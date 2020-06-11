Trump’s handling of the revolution makes us want to tune out

Whenever a cop kills someone and gets charged, people always say, “Well, there are a few bad ones, but . . .”

The “truth” has been happening in plain sight for weeks now and unlike what poet, musician Gil Scott-Heron wrote in the 1960s, “this revolution IS being televised.”

The “truth” is cops are showing us that they really are, sadistic thugs who are wannabe killers. What we’re viewing almost 24/7 is their “closet” personalities.

These creatures are beating, maiming, gassing and firing rubber bullets at anyone they see, be it: wheelchair bound, women, men and journalists who are documenting their viscious misuse of power.

The videotaped murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis cops, has resulted in riots — across the nation and world. After Oval Office Occupant Don Trump backed into power, his cock sock Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C) croaked, “There’s a new sheriff in town.”

tRump even declared himself in February to be “the protest nation’s top cop and most recently the “Law & Order President.”

Gil Scott-Heron’s song/poem of the 1960s meant that media was controlled by big business and if the common people were to rise to rebellion, there would be no news coverage of the event.

As is quite obvious, he was wrong both then and now.

People of all categories, across our nation and the world, are protesting and frankly, rioting and looting.

And, it’s being televised on a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, and day and night. In case you missed the show.

tRrump encouraged governors, citizens ,cops and National Guard members to use “near deadly force” to quell the unrest. There were even masses of unidentified militaristic clad cops guarding the Lincoln Memorial and other public monuments.

Trump was hell-bent on calling the military in, with tanks, bayonets (likely), and massive manpower to crush his rebellious country men and women.

Trump cowered in his White House/bunker after angry protesters broke through barricades and burned a Secret Service car. the horror forced him and Melania into the basement bunker and for the time being, the White House is now ringed with high fences laced with barbed wire, as he calls out on social media for protesters to be “locked up,” beaten and worse.

The Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had a huge yellow and black painting installed on the pavement outside the White House reading: “Black Lives Matter.”

What we are witnessing is not “our finest hour” and Trump has shown he is incapable of displaying any leadership traits.

His bungled novel coronavirus response has led to over 115,000 deaths, he’s shown no signs of empathy for the death of George Floyd and instead has declared that “George would be proud” with what’s happening to his town and country.

Donald has shown that he’s anything but a defender of our laws and Constitution – both of which he swore to honor and protect.

With the 24/7 news cycle, the internet, cable and satellite television, the revolution may be televised, but with Donnie in the White House all I want to do is turn it off.