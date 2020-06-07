Scripture lessons for Trump

Since Impeached President Donald J. Trump won’t open a Bible or spend time in meaningful prayer, let’s provide a little laying on of Scripture to let him know just how un-Christian his words and actions were on Monday and, for that matter, throughout the entire time he has been wallowing inside the White House.

Just a quick secular note in case one of his lemmings shares a copy of this item with the man-child: Standing in front of a church and waving someone else’s Bible as television cameras record the event, or staring silently at a monument to an international religious leader with your third wife (and former X-rated model) by your side, doesn’t make you a Christian.

In fact, if Trump had bothered to open the Bible he was waving around while standing in front of St. John’s Church, the church of presidents that sits across the street from the White House, he might have stumbled across this message from the New Testament Book of Matthew:

Matthew 6:1 — “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven.



Matthew nails it pretty well, but that’s not the only Scripture that should cause Trump, his hand-picked religious leaders and other sycophants to worry about where they will end up once their time on Earth ends.

In the Old Testament, Proverbs offers up this meaningful passage:

Proverbs 27:1-2 — “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring. Let another praise you, and not your own mouth; a stranger, and not your own lips.”

Trump could argue that Matthew wasn’t close enough to Jesus to provide religious guidance, or that anything from Proverbs is just old sayings from someone who lived before the time of Jesus.

Well how about this one from Jude, the brother of Jesus? Yes, the New Testament includes the Epistle of Jude, and here’s a passage that could be talking about Trump, the King of Tweets, in today’s world:

Jude 1:16 — “These are grumblers, malcontents, following their own sinful desires; they are loud-mouthed boasters, showing favoritism to gain advantage.”

Well, Trump could whine that Jude was the youngest sibling of Jesus and thus wouldn’t have spent much, if any time listening to his brother’s preaching and teaching. In fact, since Trump has spent little time in church and most likely no time at all in any serious Bible study classes, he could dismiss the writings of Jude as “Fake Scripture.”

Okay, but Jesus had two other brothers. The eldest, James, also contributed an epistle in the New Testament that should give Trump serious pause about how he goes about his tweeting and campaign speeches. By the way, many religious scholars believe James held a position of honor in the early Christian church:

James 4:16 — “As it is, you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil.”

Trump can organize as many photo ops outside of churches with as many props as he can find, but as today’s Scripture lesson proves, he is practicing evil and abusing the teachings of Christianity to gain political advantage, following his own sinful desires.

If he finds out the Bible exposes his un-Christian behavior, he might never feel moved to touch the Good Book again.

Similarly, he has never cracked open a copy of the U.S. Constitution. That fact explains his contempt for the rule of law that once governed America, and for the peaceful protestors in Lafayette Park that his personal Attorney General Bill Barr ordered attacked with tear gas and batons in order to clear a path to the church for his boss.

Trump is a sinner by Christian standards and by the founding principles of America that for centuries has promoted the image of a country that placed its trust in God.