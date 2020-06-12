Frankly my dears, I do give a damn about the South’s shameful history

Ever since moving back south of the Mason-Dixon Line after 25 years in New Jersey, I’ve felt a growing discomfort with the stench of the Confederacy.

Not that New Jersey has anything to crow about. There are plenty of galoots up there who wave the rebel flag with even less justification than their fellow galoots down here in Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

The inherently racist Confederacy got a boost in 2016 with the election of the equally racist Donald Trump, who certainly didn’t invent racism but made it cool again with his Hitleresque speeches and racially charged campaign rallies.

With Trump taking the lead, all the racist cockroaches safely crawled from hiding, no longer feeling a need to scurry for the woodwork every time someone turned on a light.

Now, with a new Age of Enlightenment struggling to emerge in the wake of George Floyd’s brutal murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis, the Confederacy is also getting another look. And, no surprise to anyone, our Racist in Chief has come down on the side of Robert E. Lee, Jeb Stuart, Stonewall Jackson and all the other insurrectionists who fought for the side of slavery.

A move to rename military bases named for Confederate generals — Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Hood among them — was quickly snuffed by Trump, who bleated:

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

Trump’s words will certainly resonate with a certain crowd that probably includes the fabled Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization that pays homage to the “honorable” insurrectionists who fought and died defending whips, chains, rape and slavery.

Now these women, these Daughters of the Confederacy, are probably very nice ladies. We might pass a pleasant afternoon with any one of them, sipping mint juleps on the veranda while surveying the cotton fields and reminiscing about the good old days when the darkies would refill our glasses without even being asked.

A look at the Daughters of the Confederacy web page shows that where the 21st century is concerned, these “ladies” have a very serious disconnect.

With people of conscience trying to pull down Daughters of the Confederacy statuary that blooms like malignant tumors all over the South, the organization’s “President General” wrote this (I’ve highlighted the biggest head-scratchers and added my own comments):

It might surprise the Daughters of the Confederacy to know that the man who wrote this article had ancestors who owned slaves. For me, that’s not a good feeling. Truth is that I sometimes feel oh-my-god defensive about it, though I’m not sure why I should. As my friend LARRYBDNC pointed out a couple weeks ago with regard to racism, “If the shoe doesn’t fit, don’t insist on wearing it.”

By contrast, the Daughters of the Confederacy put on that shoe and laced it up tight. As evidenced by their president’s letter, they know what they espouse isn’t right, and they know their position is hurtful. Still, they refuse to accept the truth: You CAN’T be blamed if you had racist ancestors who were slaveholders, but you sure as hell CAN be blamed if you perpetuate the crime by honoring their memory.

Repeat after me:

“My ancestors WERE EVIL! They made a HUGE FUCKING MISTAKE! I pledge to be BETTER than they were!”

See, it ain’t that hard. I’ll even allow you to leave out the word “fucking” if it’s too shameful for you to say, which, curiously, is apparently not how you feel about your ancestors’ practice of buying, selling, whipping and raping other human beings.

Yes, remember the past, but only as a means to not repeating it. There is no honor, no glory in what our ancestors did. In fact, they were assholes who doubtless knew better.

The time has come to destroy those statues, or, at the very least, put them into a museum where they can be viewed in a proper historical context. They do not belong in parks or on street corners, looming as bronzed overseers as the sons and daughters of slaves pass under their gaze.

As for the Confederacy’s chief defender, Donald Trump, pull him from his pedestal, too.

No honor. No glory.