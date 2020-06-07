Is the ‘Family Floyd’ God’s final attempt to save America?

A semi-comforting, oft-used phrase at times of crisis — personal or communal — is “God moves in mysterious ways.” It’s also the title of a Christian song.

For a nation whose motto is emblazoned on its currency — “In God We Trust” — the past three years have highlighted just how mysterious God can seem to us humans struggling daily to survive in a world led by Impeached President Donald J. Trump.

Given how God dumped Trump on us three-plus years ago — yes, He’s culpable for that political debacle — could He now be trying one last time to right that wrong?

Could He have decided for some mysterious reason that putting the family of George Floyd through the intense pain of seeing their son murdered on the streets of Minneapolis by police officers is His final attempt to save America?

Is this God providing Americans a last chance to right the wrongs of not only Trump’s transgressions against his home country, but curing one of the greatest ills that has plagued the U.S. for centuries: systemic racism throughout the nation’s social, economic, health care and law enforcement communities?

Raise up George Floyd, America, God seems to be saying through protesters swarming the streets of America, chanting Floyd’s name and his last words caught on video as he struggled against a police officer’s knee crushing his neck: “I can’t breathe.”

If God mysteriously has had a hand in bringing America to this tipping point in its history, it started shockingly on Nov. 8, 2016, when He watched from above as Trump miraculously won a national election and keys to the White House.

Even more mind-boggling: He seemed to be missing in action on Jan. 20, 2017, when Trump took the oath of office with his right hand on a Bible and swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic. It was the wannabe dictator’s first official and one of his biggest lies as president.

Since that high point of the Trump administration, it could be argued that God has attempted to right the wrong He wrought. First came the revelation in June 2017 that Trump’s campaign folks secretly met with Russian operatives and accepted their invitation to lend a helping hand in his 2016 presidential campaign.

God must have thought exposing a treasonous act would bring about an end to the mysterious Election Day results. Surely, He must have said to Himself, the American public would rise up in patriotic fervor and demand lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum find a way to toss the flimflam artist out of the White House.

God, if He was indeed trying to put the country back on track, was probably shocked and frustrated that far-right political power trumped the Christian and patriotic way of life in a country supposedly home to the most ardent believers in the power of an almighty god.

Working through this heavenly scripted apology to America, God apparently upped the ante, figuring since Trump ran his casinos into bankruptcy, he would fail to survive a thorough investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential sweepstakes.

Not too mysteriously, it could be that God provided then-U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein a shot of courage to appoint a special counsel, Robert Mueller, to investigate Russian participation in campaign shenanigans that resulted in Trump’s moving into the Oval Office.

Surely, He might have reasoned, an exhaustive review of all the skullduggery between Trump, his campaign operatives and Russian “assets” would result in the Twitter master getting the heave-ho once Mueller’s probe issued its report.

Well, the Devil in Trump and his enablers out-thought God once again. In addition to lies about what they did or didn’t know or do, the gang of deconstructionists determined that what Mueller couldn’t see or hear would keep their ravaging of the republic of America spiraling down toward autocratic rule.

In other words, they stonewalled Mueller and his investigators to the point that after some two years of hammering away, the best Mueller could provide Congress and the public was a report heavy on innuendos and a disclaimer — “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller told reporters when he released his findings.

The “one nation, under God” phrase in the U.S. pledge of allegiance remained on life-support in spite of the Almighty being’s attempts at saving His most-favored nation from being transformed into a Third World dictatorship with Trump scarfing down copious amounts of tax dollars pouring into the country’s treasury.

A bright ray of sunshine might have poked through a cloud and presented God with another idea on how to rid not only America but the world of Trump and his borderline criminal behavior.

How about another bite of the political campaign apple in the garden of Ukraine, God might have pondered. What if he solicits aid for his 2020 reelection campaign from the newly elected Ukraine president, a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution crafted by God’s own sons of liberty a couple of centuries ago?

Expose the “ask,” let the Democrats in Congress feast on this obvious abuse of power, and run Trump out of Washington through the perfectly legal impeachment process provided for just this type of activity.

God probably thought He had mysteriously worked a miracle this time. What could possibly go wrong? The Almighty must not study current political developments in His country. He failed to factor in that Trump’s enablers in the U.S. Senate would never vote their manchild leader out of office.

The failed impeachment maneuver was followed quickly by the COVID-19 pandemic that, as God probably suspected would happen, Trump mishandled, causing thousands of Americans to die and the country’s economy to crater as a result of his ineptness. The numbers were moving in the right direction, it appeared that maybe God had the worst president in U.S. history on the ropes.

Again the Almighty underestimated His earthly adversary. Trump pivoted away from the daily coronavirus death count. It was threatening his reelection campaign. Instead he started bragging about how the nation’s economy will recover from the ravages of the deadly disease just before the November 3 election.

Trump had renewed hopes for another four years of destroying a country that was once God’s shining example of how a democracy can be a beacon of hope for struggling souls around the world.

For a moment in time, all was right in Trump’s ungodly world.

Until George Floyd — an unarmed black man — was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, Memorial Day. This could be the most mysterious move by God against His nemesis, Trump. Why George? Why the Floyd family? These were good people.

Could it be that God in His infinite wisdom and working His mysterious magic finally realized that a man as corrupt and self-absorbed as Trump could not survive the public outrage created by this loss of a valued, albeit somewhat flawed, life?

Could it be that God is using a “nuclear” approach to sending Trump packing after the general elections this fall? For some not so mysterious reason, George Floyd’s death has raised the issue of systemic racism in America to a level not seen since the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.

Peaceful protests — some marred by vandals and looters trying to take advantage of a nation in mourning — saw tens of thousands of citizens from every walk of life take to the streets calling for an end not only to police brutality against unarmed Black men but to racism in all extremes in America.

Trump’s callous and heartless response to George Floyd’s murder, his inability to recognize or understand the race issues in America, his use of a church and a Bible — God’s own book — as props for a campaign photo op have finally exposed the amoral behavior of a man God should have mysteriously found a way to keep out of the White House some three years ago.

Former U.S. Defense Secretary in the Trump administration Jim Mattis said it best last week, following Trump’s church and Bible stunt that included clearing peaceful protesters out of a park that stood between the White House and the church.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

Could it be God was whispering in Mattis’ ear, encouraging him to rage against Trump so as to continue shining a bright light on the need to put an end to the lawless rule of a godless man?

R.I.P George Floyd. God bless the Floyd family. Keep the chants alive — “George Floyd;” “I can’t breathe” — until America rids itself not only of Trump but of racism in all its forms across the country.

This could be God’s best and final attempt to save America.