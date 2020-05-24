Written by Dutton PeabodyMay 24, 2020May 24, 2020 Sunday morning in America Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Sunday morning in America” Reblogged this on Serendipity Seeking Intelligent Life on Earth and commented: Best front page since … winning some war somewhere? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’m not even sure WHERE the tragedy begins. Probably at the polls! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply For those Christians claim that the virus is God’s punishment to humanity for its evil ways, I say that Donald trump is God’s punishment to America for electing him. LikeLike Reply And America parties on. We are living in an age of absolute drunken selfishness. Lake of the Ozarks Missouri turned into a corona virus petri dish Saturday May 23, 2020. LikeLike Reply Fiddling while Rome burned. LikeLike Reply I always hate to hit the Like button when it is something so sad. I don’t “like” it but it is important to keep pointing this out. LikeLike Reply Put it up on Twitter and Facebook. Let Americans see what they have wrought. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
7 thoughts on “Sunday morning in America”
Reblogged this on Serendipity Seeking Intelligent Life on Earth and commented:
Best front page since … winning some war somewhere?
I’m not even sure WHERE the tragedy begins. Probably at the polls!
For those Christians claim that the virus is God’s punishment to humanity for its evil ways, I say that Donald trump is God’s punishment to America for electing him.
And America parties on. We are living in an age of absolute drunken selfishness. Lake of the Ozarks Missouri turned into a corona virus petri dish Saturday May 23, 2020.
Fiddling while Rome burned.
I always hate to hit the Like button when it is something so sad. I don’t “like” it but it is important to keep pointing this out.
Put it up on Twitter and Facebook. Let Americans see what they have wrought.
