Greetings from Crackhead Junction!

Jimmy smokes crack and I don’t care!

This remodeled song lyric that comes from a bygone era came to mind this weekend as I watched with WTF amazement as packs of Americans gathered to celebrate Memorial Day — often at unsafe distances — during a growing pandemic.

Where the hell was I?

Or better yet, what year was I living in?

Surely, these folks at a pool party in the Ozarks, and those other folks boating in the Carolinas, cannot possibly be living in the same country in which I’m living. Did anyone tell them they’re supposed to be practicing social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds in the hopes of not spreading coronavirus?

Let’s just call it: “Crackhead Junction.”

Why?

The last time I saw such asinine, bold and audacious attitudes, I was a much younger man, and a street drug named “crack” was king. I recall a summer day when I returned to my tiny suburban town from college and groups of my friends were strung out and rushing around looking to be rock stars.

Drug addicted back when we were all told to “Just Say No” to drugs, I watched people’s paychecks disappear on a Saturday night, and many a person’s character die an unceremonious death right before my eyes.

Why was Jimmy robbing his mom’s purse? Why was he having his dad take him down to “the spot,” at 3 o’clock in the morning after spinning another insane lie? He was doing WHAT?!?!? In the supermarket parking lot?!?!?! To get money for a $5 bag of WHAT?!?!?!?

These were some of the weekly questions that popped into my young, straitlaced mind as friend after friend had their bad experience with “the cook up.”

Besides not knowing what “doing anything to get some” really meant or what type of high would cause someone to throw away their college career and cause gossip about their sexuality, my head spun at what harm this drug could do, and I never could really understand the why.

In case you were fortunate enough to miss it, crack is a cooked-up version of good old-fashioned powder cocaine. After being dubbed the drug of the rich and famous in the 60s and 70s, the rock version of the drug became widely available in impoverished neighborhoods across the country, just in time for the renewed war on drugs, waged this time by President Ronald Reagan.

The end result was a mobilized war by police on needy, largely black and Latino neighborhoods, with the rise of drug gangs, shootouts, addicts and terrible behavior that destroyed communities and lost a generation. There was a hopelessness to the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s that I thought these old eyes would never see again.

That was until last weekend, when I watched tons of people behaving badly and in close proximity. Mostly white this time, many of them were Red Staters demanding to be freed from “tyranny,” or what we here in the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut call “lifesaving shelter-in-place orders.”

The gatherings first started weeks ago by armed militias on the steps of statehouses across the nation swelled to mobs who wanted to “exercise their rights” on Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, in defiance of rules designed to protect us all.

It was chilling, but I couldn’t blame it on addiction. So, what could be causing this phenomenon? Is it a blind devotion to President Trump?

Technically, I cannot blame my favorite foil, the Marmalade Messiah who occupies the White House. Sure, he doesn’t wear a protective face mask in public, doesn’t believe in social distancing, and has been pressuring people to leave quarantine to restart the country’s economy, but he never specifically told people to congregate en masse.

After all, most of the irresponsible revelers are Trump supporters, and if any of them join the ranks of the 100,000 already dead from COVID-19, it’s likely to hurt his re-election chances.

Is this some unforeseen symptom of coronavirus — a sudden loss of sensibility that leads people to congregate in infection-spreading masses? You might call it good old cabin fever, but whatever is causing people in Crackhead Junction to such crazy things, only time will tell if their stunts were truly death-defying.

Responsible people like you and me have been attacked for wearing protective masks. Store clerks have been intentionally coughed upon, and some of the crazies have even been sighted wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods as a mockery of the protective gear infectious disease experts tell us is needed to quell the pandemic.

But no matter what happens, no one can specifically blame it on Trump, right?

I simply don’t get it.

Well, this new Jimmy may smoke crack or meth or whatever, and sadly I do care.

I care especially about these fellow Americans who are possibly too arrogant or too misinformed to know they may have just ingested a contagion that could make them violently ill or kill the elderly relative who made that tasty potato salad.

But what can I do?

They’re just exercising their God-given American right.