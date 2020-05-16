Help us fight Facebook censorship by posting our content!

Dear supporter of The Shinbone Star:

Once again, our social media coordinator was summarily thrown into Facebook Prison for the high crime of trying to share our content to as many eyes as possible. The content judged too inflammatory: this morning’s Trumplandia column (click the big red word to the left to view it in a separate window, but finish reading this first).

A quick review of the column reveals no photos that in the past might have triggered such an action — pictures of Donald Trump in a Waffen SS uniform, for instance, or anything of that ilk. In fact, the column only features one use of the F-word, and that’s in quoted material from shock jock Howard Stern. It’s well down into the column, however, and it seems unlikely to us that an illiterate, Bible-thumping Trump supporter would even have gotten that far.

No, the more likely cause is simply one of Trump’s minions who doesn’t like any of our content and will lodge a complaint about The Shinbone Star as a matter of course.

As for Facebook, it seems their hired lackeys will take the word of a rabid Trumper over that of a rabid anti-Trumper every time. Also, with the Facebook Penal System, there is never a right of appeal, nor even an explanation.

What can you do? As a faithful reader, you can click that Facebook icon at the bottom of every Shinbone Star page and share our content to your personal page and to any anti-Trump groups to which you belong. It may not seem like much, but every share is a big help to us. The same applies to other social media platforms, and you’ll also find ways to share our content with them, too.

All it takes is a click. Not too much to ask to help the providers of content you receive almost every day for free, is it?

Please help us spread the word every day, but especially when Facebook deprives us of the right to do it ourselves. It’s just one small thing you can do to fight the Trump regime and unfair censorship by the largest social media platform on the planet.

Thank you for your support,

Shinbone Star staff