How to tell the president, ‘you’re fired’

Shortly after the end of the Civil War, a reader of The Nation magazine suggested that after the swearing in of a new president, the outgoing one be immediately shot.

The idea was to keep the deceased fellow from meddling and criticizing from afar.

As I remember, the Supreme Court chief justice would do the honors.

The Nation is the oldest continuously published weekly magazine in the United States, covering progressive political and cultural news, opinion, and analysis.

“Heavens to Betsy,” you may be saying or thinking. “What a horrible thing.”

Let’s apply this thinking to the present Oval Office Occupant, Donald Trump.

Mass social media wasn’t around in the late 1860s, so a person’s only carping outlets were to newspapers or magazines, or a soap box in a public place.

Fast forward to now, and Delusional Divisive Donald T. and his unlimited use of Twitter to meddle, lie, insult, defame and slander anyone he chooses.

Many people believe that if he’s defeated by Joe Biden, he will refuse to surrender the office.

Worse, he and his flock of worshipers have threatened civil unrest, such as we are now witnessing. Only more violent.

To say that The Donald is “delusional” or “unhinged” would be like warning someone that a rattlesnake might not be a good pet for their kids.

Days ago at the White House, as riots engulfed the nation in response to the videoed death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in Minneapolis Police custody, Trump’s worst fears caused him to run and hide. Late in the evening, protesters amassed outside of the front gates of the White House and caused Donnie to go scrambling. The frightening sight caused Trump and his family to be rushed to the safety of a basement room know as – “the bunker.”

In the aftermath, pundits reminded him of the bravado he displayed back in February 2018, when he bragged how he would have “run in there,” to save the students and teachers of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from a gunman with an assault weapon, “even if I didn’t have a weapon,” according to The New York Times.

This from a draft-dodging fellow who got deferments due to “bone spurs,” a fact that haunts him to this day.

His recent rants, calling governors “weak,” creating an attack on peaceful protesters so he could have his photo taken in front of a church, brandishing a Bible, are only his latest vile acts.

Advocating the shooting of looters and protesters, threatening to call in the U. S. Army — a violation of the Constitution he so openly has desecrated — all acts unbecoming of his office and oath to defend our most cherished document.

Despicable Donald hides behind his Twitter account and inside the White House basement, cowering.

“The Nation” reader could have been writing about our Oval Office Occupant. The thought is provoking.

Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser captured him well: calling him “a source of division.”

“There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons (as Trump had claimed),” she wrote on Twitter. “There is just a scared man. Afraid/alone . . .”