Trump’s performance in COVID-19 crisis is simply ‘dumb and dumber’

Impeached President Donald J. Trump stood in the Rose Garden on Monday afternoon and went beyond dumb at a time when the country needs its best and brightest minds managing a health-care crisis that has killed more than 81,000 citizens.

Just how dumb was Trump at the media briefing? Wearing no mask, Trump stepped to the microphone to talk with reporters. This was right after COVID-19 invaded the White House last week. Two staffers who had close contact with the president and vice president, Mike Pence, had tested positive for the deadly disease.

Dumb.

His was the only face not covered. He was the only person not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines designed to minimize, if not stop, spread of the virus.

Dumber.

No one tells Trump what to do even if it means putting more American lives in harm’s way, and this act of defiance made him the dumbest person standing outside the White House that day. This episode confirmed what most Americans have known for more than three years: Trump is not “the smartest person” in any venue at any time. Never was. Never will be.

Another example from Monday’s media briefing in the Rose Garden: Trump told the gathering of White House reporters and administration staffers that the number of coronavirus cases was dropping “almost everywhere.”

Hold on a minute, Trump. There’s an unreleased White House report that shows infection rates for COVID-19 spiking across the United States.

Beyond dumb.

But wait, he had to go even dumber after spitting out that stupid remark. He added a bragging point: “We have met the moment, and we have prevailed.” Probably after someone pointed out that saying you prevailed when more than 81,000 Americans have died from the virus was not a good thing, he backpedaled hastily. Trump insisted he was referring to the nation’s testing capabilities, not COVID-19 overall.

Dumb, dumber, beyond dumb, dumbest.

The problem with Trump’s continued PR and political spins on the nation’s testing capabilities is that it doesn’t resemble reality on the ground. He insists that any American who WANTS to be tested can be tested. His administration’s top medical advisers disagree, albeit only slightly — but significantly. They told reporters at the briefing that any American who NEEDS testing now can be tested.

Testing of anyone at any time at any approved location is not available in the United States. Rebuilding the nation’s economy — allowing businesses, manufacturing operations, meat-packing plants, for example, to resume operations — will require daily testing of all employees to ensure a safe workplace, even one practicing social distancing.

In the U.S., that type of testing is not available — yet. It’s in place at the White House, where every person working in close proximity to Trump is required to be tested daily. Still, two staffers went from negative to positive in a matter of days.

How that happened and how workers and the public at-large will be safe from a COVID-19 resurgence as Trump’s politically motivated crusade to get the economy back to something resembling normal is still an open-ended question.

It’s one that Trump should allow his medical and science advisers to answer. In fact, the CDC attempted to provide the self-proclaimed “smartest person in the room” with a 17-page “memo” about steps needed to return the country to some sort of normalcy in the next few months.

What did the “stable genius” do with that painstakingly crafted document? He trashed it. It wound up in a round file probably in the Oval Office.

Dumb to the nth degree. It can’t get much dumber than that, right? Wrong.

At a gathering of Republican lawmakers last week — he attended without wearing a mask — Trump said coronavirus will “go away without a vaccine.” Without mentioning specifics, he pointed to other viruses that “disappeared” before vaccines were created.

“They’ve never shown up again,” he said. “They die, too. Like everything else, they die. It’s going to go away. And we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time.”

No one in the medical or science community supports this Pollyanish thought.

Dumb, dumber, dumbest, beyond any definition of the word dumb is the only way to describe Trump’s performance in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump’s overwhelming dumbness is contributing to the loss of American lives to the coronavirus and the overall killing of the republic that has stood for more than 240 years.

Allowing the dumbest person in the room to continue trying to deal with a serious, life-altering crisis is beyond dumb, too.

It’s time for Trump to go.