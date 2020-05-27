Trump captures golfing title over Obama but at what cost to Americans?

On Oct. 23, 2014 then-New York resident and failed casino owner Donald J. Trump tweeted the following:

“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf.”

As usual Trump’s tweet showcased his warped sense of reality even before he took over as president of the United States. In fact his tweet six years ago was a lie.

Had he bothered to read The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2014, more than a week before e-chastising Obama for being on the links instead of in the White House, he would have seen this news item on the growing Ebola crisis.

From an article by Katie Zezima, political reporter for The Post at the time:

“There was one major indication Wednesday of just how seriously the White House takes the threat posed by Ebola: for the first time this year, President Obama has canceled a trip. “Amid crisis after crisis, Obama has soldiered on with his schedule despite calls for him to cut short fundraising trips and getaways. The White House has repeatedly said that the president is able to do his job from wherever he may be, thanks to technology and staff that travels with him “But the diagnosis of a third case of Ebola in Dallas was enough for him to scrap his schedule. “Obama was scheduled to headline a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee at a New Jersey restaurant Wednesday afternoon, then fly to Connecticut to attend a campaign rally for embattled Gov. Dan Malloy in Bridgeport. On Thursday, he was slated to visit Providence, Rhode Island for a speech about the economy. “Instead, he met with cabinet agencies coordinating the government’s response to the Ebola virus Wednesday, and canceled Thursday’s travel.”



No golf. No distractions. A man died from Ebola in the U.S. and Obama tossed out his schedule to deal with a growing health crisis domestically and internationally.

It’s important to note, too, that Ebola in the U.S. caused just four deaths, didn’t shut down the economy, and was handled professionally and effectively by the Obama administration’s health-care professionals.

In contrast to Obama’s decision to scrap his schedule for that week and deal with the Ebola crisis as it appeared to worsen, Trump has hit the links nine times since COVID-19 surfaced in the U.S. at a nursing home in Washington state.

For the sake of this conversation, let’s stay focused on the golf issue, although it needs to be noted that in addition to playing golf in January, February and March, Trump, the wannabe dictator, managed to squeeze in a few campaign rallies around the country as an increasing number of Americans not only contracted the coronavirus but died from it in startling numbers.

Back in 2014 as he prepared to announce his candidacy, Trump said the following during a “Fox & Friends” interview about Obama and presidents in general with respect to golfing habits:

“When you’re president, you sort of say, like, I’m going to sort of give it up for a couple of years and I’m gonna really focus on the job. There are times to play and there are times that you can’t play. It sends the wrong signal, but he plays a lot of golf.”

Since Jan. 20, 2017, the day Trump moved into the White House, the man who promised Americans he would be too busy working on their behalf to play much golf has hit the links at least 248 times, according to CNN fact checkers.

At the same point in his presidency, Obama had pulled out his clubs 98 times.

Trump’s visits to his golf clubs has cost taxpayers more than $115 million. The Secret Service has spent some $550,000 in golf cart rentals and more than $500,000 for overnight stays at Trump-owned properties including Mar-a-Lago and his New Jersey country club.

Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend 2020. With the death count from COVID-19 continuing to rise far above Trump’s forecast of 60,000 a few weeks ago, Trump was seen swinging clubs at his private club in Virginia.

Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted the following:

“Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work. Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing.”

Biden’s campaign released an accompanying ad that juxtaposed video of Trump playing golf and the rising coronavirus death toll numbers.

The political attack angered Trump and created a Twitter-storm of blathering lies from the current White House occupant. He tried desperately to defend his golf outing while firing back at Biden and lashing out at Obama.

What Trump tweeted in another moment of rage isn’t worth repeating. It was nonsense and meant only to give his enablers talking points to use when attempting to argue about what a great president he is, this man who fails to heed his own advice: Play less golf; spend more time in the Oval office dealing with issues that matter to all Americans.

The numbers tell it all.

Obama: 98 golf outings during the first three and a half years of his administration; four deaths from Ebola.

98 golf outings during the first three and a half years of his administration; four deaths from Ebola. Trump: 248 trips to the links in the same period of time in office; more than 100,000 American dead from COVID-19 and an economy struggling to regain traction due to the inept handling of the health-care crisis that continues to cost families their loved ones at an alarming rate.

It’s time to lower flags across the country to half-staff in honor and memory of the men and women who have died from COVID-19.

Put down your clubs for a few more weekends, Trump, and do the right thing for once.