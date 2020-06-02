A scared POTUS who is merely afraid and alone

It was one of the most unusual speeches in recent presidential history.

As police deployed tear gas on protesters Monday, just outside the White House, Donald Trump vowed harsher action against protesters. He called governors across the country “cowards.”

During a governors conference call, he demanded that they crack down hard on violent protesters in cities across the country, and he vowed to “pull in thousands of people” to quash unrest in the District of Columbia.

“If you don’t dominate your city and your state, they are going to walk away with you,” Trump said on the call, a recording of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “We are going to do it in Washington. In D.C., we are going to do something people haven’t seen before.”

Trump then walked across Lafayette Square to St. John’s Church, where a fire was set Sunday evening. The president held up a Bible and nodded to media cameras — before being joined by Attorney General Bill Barr and others to pose for photos. It is, after all, an election year.

How many times have we heard this tired braggadocio from Donald’s tiny lips? He has yet to impress us.

The only thing Trump has done, “the likes of which we’ve never seen,” is lie, cheat and steal while making a mockery of the office and embarrassing the nation.

Following the murder of George Floyd — a black man killed by police in Minneapolis — riots, looting and burning erupted there and in cities across the nation.

On Monday, a coroner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide.

One cop has been arrested and charged. His accomplices were fired but remain free.

Law enforcement officers were seen marching and kneeling with protesters. Yet, elsewhere, police in riot gear continued to increase their use of force, which added to the disorder.

Donald Trump has done nothing except threaten and divide. He is one of those humans incapable of empathy. He can never express regret or sorrow. He never apologizes because, in his mind, he’s “never wrong.”

After protesters over the weekend at the White House broached a Secret Service barricade, burning a vehicle, President Bone Spurs and family were hustled into a basement to escape the angry crowd.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said it best when she wrote on Twitter: