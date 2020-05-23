Trumplandia: May 16 — 23, 2020

Dazed and Confused Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.9% — down from 44.1% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 49% last week

Fox News Poll (5/21/20): 48% approve of Biden — 40% approve of Trump

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Obama Drama

The week of our Trump — May 16, 2020: Whooped again by the relentless death march of the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump reached into his bag of deception and pulled out former President Barack Obama as his latest foil in his desperate re-election bid.

Obama, who at one point during his presidency was criticized for a lack of drama, resurfaced in the reverie of Trump who has been obsessed with his predecessor since the Hawaii native first made history in 2008.

However, this week, after watching the ranks of those infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. climb to more than 1.6 million and deaths reach almost 100,000 — or as he calls it a “badge of honor” — Trump returned to his old ways and again found a way to blame Obama for his political shortcomings.

Reaching back to the origins of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump said Obama and Vice President Joe Biden had joined with the “Deep State” to frame former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in an effort to deny him the White House.

Trump’s toadies in the Senate soon joined the chorus, which called for an investigation into the investigation of Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian officials just prior to the Trump inauguration.

Trump claimed Obama and Biden had advance knowledge of the FBI investigation into Flynn and the Russians, and that the former vice president perhaps illegally asked for his “unmasking.” According to Trump, the unmasking occurred in order for Obama or members of his administration to investigate Flynn and thus spy on his fledgling administration. Trump believes the alleged Obama=led effort ultimately caused Flynn to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about conspiring with the Russians.

The branding of an alleged scandal involving the ex-president has allowed Trump to rally his corps of sycophants, who pushed for an investigation. Trump calls the allegations proof that the Obama administration committed one of the most corrupt acts in history. Trump, whose poll number have dropped, has urged Congress to investigate, even possibly subpoenaing Obama to appear before the legislative body.

However, pieces of the alleged case began to fall apart this week when acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the e-mail of former national security adviser Susan Rice from Jan. 5, 2017.

The e-mail, which was supposed to show how Obama’s Cabinet had set up a cabal against Trump, instead suggested that Obama was concerned about Flynn’s unusual contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The e-mail reportedly said Obama wanted to ensure the FBI went by the book in its investigation of Flynn and his conversations with the Russian.

Last week, Grenell released a classified list of Obama officials who had asked for the unmasking of people tied to the investigation into Flynn’s dealings with Kislyak. Republicans charged that Biden had illegally called for Flynn’s identity to be unmasked during the investigation another supposed pillar of “Obamagate.”

However, this week an FBI source told the Washington Post that Flynn was never masked during the investigation because his identity was never redacted in the first place.

Trump’s unfounded charges against Obama are nothing new and go all the way back to when Trump floated rumors that he had proof that Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore serving illegitimately as president.

However, Obama, who is actively campaigning for his former running mate, ruffled Trump’s feathers more than a week ago when he characterized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster.”

The comments angered Trump and congressional Republicans, but Obama again angered Trump when he criticized his lack of leadership during the pandemic in part of a virtual address to college graduates from historically black colleges and universities:

“This pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

The comments touched off the pettiest part of the war of words between the current and former president. When asked about Obama’s comment’s, Trump said he had not heard them, but characterized Obama and his administration as “grossly incompetent.”

Trump later announced he was bucking a 40-year presidential tradition that symbolizes the peaceful transition of power. For the first time since the practice began with President Jimmy Carter, Trump said he would not unveil his predecessor’s official White House portrait. The unprecedented snub was reported by NBC News this week, which also stated Obama had no interest in participating in the ceremony as long as Trump occupied the White House.

I Think He’s On Something

Red-eyed and cocky, Trump announced during a meeting of restaurant executives that he has been taking a daily dose of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for almost two weeks, along with a dose of zinc.

The admission shocked everyone in the room and caused a national stir. The prospect of the president taking a drug that could potentially kill him caused most to wonder why he would take such a dangerous risk.

“The front-line workers, many of them are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I’m taking it right now,” Trump said. “I started taking it, because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a released statement that he had “numerous discussions,” with the president and concluded “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

Congressional Democrats decried the decision. Said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say.”

More disturbing than Trump’s disclosure was the problem with the president’s methodology for use of the drug he claims prevents contracting COVID-19.

Let’s for once assume the master of lies was telling the truth.

If he is taking it, shouldn’t the American people know about it and if it can prevent becoming infected shouldn’t some kind of study be commissioned?

Trump has recently revived the debate over the drug, which he claimed is the drug of choice for medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. Months back, he was challenged by the media after he called hydroxychloroquine “a game changer.”

Dr. Stavros Christoudias, who practices in Teaneck, N.J., and is medical director for the Holy Name Institute for Wound Healing and Hackensack Meridian Health UMC was interviewed on the May 21 edition of “Eyewitness News” this week and touted the drug as a preventative tool that is a secret among emergency room doctors. Christoudias, who is listed as a general surgeon, said for ER doctors the drug is used like TamiFlu to prevent contracting COVID-19.

