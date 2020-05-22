Corrupt and dumb: The King’s Court reflects its master

Is everyone even remotely connected to Donald Trump infected with Terminal Dumb Ass?

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, senior White House adviser and a man who is obviously constitutionally challenged, recently refused to rule out the possibility of postponing the November presidential election.

Say, what the f##k?

“Kushner’s statement reveals amazing ignorance of the Constitution and law,” wrote William Kristol, a conservative columnist and prominent Never Trump Republican. “It reveals startling arrogance in taking for granted he gets to have some say about when the election is held. It also reveals an utter lack of understanding of his very subordinate role in our democracy.” The date of the elections is set in the Constitution.

Kushner is a man with many irons in the fire and none of them hot:

Jared Kushner is responsible for negotiating peace in the Middle East.

Jared Kushner is responsible for solving America’s opioid epidemic.

Jared Kushner is responsible for diplomacy with Mexico.

Jared Kushner is responsible for diplomacy with China.

Jared Kushner is responsible for reforming care for veterans.

Jared Kushner is responsible for reforming the criminal justice system.

Jared Kushner is responsible for reinventing the entire government and making it work like a business.

Jared Kushner is in charge of the president’s 2020 re-election campaign, overseeing fund-raising, strategy and advertising.

Jared Kushner has a central role working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to oversee the distribution of vital medical supplies to hospital and health care providers.

Jared is seemingly an equestrian, capable of mounting his high horse and riding off in all directions.

On April 29, Kushner claimed about the COVID-19 crisis that is approaching 100,000 deaths:

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story. I think that we’ve achieved all of the different milestones that are needed, and I think that that’s what really needs to be told.”

Don’t be so quick to crow, Jared. The way things are going, there are still so many more milestones within reach for you and the undertakers.

Biggest shame to the legal profession, bar none

William Barr, the 85th United States attorney general, believes he is above the law, capable of vacating judicial rulings. He tried to drop all charges against former Gen. Michael Flynn, who admitted to lying to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about his dealings with Russia. Yep, Flynn pleaded guilty, TWICE, but for now is free to walk the streets.

As for Barr, he’s the same guy who heavily redacted the Mueller Report after its release in order to protect Trump. Barr has put himself above the Constitution he swore to protect and uphold.

A federal judge recently threw a huge bar into Barr’s attempt to return to Flynn to freedom by vacating a valid judicial ruling. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this one turns out.

A man of many names, but ‘Moscow Mitch’ is still the best

“China” Mitch McConnell has set himself as gatekeeper to legislation that makes it to the Senate for approval. He’s refused to allow more than 400 bipartisan bills to reach the Senate floor for debate — bills that could have aided all Americans.

McConnell is the longest-serving U.S. senator from Kentucky in history. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been re-elected five times. But he’s facing a serious challenge this year.

McConnell’s detractors have called him by a number of pejorative nicknames, including “Moscow Mitch,” “Cocaine Mitch,” “Grim Reaper,” “Darth Vader” and “Nuclear Mitch.”

He is known to actually embrace several of the nicknames, but objected strenuously to “Moscow Mitch,” a name that first debuted as a result of his defending Trump’s Russian connections. Since then, Mitch has made opposition to the Kremlin a hallmark of his foreign policy,” according to The New York Times, but that’s no reason to stop using a nickname that he hates. Too little too late, Mitch. Impressive-not.

The Supremes: Please Stop, in the Name of All That’s Holy!

Trump’s formerly Supreme Court is poised to give him “temporary immunity,” from his many transgressions, and protect him from having to reveal his financial dealings.

Immunity from what exactly? Does it even matter? Whatever the transgression, he’s likely to get a free pass from a court that he’s packed with conservative judges.

Hope you enjoyed footing the bill as much as we did

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been outed by NBC News, which provided detailed evidence of some two dozen luxurious dinners hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in the State Department’s Diplomatic Reception Room. These lavish dinners for up to 500 well-heeled Trump supporters were paid for by taxpayers. That’s by you and me.

Some 39 percent of the invitees were from Fox News, NBC reported.

Pompeo then fired Steve Linick, the inspector general who was investigating possible illegal arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Inspectors general are Senate-confirmed government officials charged with auditing and investigating potential instances of fraud and abuse in the government.

Linick was a busy man inside the Pompeo-led State Department. He was also looking into charges that Pompeo used a State Department political appointee to conduct personal errands, such as walking his dog and picking up his laundry, according to the NBC report.

Dumb and Dumber are two chips off the old blockhead

Can’t forget the Trump brothers, Don Don and Eric, aka Dumb and Dumber. No First Family has ever laid claim to such mental midgets as these two.

Both embrace the idea that Democrats are behind the coronavirus. Eric, days ago to a Fox News interviewer:

“You watch, they (Democrats) will milk it every single day between now and November 3. And guess what. After November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Don Don, also on Fox because Fox is the family screed outlet, gave up this gem about Democrats:

“But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here, and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness. You know, I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly.”

But in the end, only one can wear the stupidity crown

Lastly, let’s not forget The Donald himself, the self-proclaimed “Law of the Land,” a crown he gave himself after Moscow Mitch engineered his impeachment acquittal.

Trump refuses to admit any responsibility for the almost 100,000 deaths caused by coronavirus. He, of course, didn’t cause it, and neither did the Democrats, but he has steadfastly refused to acknowledge its severity and bragged, “We have it under control.”

In a White House coronavirus task force briefing back in April, an official presented U.S. government research that indicated coronavirus appeared to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight and heat. The study also showed that bleach could kill the virus when it was present in saliva or respiratory fluids within five minutes, and that isopropyl alcohol could kill it even more quickly. Trump suggested that doctors might try injecting bleach into coronavirus patients, an ignorant and possibly lethal idea.

Now, Trump claims to be taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus despite public health officials’ warning it may be unsafe. Said Trump, without a worry that thousands of his ignorant followers might follow suit:

“I’m taking it for about a week and a half now and I’m still here, I’m still here.”

Then, during a recent outing at a Ford Motor plant where face masks are required, he refused to wear one. He told reporters:

“And I tested very positively in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. . . . But that’s a way of saying it, ‘positively toward the negative.’ ”

He knows such big words-Not.

By January, Trump had received many reports on the coronavirus but chose to ignore them. When asked about the specific word, “pandemic,” Trump said, “We have it totally under control.” He said that “within a couple of days, (infections are) going to be down to close to zero.”

The United States at that time had 15 confirmed cases. Now, just a few months later, there are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases in the United States, and more than 96,000 deaths. But Trump said:

“One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

And:

“We have done a job, the likes of which nobody has ever done.”

Well, we have to give him credit for that last bit because he’s right, no Oval Office Occupant has ever bungled as many crucial events so ineptly or with such deadly results.

Days ago, during his first Cabinet meeting since the U.S. outbreak began, Trump bragged that our nation has the world’s highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections:

“You know when you say that we lead in cases, that’s because we have more testing than anybody else.”

That’s absolutely not true. But Trump wasn’t through lying:

So when we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

Again, not true. But he still wasn’t through:

“So I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor.”

Really? Approaching 100,00 deaths since January because you failed to act promptly is “a badge of honor?”

All these Trump appointees and family members, the “best and brightest” and “honest men and women” have seemingly fallen victim to an infectious disease called Terminal Dumb Ass. They were infected from their proximity to Trump, and it’s a disease for which there is no known cure.