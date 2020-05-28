The Big Twit tweets on and on

When Donald Trump wrote a tweet wishing everyone a “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY,” he was using a phrase not usually associated with the national holiday honoring soldiers who died serving our country.

Only a despicable ignorant ass could F-up the day. And, he is that ass. Yuuugely!

Not only was he playing golf while the number of dead from coronavirus, which he has called “a Democratic hoax,” was nearing 100,000, his tiny thumbs were busy tapping out hate mail and self-congratulations.

On Memorial Day, Trump used Twitter to call Marine reserve officer and Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb an “American fraud.” He even misspelled his name as “Lamm.”

In the last week alone, the person occupying the Oval Office, highest in the land, has libeled and slandered without remorse. Never in recent history has anyone in that most powerful office ever committed such heinous acts.

He accused MSNBC morning talk show co-host Joe Scarborough of being a murderer regarding the death of Lori Klausutis, an intern who for Scarborough. She was found dead in Scarborough’s district office in 2001 when Scarborough was a Republican congressman representing Florida’s First Congressional District. A medical examiner determined she had collapsed because of an undiagnosed heart condition and struck her head in the fall.

Thomas Paine of the conservative website True Pundit, tweeted on May 23:

“Evidence Shows Foul Play Likely in Scarborough Aide’s Suspicious Death in His Congressional Office.”

So, on May 23, Trump had to tweet:

“A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

Trump, on May 12, requested that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, to investigate what he called the “Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida.”

Scarborough was once an ardent supporter of Trump, who appeared often on his program “Morning Joe” in 2015 and 2016 before he and the hosts became involved in a feud.

Scarborough’s wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, tweeted last week that she was going to speak to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about getting the president banned from the platform in an apparent reaction to Trump’s tweets about her husband. Brzezinski said on air:

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets. That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called on Trump to stop promoting the “completely unfounded conspiracy” theory.

But Trump wasn’t done with his Memorial Day weekend tirades. In fact, when he visited his Virginia golf course for the holiday, his fingers were so busy twitting that it’s difficult to see how he could be golfing.

Again using Twitter, he called former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “a skank” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) “crazy.” This from a guy whose current wife, Melania, posed nude with another woman in a photo suggesting a lesbian relationship, then posed nude aboard his personal jet.

On May 24, Donnie wrote:

“Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii — Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS.”

He also wrote:

“Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin — I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost three months.”

Trump, in his rant about Obama, seems to have forgotten that he, too, is using that same 747 to fly to his golf estates. In fact, he’s spent over $130 million using Air Force One. Melania travels frequently to New York City to shop and have her hair styled.

But still Donnie wasn’t through. Again on May 24, he twitted:

“The Democrats are trying to Rig the 2020 Election, plain and simple! The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and ‘force’ people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!”

His baseless claim about mail-in ballots finally earned him a first: A reality check from Twitter, which slapped a check-the-facts link onto the bottom of Trump’s tweets, so perhaps Brzezinski’s words to Twitter actually had some effect.

The Oval Office occupant would have us believe those Demonic Democrats created this vile virus to cost him the 2020 elections by killing off his base. How did the Democrats screw it up, allowing Trump to figure out their dastardly plan?

President Joe Biden should definitely launch an investigation in 2021.