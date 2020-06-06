Trumplandia: May 30 — June 6, 2020

Running and Hiding Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.6% — down from 42.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — up from 46% last week

ABC News/Ipsos Poll — 66% Disapprove of Trump Handling of Floyd Death Reaction

There’s a Riot Going On

The week of our Trump — May 30, 2020: The weak, puny little man who occupies the White House got to openly play dictator this week when he used the U.S. military to tear-gas and rout peaceful American protesters in a Washington D.C. park.

After being chased into hiding early on, Dear Leader Donnie showed us what a big man he is, with the help of the police and military, only to meekly run away from those actions later in the week.

Following a week of protests across the country in reaction to the police murder of unarmed civilian George Floyd, Trump wanted a photo op at historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1, which caused all hell to break loose.

Floyd, who was black, was killed during a police stop in Minneapolis on Memorial Day by a crew of four police officers, at least two of whom are white. Floyd’s death was caught on a cellphone camera and distributed around the internet. Images of his handcuffed body pinned to the ground with the knee of a police officer wedged against his neck for nearly nine minutes touched off violent protests in that city as well as in cities across the country and world.

A day after the incident, Minneapolis authorities fired all four officers and last week arrested and charged Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, with third degree murder and manslaughter.

After additional days of violent protests this week, Minneapolis authorities arrested and charged officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. All three were held on $1 million bail and Chauvin’s charges were upgraded to second degree murder, which carries a 40-year sentence.

On Monday, in a Rose Garden address, Trump threatened to mobilize federal resources to stop the protests. He then started walking to the church, which had been vandalized and set afire during protests the night before. Upon the order of administration officials, police flooded into Lafayette Square, which is adjacent to the White House, and cleared non-violent protestors by any means necessary. Tear gas, rubber bullets, flash grenades and batons were turned on the demonstrators and the press without warning.

The ghastly scene played out across the world as Dear Leader turned the military on his own people, all so he could walk tall and strike a scowling pose in front of the church with the Bible.

The next day, Team Trump languished in what they saw as a clear political victory and a genius move. Trump, the “Law and Order” president, had calmed the nation and shown his strength against the riotous thugs. They even cut the whole event into a campaign ad for the world to see.

Only that was not what the world saw.

While waiting for the final three police officers involved in Floyd’s death to be arrested, the public instead saw images of youngsters vomiting from gas and nursing wounds from rubber bullets. Viewers also saw members of the press, vilified by Trump from his first day in office, beaten for earning a living.

The horror at Lafayette Park seemed to increase the resolve of protesters around the world, with rallies continuing for days despite curfews and a heavy police presence.

Later, on June 2, Team Trump began backtracking and reimagining the events of the day before. Suddenly, no one could remember who ordered the park to be cleared. Early reports indicated that the ill-fated photo op was the idea of First Daughter Ivanka Trump and presidential aide Hope Hicks.

By June 3, Trump and the U.S. Park Police denied using tear gas during the confrontation. Park Police instead admitted they had used “pepper balls” and smoke canisters, but not tear gas, specifically. White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany echoed those statements, adding that “no rubber bullets were used” during the assault on peaceful protesters.

It was a lie.

By June 4, U.S. Attorney Bill Barr took ownership, stating he had the park cleared because he felt it was “becoming increasingly unruly.” He said the attack on protesters was unrelated to Trump’s Bible photo.

Barr also admitted that blacks face disparities in the criminal justice system and that things had to change. He also blamed the anti-fascist Antifa group for “hijacking” what had been mostly peaceful protests.

That same day, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the Trump administration, alleging officials violated the civil rights of protesters when they were forcefully removed from the park.

Filed in D.C. federal court, the lawsuit argues that Trump, Barr and others “unlawfully conspired to violate” the rights of protesters during the Monday incident. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Black Lives Matter D.C.

Yesterday, troops left the nation’s capital and Park Police Spokesperson Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said the officers at the Trump photo op did indeed use tear gas on protesters at Lafayette Square. Delgado said he mistakenly thought the demonstrators had been dispersed with pepper balls, but it turned out to be tear gas after all. He said it was a mistake to say the force had not used tear gas.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed 16th Street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The slogan and group name was painted in large, yellow letters in honor of the demonstrators who were attacked by Trump’s detail in the park.

“There was a dispute this week about whose street it is, and Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear whose street it is and honor the peaceful demonstrators who assembled on Monday night,” said the mayor’s chief of staff John Falcicchio.

He’s A Little Runaway

Typical of a coward who dodged his military responsibilities, Orange Julius Caesar mixed the protestors who called for an end to police brutality against blacks with those burning and looting into one group: “THUGS.”