Christoudias said he wished Trump had not publicly touted the drug because he worries it will be harder for him to get when his supply runs out. He said he first took the drug on the advice of an emergency room chief after he was exposed to the virus during treatment:

“I don’t like the idea that I’m not being allowed to protect myself. Almost makes me wish that nobody in the political world had ever made any comments about the medication. Just let doctors talk about it.”

The drug has been cleared for use in emergencies by the federal Food and Drug Administration, where it has been coupled with azithromycin for COVID-19.

A study released this week in the medical journal The Lancet, however, found treatment with the drug in the short term was safe if not combined with azithromycin. The study said that when taken with azithromycin it may induce heart failure and cardiovascular issues.

According to published reports, nearly 15,00 of the 96,000 patients in the analysis who were treated with hydroxychloroquine had a 34 percent increase in their risk of mortality and a 137 percent increase in the risk for serious heart arrhythmia. For those adding the antibiotic, there was a 45 percent increased risk of death and a 411 percent increased risk of serious arrhythmia.

Meanwhile, the same study was interpreted differently by other medical professionals and news organizations. Some suggest short-term use of hydroxychloroquine was safe.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons suggested the “risk may be smaller than the potential benefit.” Two groups of New Jersey doctors would like to be able to use it prophylactically in early suspected cases of the coronavirus.

If only some high-profile guy, one with power, would run a test on himself, maybe the public could get better information about this controversial treatment. What if, despite the research, he had some special secret drug that he was taking that could prevent people from catching the deadly disease. If the drug works preventatively, yet medical science says it does not, a valiant leader would commission his own study. He could have doctors and scientists study him and prove the fakers wrong. They could monitor what time he takes his pill. How much he takes and scientifically submit a report that at least tells us that hydroxychloroquine can prevent contracting the disease under these circumstances.

A study like that would be a big help during these uncertain times, but no such report or study of the Marmalade Messiah has been commissioned or released.

There is of course the possibility that the whole thing was a lie. Said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.):

“Maybe he’s really not taking it because the president lies about things characteristically. I don’t know whether he is taking it or not. I know he’s saying he is taking it, whether he is or not, is reckless, reckless, reckless.”

Later in the week, Trump continued to miss opportunities to set the proper example for Americans during the pandemic.

While touring another American company that was producing ventilators and PPE, this time the Ford motor plant in Michigan, Trump again appeared to refuse to wear protective facial coverings despite the safety measure being a plant requirement.

The president was later caught on camera secretly wearing the mask, but later said he fought using it because he “didn’t want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with a mask.”

Warp Speed, Mr. Scott

Late last week, Trump and his administration continued their spaced-out voyage into the unknown when it not only unveiled the official flag for the military’s newest military branch, but also finally announced the beginning of an initiative to speed the creation of a coronavirus vaccine.

Making its debut in the Oval Office during the signing of the proclamation for 2020 Armed Forces Day, Trump unveiled the official flag for Space Force. The first new service in the military in 72 years, Space Force already has 16,000 professionals assigned to it and will deal with the defense of space and the development of spaced-based weapons.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond described the new logo, which looks like a knock-off of the one made famous by the 1960 television series “Star Trek.” He said the flag is emblazoned with the Roman numerals MMXIX for 2019 and features a globe, a delta wing, an elliptical orbit, a white Polaris, two clusters of small stars and three larger stars.

The logo is meant to represent the deep recesses of space, with the globe representing the home world for Space Force fighters and the delta wing tying the branch to U.S. Air Force.

If the unveiling of a branch of the military to help us boldly go where no man has gone before sounded too far out, The Donald then took his act to the Rose Garden where he formally announced the beginning of “Operation Warp Speed,” an effort to hurry the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Through the initiative, the United States is seeking to increase production and organize the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine by handing a blank check to drug developers. The White House expects to have 100 million of doses of vaccines available by November; 200 million doses by December; and 300 million by January 2021.

Trump is expecting the initiative will cut the testing procedures and allow a drug to be developed in the next six months, a process that typically would take more than a year.

Trump said:

“Operation Warp Speed is a massive scientific, industrial, and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project.”

Medical professionals have cautioned the White House that vaccines routinely take about a year to develop or longer. The administration has targeted the development of about 14 potential vaccines since talk of the effort began in late April.

This week, Massachusetts biotech company Moderna announced that its early-stage human trial for a coronavirus vaccine had proved successful, clearing the way for large-scale clinical trials in July. Preliminary trials identified at least eight participants with enough virus-fighting antibodies to suggest a possible level of immunity can be reached with the use of the vaccine.

The news came days after the company’s chief scientist, Moncef Slaoui, left the firm’s board to head the White House’s “Operation Warp Speed,” initiative.

Countries across the world are speeding toward development of a vaccine against the disease that has infected 5.3 million worldwide and killed 340,004.

The University of Oxford is partnering with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to create a vaccine, and the Chinese drug firm Sinovac Biotech is also working on a vaccine.

Two other trials are moving forward in the United States under the direction of Pfizer and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna received permission from the FDA to begin its Phase 2 trials that could involve as many as 600 subjects.