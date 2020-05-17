Our Pandemic Playlist

As the COVID-19 shutdown continues, many of us are finding solace in music. The Shinbone Star staff has come up with a dozen favorite songs that are helping get us through.

Some of these tunes have taken on a special meaning in this pandemic crisis. Others are here just because we like them. And if some of these selections seem to be of a certain vintage — so are we!

Just click on any or all of the links below to listen to a YouTube version of the song.

“Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” (Music by Duke Ellington, lyrics by Bob Russell) “Thought I’d visit the club/

Got as far as the door.” We can all relate.

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” (Hank Williams) A country classic from one of the greats. The title says it all.

“Teach Your Children” (Graham Nash, recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) Dedicated to all those parents who suddenly became home-schoolers while also trying to do their jobs remotely. Good job, parents!

“Hey Jude” Written by Paul McCartney to console John Lennon’s son Julian after his parents broke up, it became one of the Beatles’ biggest singles despite running over seven minutes long. “Take a sad song and make it better.”

(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay” (Otis Redding and Steve Cropper) “And this loneliness won’t leave me alone.” Redding’s enigmatic song was a posthumous hit.

“All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison) The majestic title track of Harrison’s first solo collection after the Beatles’ breakup reminds us that “it’s not always going to be this way.”

“My Back Pages” (Bob Dylan) “Ah, but I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now.” At least Trump hasn’t demanded Dylan return his Nobel Prize in Literature, yet.

“Father and Son” (Cat Stevens) The clash of generations. “For you will still be here tomorrow/but your dreams may not.”

“Lazarus” (David Bowie) “Look up here, I’m in heaven/I’ve got scars that can’t be seen/I’ve got drama, can’t be stolen/Everybody knows me now.” Bowie knew he wasn’t long for the world, but he still had faith in his art.

“What’s Going On” (Marvin Gaye) “Mother, mother, there’s too many of you crying./Brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying.” Gaye’s 1971 masterpiece takes on an added meaning in a pandemic that has claimed more than 80,000 American lives so far and disproportionately affects minorities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Southern Cross” (written by Michael Curtis, Stephen Stills,/ Richard Curtis, recorded by Crosby, Stills & Nash) “What heaven brought you and me/cannot be forgotten.”

“We’ll Meet Again” (written by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles, recorded by Vera Lynn) “We’ll meet again/don’t know where/don’t know when.“ One of the most famous songs of the World War II era as young men went off to war. It was later used ironically in the 1964 Stanley Kubrick film “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”