Fearful and sliding in the polls, Trump began panicking and readying the police and the military to end the nights of protest.

But when protesters began moving barricades outside the presidential mansion on Friday night, all the commotion caused Commander-in-Chief Bone Spurs to grab the FLOTUS and his son and head to the secure underground White House bunker.

Moved for his own safety, according to White House security, all of the lights were also turned off during the protest.

Built in the wake of the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the secure room was used to protect Trump, First Lady Melania and youngest son Barron as protesters raged during the late hours of May 29 in nearby Lafayette Square and at the gates outside the White House.

The next day, Trump attempted to scare the demonstrators by warning that if they overcame the barriers in front of the White House they would face “vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”



For all of his big talk and fear tactics, Trump altered the historic face of the White House by adding new, higher fencing to go in front of the iconic black, spiked fence that has adorned the entrance to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for decades.

With all of the hullabaloo, many seemed to forget the other topic that was being ignored by Trump. This week coronavirus cases in America grew to 1.9 million and those who perished from the disease grew to a worldwide high of 111,000, almost as high the number of Americans killed during World War I.

But the fact that Trump had run to his secret presidential hiding place obviously again made him feel less than manly. While he praised the Secret Service for being “cool,” and kicking protester butt, the thought of him cowering in the basement did not sit well.

Trump spent much of the next day denying that he had even seen the basement bunker. He began changing his story, the time of day at which it occurred, and the reason for his descent into the bunker. Trump told Fox Radio host Brian Kilmeade:

“I went down during the day, and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day.”

In fact, he said the visit to the bunker was just a precautionary stop because the Secret Service told him it may be a good time to visit the secure site, “because maybe some time you’re going to need it.”

Many believe the teasing Trump took on social media about his trip to the bunker may have precipitated the incident on June 1 in Lafayette Square, where he could look tough with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Trump’s Generals

As angry protesters called for justice for George Floyd, Dictator Don threatened to take back control of the streets by sending in the military.

Scared and unhinged, the president’s fear reached a new level as protests ramped up across the nation. The string of destructive riots that involved the burning and looting of businesses angered Trump, who had billed himself as “the law and order president.”

By June 1, thoughts of projecting strength began to take over his every whim.

Following perhaps the most publicly destructive night in cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, and Atlanta, Trump threatened to send the U.S. military into American cities to end the nights of protest.

By afternoon, Trump unveiled his “War Cabinet,” placing U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley in charge of an effort he said would be ready for the nation’s governors to use. Trump then threatened to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act that would give him the power to send active-duty militia to quell civil unrest even if governors didn’t request it.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper joined in on the sabre-rattling, stating the military needed to dominate congested city streets, which he described as “the battle space.”

Trump told the nation’s governors, law enforcement and national security officials that they needed to brutally crackdown on the nation’s protesters. He told governors they needed to dominate their cities and take back the streets to end protests for justice:

“Most of you are weak. You have to arrest people. You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

Esper presided over the more than 1,600 active-duty Army units that arrived in Washington, D.C. He then considered sending them home shortly after their arrival on June 2, and said he did not support the use of the Insurrection Act:

“I say this not only as a Secretary of Defense, but also as former soldier and former member of the National Guard, the option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations.”

The comment reportedly angered Trump, whose aide said the statement was out of step with the president’s position, then confirmed that Esper was still serving in his role as Defense Secretary. The next day, Esper ordered the troops to remain in D.C.

The response by several military leaders who serve under Trump and have been seen as “his generals” was generally not good.

Gen. Tony Thomas, who ran U.S. Special Ops, was shocked by referring to civilian streets as “battle space.” He tweeted, America never needed to hear such stark imagery.

Admiral Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, also was disturbed by Trump’s tough talk and particularly the conflict in Lafayette Square. Mullen wrote in The Atlantic that such scenes “sickened him.” He said watching Trump’s security personnel forcibly and violently clearing a path through the park forced him to speak out:

“I have to date been reticent to speak out of issues surrounding President Trump’s leadership, but we are at an inflection point and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent.”

Milley said in a letter released June 4 to the leaders of each branch of the military that the troops should continue to defend the Constitution. He added that U.S. forces will continue to protect Americans and their rights to “freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.” Said Milley:

“We all committed our lives to the idea that is America. We will stay true to that and the American people.”

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis was not so subtle.

Also penning an article for The Atlantic, Mattis described Trump as a threat to the Constitution. One that sets Americans against one another. He urged Americans to reject and hold accountable our leaders who make a mockery of the Constitution:

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. “We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Mattis’ rebuke of Trump was only the beginning of an all out assault of the Executive-in- Chief, by former members of the military who served under him.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly, supported Mattis and went further: