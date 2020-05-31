Written by Staff WriterMay 31, 2020May 31, 2020 Chaos! Smoke rises from burning police car during Justice for George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia. — Yong Kim/Philadelphia Inquirer Donald J. Trump and his enablers have their collective knee on the life force of America, and they won’t remove it until our country is dead. R.I.P. George Floyd. Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Chaos!” I wish thousands of people would tweet to Dump the old quote “When peaceful change becomes impossible, violent change becomes inevitable” every day and tag the names of the dead that are inspiring the grief and frustration that has morphed into rioting. The problem is he’d find a way to ignore it and turn it around to mean oppressed white people need to fight harder. This guy’s like a bad slot machine, nothing you put in his coin collector ever pays out something positive. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I wish thousands of people would tweet to Dump the old quote “When peaceful change becomes impossible, violent change becomes inevitable” every day and tag the names of the dead that are inspiring the grief and frustration that has morphed into rioting.
The problem is he’d find a way to ignore it and turn it around to mean oppressed white people need to fight harder.
This guy’s like a bad slot machine, nothing you put in his coin collector ever pays out something positive.
