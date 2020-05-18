Obama’s message to Class of 2020 takes me back 50 years to ‘Four Dead in Ohio’

For a few minutes, Saturday night in America made sense again.

Former leaders of the free world, men and women on the front lines of educating the children of past generations, musicians from a broad spectrum of genres and at least one famous athlete provided high school seniors — the Class of 2020 — a national graduation ceremony broadcast on all major television networks that will hopefully carry them through the rest of their lives.

Barack Obama, the country’s first African-American president, who pulled us through the Great Recession and many other challenges to life as we knew it then, put it this way to today’s graduating high schoolers:

“With all the challenges this country faces right now, nobody can tell you “no, you’re too young to understand” or “this is how it’s always been done.” Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation’s world to shape.”

Obama’s message is timeless. It took me back 50 years, to May 1970, and the gymnasium at Westfield (New Jersey) High School where my parents watched in amazement as I — along with a few hundred other “Blue Devils” — snagged my high school diploma.

No national leader spoke to us about what the future might look like. The principal probably congratulated us on making it through high school and warned us about the challenges we faced in taking the next step toward adulthood given the troubled times we lived in back then.

I don’t remember exactly what was said. I just wanted to get on with a life of protesting, of raging as much as one person can against the injustices I discovered as I navigated the twists and turns of surviving and thriving — to a degree — in a world filled with angels and devils waiting to guide or distract me from my final destination: a cottage near my favorite beach in the world with my traveling companion for some 40 years and our latest canine “children” by my side.

COVID-19 did a number on this year’s high school graduation ceremonies across the country. The disease shut down a once-booming economy. Completely knocked it to its knees. Nearly 90,000 U.S. citizens have died from the deadly virus during the past three months. More than 1.3 million Americans have tested positive for the disease. More than 16,000 remain in serious or critical condition.

Yes, the world that high school graduates now face is a dangerous and unsettled mess. There’s also a lack of courageous leadership. Instead, the country is suffering through the self-serving, thoughtless and heartless ravings of Impeached President Donald J. Trump.

There is much for these young men and women to protest and much for them to rage against, just as there was in May 1970 when my graduating class walked out of Westfield High School and into a nation crippled by a seemingly endless war in Vietnam that cost tens of thousands of lives. The environment was under attack then as it still is now, and the Cold War between the U.S. and Russia was reaching its peak.

On May 4, 1970, four students at Kent State University were killed by Ohio National Guard troops during an anti-war protest. It inspired a song written by Neil Young, performed by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. It became an anthem of the protest movement.

“Tin soldiers and Nixon coming

We’re finally on our own

This summer I hear the drumming

Four dead in Ohio.”

Seniors at Westfield High joined a national call to walk out of classes the week after the killings. The school’s administration threatened to expel anyone who participated in the walkout, even hinted that diplomas might be withheld.

We walked anyhow. We also wore peace symbols on top of our mortarboards during the commencement ceremony later that month, much to the anger of our parents.

Protesting injustice became part of my life that year. Throughout the next few decades it would be challenged as I made my way through a career as a journalist and communications professional for various news organizations and corporate, academic and legal entities.

Expressing political points of view, being seen in public in support of anti-establishment causes is not allowed in most workplaces. So for many years my protesting showed up only on Election Day when I voted my heart and conscious for people who cared about the well-being of our country and understood what it meant to be an American.

As a sort-of retired protestor living the beach life these days, I tuned in to Commencement 2020 and was transported back to the end of my high school days and the beginning of a life spent raging against what was wrong with our country — as much as I could given the need to put food on the table and clothes on my somewhat awkward-looking body.

Obama, as usual, provided a memorable moment for this year’s high school graduates. Hopefully they heard it and will carry it with them as they find their way through this confusing time in our nation’s history and beyond.

“. . . build a community. No one does big things by themselves. Right now, when people are scared, it’s easy to be cynical and say let me just look out for myself, or my family, or people who look or think or pray like me. But if we’re going to get through these difficult times; if we’re going to create a world where everybody has the opportunity to find a job, and afford college; if we’re going to save the environment and defeat future pandemics, then we’re going to have to do it together. So be alive to one another’s struggles. Stand up for one another’s rights. Leave behind all the old ways of thinking that divide us — sexism, racial prejudice, status, greed — and set the world on a different path.”

Amen, and amen. Peace out, Class of 2020.