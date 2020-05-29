Trump wants to reshape First Amendment, grab more power

Donald J. Trump took another step toward trying to turn the United States into a dictatorship on Thursday by issuing an Executive Order that seeks to curtail the power of large social media platforms by reinterpreting a critical 1996 law that shields websites and tech companies from lawsuits.

Angered earlier this week when Twitter editors added a “fact check” on a Trump tweet concerning mail-in ballots, the impeached president and unabashed admirer of Russian President Valdimir Putin — who governs in an autocratic style — wants to basically silence social media content that exposes his constant lies and opposes his warped sense of reality.

It’s important to note that Twitter adding a fact-check button to Trump’s factually inaccurate tweet concerning the history and viability of mail-in ballots has nothing to do with censorship, which is what the wannabe dictator contends brought about the need for another attempt at circumventing the law-making process of our government.

Trump’s tweet was not deleted. It remained in place. Twitter simply added information for the public to read if folks wanted to better understand the issue raised by the man-child’s text. No censorship took place.

The Twitter action, however, exposed Trump’s factual errors, misleading statements and outright lies, which angered him to the point of attempting to make social media outlets, such as Twitter, appear un-American, un-patriotic, instead of himself.

The order, Trump claimed during the signing ceremony, was needed to “defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history. A small handful of social media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States. They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences.”

The only problem with that point of view is that Trump has benefited from Twitter and other social media outlets — such as Facebook. He has been provided unfettered access to platforms to post not only misinformation and lies but slanderous attacks against political opponents and people who don’t support his warped sense of reality.

Don’t believe it?

Just this week Trump tweeted a malicious and slanderous attack against MSNBC talk show host Joe Scarborough. The tweets concerned the death in 2001 of a congressional aide, 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, in Scarborough’s Florida office. Scarborough was then a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Sunshine State.

Klausutis died when she hit her head during a fall caused by an undiagnosed heart condition, according to police and the medical examiner’s report. The fall took place in Florida at a time when Scarborough was in Washington.

In one of his tweets on the topic, Trump called Scarborough “Psycho” — a slanderous characterization — and a “total nut job.” He also falsely labeled Klausutis’ death a “cold case.”

These Twitter posts were not taken down. They were allowed to stand for all the public to read, slanderous attacks, lies and all. No fact-check buttons. No legal charges against Trump for assaulting a media personality and his ex-wife while needlessly upsetting the deceased woman’s widower.

In fact, Trump ignored a request from Klausutis’ husband back then to pull down the tweet and stop politicizing his wife’s death some 19 years ago.

“I do think the President should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough in the middle of a pandemic,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican. “He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and he is causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died.”

Trump’s tweet rants have always been controversial. Recently, however, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 passed 100,000, they have become uncomfortable even for some of his most prominent supporters. He needs to distract the public from his inept and possibly criminal mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis gripping the country.

Attacking social media outlets with this Executive Order is the distraction of choice this week.

Trump’s attack on Scarborough is not an isolated case. He has viciously maligned, slandered and mocked lawmakers, governors, mayors (even one in London), professional athletes, musicians, actors and actresses during his time in office and before. His use of social media platforms to keep his enablers and supporters energized will most likely be considered legendary when historians write about his occupation of the White House.

This blatant attempt to reshape the First Amendment, to adapt his way of abusing the privilege of freedom of expression that is a cornerstone of the American republic, would be laughable if not so frightening given that Trump currently controls the legislative process with a do-nothing Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and the judicial system where a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court sits on the conservative side of the bench.

Surely legal challenges to this latest Trump power grab will strike down the Executive Order. Surely the rule of law as articulated in the U.S. Constitution will stand firm against an attempt at eroding the force of the first and possibly most important amendment to that founding document.

If not, if Trump is allowed to determine who and what will be allowed to post to social media sites regardless of the authenticity or factual accuracy or illegal attacks against Americans who oppose the current political party in power, this once-great country will become a dictatorship.

Which is exactly what Trump and his Russian handler Putin apparently want.