I’m going to do about it

I have it on good authority that my last two posts on this site were a little over the top. Both were laced with profanity and both were met with stony silence from my immediate family, most of whom contend that it’s okay to disagree with Trumpers as long as you do it with unconditional love and great civility.

I am of a different mindset, but by way of further explanation, perhaps my previous two posts were my last gasps before giving up hope and metaphorically slipping beneath the waves.

To my mind, two things spell final doom:

1. MICHAEL FLYNN

You could argue that I should have seen it coming, but like so many other Americans, I’ve hoped since January 2017 that common sense would eventually prevail and that the Republican leaders of our once-great nation would remember its democratic ideals.

Wrong.

The sham vote sans evidence in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump most assuredly set the table, but when Trump’s “Department of Justice,” headed by Attorney General William Barr, decided to give former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a Get Out of Jail Free card — AFTER he had TWICE pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his dealings with the Russians — it reinforced my feeling that resistance is futile.

The decision rendered certain what I thought I already knew: The rule of law does not apply to Trump or any Trump sycophant. The rule of law applies only to the little people, like you and me.

How do we beat these guys when they continue to make up the rules as they go along? How do we even begin to fight when the other side wipes its ass with the Constitution?

2. THE TRUMP POST OFFICE

In contrast to Flynn, not much has been written about Trump’s appointment of another crony to head the U.S. Postal Service. Louis DeJoy, a North Carolinian, is a top Republican fund-raiser in Charlotte.

On its surface, the appointment wouldn’t cause much alarm, especially in view of all the Trump outrages that have gone before. What this one is really about is Trump’s desire to force the Postal Service into dramatically raising rates on companies that heavily use its services, companies like Amazon.

But Amazon’s chief executive officer is Jeff Bezos, and Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which should provide an “aha moment” for all who believe journalism might be kinda important where democracy is concerned. Certainly one could make a strong case that Trump’s intention is to stick it to a publisher who has done much to expose his lies and corruption.

Bad as the prospect is that Trump is again attacking a truth-speaking journalistic threat to his outlaw presidency, it’s also par for the course. No, my acute dismay about the Trump Post Office didn’t come into full bloom until I saw this political cartoon that appeared in, yes, The Washington Post:

The image contains an element of tinfoil-hat-conspiracy theory, but it still hit me like a ton of bricks because the day I first saw it, we were contemplating voting by mail because of coronavirus fears. The cartoon presupposes a lot, but after all we’ve seen from Trump and his cohorts, does anyone really think a little mail fraud is beyond their scope?

I don’t.

But what if they’re caught? Well then, Trump has good old Bill Barr, the attorney general who’s already shown a willingness to tilt the scales of justice to allow any atrocity Trump and his Legion of Doom might choose to commit.

Exhibit A: Michael Flynn. And so we’ve come full circle.

Now you know why I’ve lost all hope. Any direction we turn, another enemy; another roadblock. Trump has done worse things, but the Flynn ruling and the Post Office move are the two straws that broke this camel’s back.

Consider:

We can now quit talking about how Trump’s actions resemble those of a dictator. Nope, Trump IS a dictator: Yesterday. Today. Every day.

those of a dictator. Nope, Trump a dictator: Yesterday. Today. Every day. We can now stop saying that if we’re not careful, we could lose our democracy . Nope, democracy is already lost . The Republican Party killed it while too many people either hoorah’ed in support, stood idly by and let them get away with it, or continued trying to mount a resistance using rules that no longer exist.

You might have noticed that the headline on this article set out to explore two subjects: Why I’ve lost all hope, and what I plan to do about it. One might easily assume that when a man loses hope he’s giving up; throwing in the towel; retreating to a hermitage to learn how to knit.

No, those last frantic posts have been replaced by a death stare and steely resolve.

We had no democracy when our forefathers, against all odds, fought a monarch and won. We can win again, but like then, we’ll be starting from scratch and the odds are just as poor. This nation and its government are so seriously fractured that there can be no quick fix, no patchwork repair job. Real change must occur.

I also believe that before we see Joe Biden behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, there will be a cost of blood. Alarmist? Maybe, but we live in an America that has given me no reason to doubt the possibility. If you don’t believe it, I suggest you look around.

I’ve never thought of myself as any kind of hero, yet maybe I am. Heroes aren’t the people who fight when they have every expectation of winning. Heroes are the ones who fight even when they know they’re going to lose.

I pledge to you that I will fight on, though I do so without hope.

Trump has all the bases covered. He has the judges. He has the Senate. He has millions of culpable white people who support his every move and believe his every lie. He has people willing and able to break the law on his behalf. He has Fox News — and worse than Fox News — to spread his poison. And now, he even has a Post Office that theoretically could help contain any who oppose him.

Is the possibility of another tainted election just another tinfoil-hat-conspiracy theory? Do you really think so, even after all we’ve seen?

I don’t think it’s crazy at all. In fact, I believe the corruptive wheels of the Republican Party have already been rolling toward the November election for a long, long time. We live in a nation where yesterday’s conspiracy theory is today’s reality. We live in a place where men plead guilty and then walk free. We live in a place where United States senators choose NOT to hear the evidence, then vote to acquit. There is literally nothing Trump and his Republicans won’t do to stay in power.

Maybe you’re asking yourself, “So what if you’re right? What can we do against such odds?”

Yeah, I keep asking myself that same question.

I decided that we should make a stand together. We must gather together the unlikeliest of heroes. Let us each find one thing we can do and keep doing it until they stop us. I don’t know what your skill is, but I’m certain you have one. Figure out for yourself how it applies, then use it!

As for me, I can write a little, though some would say badly. I’ve already written thousands of words on this site that have disappeared down the digital equivalent of a storm sewer. It’s frustrating, but I will keep slogging it out . . . until that right, too, is taken from me.

For now, you and I can still choose our course. Hope may be lost and resistance may be futile, but we can still stand for something we believed in until they finally knock us down.

With no real hope of success, that’s what heroes would do.