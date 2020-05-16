Trumplandia: May 9 — 16, 2020

Hide and Seek Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 44.1% — up from 43.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — same as last week

CBS News Poll (5/14/20): 57% of Americans Disapprove of Handling of Virus

Transition to Greatness

The week of our Trump — May 9, 2020: President Donnie Dimwit continued to play hide and seek with the truth this week, but for the first time, the pushback literally sent him running for cover.

Desperate to be re-elected amid the botched handling of the spread of COVID-19, Trump kicked his plan to reopen the country up a notch and unveiled his “Transition to Greatness” initiative. Thin on directives, Trump used the heralded May 12 rollout of his plan to hide his real intention: seeking favor against his political enemies.

During what would be his first evening update in over a week on efforts to stem the virus, Trump merrily celebrated America’s place in testing for coronavirus, which he falsely claimed to be “number one.” The false proclamation was made despite an assessment by Johns Hopkins University that indicated America was ranked #130 among 140 nations testing for the contagion.

Trump delivered his remarks in the Rose Garden, between two huge banners that proclaimed: “America Leads the World in Testing.” When questioned about the relevance of the banners in spite of more than a million infections and, at the time, 80,000 dead Americans, Trump snapped at the reporter and told her to direct her “nasty questions” to the Chinese.

When reporter Weijia Jiang, who is of Chinese descent, questioned why the bigot-in-chief found it necessary to direct her to China, an exacerbated Trump attempted to find another reporter, but ultimately was run off the stage.

Trump’s Tuesday sleight-of-hand would set the trend for the week. He continued to push an agenda geared towards reopening the American economy despite warnings from medical professionals who cautioned premature reopenings could cause a spike in COVID cases.

Committed to avoiding facts, Trump spent the rest of the week upping his game by attacking anyone who could thwart his plan, and, to his way of thinking, his re-election. He fought those who called for more testing by saying testing was overrated. He also attacked any plan that slowed the reopening, including the cautious projection for reopening schools in the fall by top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump said the caution voiced by Fauci was “not acceptable.”

In the least subtle move of all, Trump even said former President Barack Obama should be arrested and jailed for orchestrating the biggest political crime in history against him.

Possibly involving a scheme that tricked him into firing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in 2017, Trump called the scandal “Obamagate.” He said as part of the scheme, the former two-term leader also got Flynn to plead guilty twice to lying to the FBI. Trump then took to Twitter and called on Congress to investigate his predecessor, and, of course, then-Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

However, Trump could not hide from the effects of the virus, which has left 36.5 million workers unemployed, killed more than 88,500 Americans and infected more than 1.4 million.

It did not stop him from trying.

The president released an abridged version of the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance documents for reopening public space during a pandemic. Trump then suggested he never saw the pandemic plan Obama left for him. The plan was later “found,” but deemed inadequate.

Just as the truth started closing in, he was off to Pennsylvania for another campaign-style stop in a battleground state.

The May 14 trip to the Owens & Minor plant in Allentown, Pa., was highlighted by Trump again electing to not wear a protective mask although almost every person in his delegation practiced social distancing and was wearing a facial covering.

Trump later addressed a crowd of workers and shared his vision for ending the pandemic: ignore it, and by doing so, it will go away.

Trump explains why he's not a fan of testing.https://t.co/1Tgpym1WKB — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 14, 2020

Magical thinking reappeared yesterday when the president returned to announce plans to deliver vaccines that have yet to be developed. Announced during an outdoor event at the White House, the ceremony was interrupted by a demonstration on Constitution Avenue by long-haul truckers protesting a lack of stimulus aid provided them and low shipping rates that could force them out of business.

Distressed by the blaring horns, the president tried to ignore the demonstration while at the same time repurposing its cause.

“And you hear that outside? That beautiful sound? Those are truckers that are with us all the way. They’re protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against. There’s hundreds of trucks out there and that’s the sign of love, not the sign of your typical protests.”

Media reports, however, said that the drivers had been protesting outside of the White House for about two weeks in the hopes of meeting with the president. According to NBC News, the group met with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on May 14, but the protests continued yesterday.

What’s Up Doc?

In Trumplandia, when you fall out of favor with Dear Leader, your message is no longer salient and you’re unmercifully jeered by former fans. In Trumplandia, it’s Donald Trump’s way or the highway, and unless you fully support every wild thought coming from his squirrely head, you are an outsider and an enemy. You only enjoy high esteem until you do not.

Such is the case with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Gone the way of Steve Bannon, Michael Cohen and Jeff Sessions, Fauci, who has been the face of Trump’s coronavirus task force, seemed to hit the skids this week when his glum, scientific-based message on the virus and prospect of a vaccine did not line up with the aspirations of Donnie Sunshine.

Called to appear before the Senate through a remote video feed, Fauci has been under self-quarantine since members of the West Wing tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Fauci testified to the Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions during a hearing regarding the path to reopen the nation’s businesses.

Amid the push to transition to greatness, Fauci warned senators that he was not certain a vaccine for COVID could be ready for distribution by the end of 2020. He also said there was no guarantee that a rushed vaccine would be immediately effective:

“You can have everything you think that’s in place and you don’t induce the kind of immune response that turns out to be protective and durably protective.”

Cautiously optimistic at the prospect that the race to create a vaccine will indeed produce one that will end the pandemic. Fauci said clinical trials could be developed by the summer, but noted there are concerns. He said that until a vaccine is developed safely, the population needs to continue social distancing to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. He said students expecting to return to college campuses in the fall will most likely do so without the creation of a vaccine.

