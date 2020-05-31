Written by Staff Writer

Chaos!

Smoke rises from burning police car during Justice for George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia. — Yong Kim/Philadelphia Inquirer

Donald J. Trump and his enablers
have their collective knee
on the life force of America,
and they won’t remove it
until our country is dead.
R.I.P. George Floyd.

One thought on “Chaos!

  1. I wish thousands of people would tweet to Dump the old quote “When peaceful change becomes impossible, violent change becomes inevitable” every day and tag the names of the dead that are inspiring the grief and frustration that has morphed into rioting.

    The problem is he’d find a way to ignore it and turn it around to mean oppressed white people need to fight harder.
    This guy’s like a bad slot machine, nothing you put in his coin collector ever pays out something positive.