Fauci also cautioned that reopening too soon could have “serious consequences.”

The assertion surprised Trump, who said the expert’s caution was not acceptable. It also turned the right-wing dogs onto Fauci, turning him instantly from golden boy to whipping boy.

One particularly testy exchange during the hearing came from Trump supporter Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), who told the longtime expert he was not the “end all,” on the coronavirus and how it should be treated.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, also a Trump supporter, soon joined the criticism, ending his commentary by describing Fauci as the “chief baboon.”

Carlson said some of Fauci’s positions on the virus have shifted over time, including the need to wear a mask, something he initially did not suggest . The TV host also pointed to a time in January when Fauci said Americans did not have to worry about coronavirus, but instead said that it should be taken seriously. Carlson mocked Fauci for telling people to avoid contact, even intimate contact.

Said Carlson:

“This is buffoon-level stuff at that point and we are not doing this to mock the guy. I mean, anyone who talks as much as Anthony Fauci does is apt to say some stupid things.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield also appeared before Congress via video feed on May 12 and similarly delivered less-than-happy news about dealing with the pandemic. Redfield testified before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss proposed cutbacks to the CDC being considered by the White House. Initial plans call for Trump to cut overall agency spending by nine percent next fiscal year.

The testimonies of Fauci and Redfield were followed by the testimony of Rick Bright, former director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Bright was fired after refusing to support a message from Trump that promoted hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that was being tested for treatment for those with COVID-19. He then filed a whistleblower complaint about his removal from BARDA by Trump.

Bright said that without coordinated planning, the winter of 2020 could be worse than the current outbreak and potentially worse than the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak that killed millions.

Trump, for his part, said he did not know Bright and referred to him as a “disgruntled” employee who “was not liked or respected by people I spoke to, and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government.”

The president yesterday said he added five new members to the coronavirus task force, a unit overseen by Vice President Mike Pence, but which had been considered for elimination just a week ago. As the public role of Fauci, Redfield and Dr. Deborah Birx has seemed to wane in recent days, the new members signal a shift toward reopening the economy and developing vaccines.

Announced yesterday by Pence, the task force will add Labor Secretary Gene Scalia, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Also added were Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, and Thomas Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Pence said the new members will add expertise in “vaccines, therapeutics and worker safety.” He said the group’s new focus is returning Americans to work.

That’s Entertainment

Seemingly oblivious to the rising death toll and a rate of infection, Trump’s media push to reopen the economy continued to take center stage, just as his re-election effort touched down in Pennsylvania this week.

On May 12, radio funnyman Howard Stern repeated earlier claims that questioned Trump’s ability to govern and lashed out at Trump’s supporters, many of whom are the core of his audience. Stern, who has had Trump as a guest on his wildly popular radio show several times over the years, said he was largely mad at his fans for supporting a guy he said cannot run a government.

Stern suggested that working-class supporters of the president are actually the people Trump hates the most. He challenged his listeners to try and gain entry into any of the president’s hotels or his Florida beach resort:

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most. The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part, he wouldn’t even let them in a fucking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Stern went on to urge the president to be a patriot, leave office and return to his old life.

To date, Trump, who “punches back twice as hard” when punched, has not responded to Stern’s criticism.

Instead the president left the response to Donald Jr., who appeared on another satellite radio show. Don Jr. said Stern’s comments were disappointing and argued the disc-jockey had become too successful. Don Don dubbed Stern “Hollywood Howard,” stating that the original version of the talk show host would have supported his father:

“He’s acting like Hillary (Clinton), which was, you know, probably what cost her some of the election was calling half the country deplorables for wanting to support someone who’s going to get things done for them and he did.”

Junior would face scrutiny of his own later that day during an appearance on Fox Business with one of his Dad’s biggest supporters, Lou Dobbs.

Jr. come down with a case of The Hoax? pic.twitter.com/YPDGbPmFmt — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 13, 2020

The Twitter-sphere exploded after seeing the casually dressed, younger Trump’s appearance, where he was described by fans and critics as “glassy-eyed and sweaty.”

Many mused that the appearance, which came days after several members of the West Wing were diagnosed with COVID-19, may have shown an undisclosed illness, but no official reports have suggested that Don Jr. is infected with the virus.

Later in the week, working class heroes Guns N’ Roses mocked one of the Oval Office occupant’s most ironic moments that occurred during his visit to a 3M protective mask factory in Arizona.

President Trump visited the factory, where N-95 masks were being produced, and appeared to never wear a mask despite being led on a tour of the facility by his masked hosts. During a now infamous photo opportunity, a bi-goggled Trump posed with masks as the GNR hit cover of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” blared over the warehouse speakers.

The moment was mocked by various late night comedians for its irony, given the visit was the first stop in a Trump campaign push that looks to send people back to work despite the continuous spread of the novel coronavirus.

This week, the ’90s rockers commemorated the event by selling t-shirts for charity. Emblazoned with the words: “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45,” the t-shirts are being sold on the band’s web site for $25. All proceeds will go to fund MusiCares, a relief fund set up to help members of the music industry who have fallen on hard times due to the global pandemic.

Coincidentally, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin was recently called an “asshole” by the band’s lead singer, Axl Rose, for promoting travel during the pandemic as “a great time for people to explore America.”

The shirt is available on GNR’s official swag website, and reportedly will begin shipping on June 10.