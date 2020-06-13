Trumplandia: June 6 — 13, 2020

Choosing Sides Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 40.9% — down from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — down from 48% last week

CNN/SSRS Poll Approval of Candidates: Joe Biden — 55% / Donald Trump — 41%

Talking about Trump’s upcoming rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, OK live on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/0yaKQVsVSk — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 12, 2020

The Grand Klan Plan

The week of our Trump — June 6, 2020: Only our tone deaf, racist-in-chief could besmirch a week marked by the burial of George Floyd, the black man who was killed by white police officers and launched a revolution, by tripling down on the method and the basis for his death.

It seemed this week President Donald Trump wasn’t just whistling Dixie, he was trying to reinstate the whole darn Confederacy. He fought to uphold the name of Confederate generals and railed against the removal of their monuments and attempted to give a thumbs up to one of the worst racial massacres in the country’s history and diminish the end of slavery all in one shot.

He even took shots at Abe Lincoln.

During a week where he all but donned the gray uniform of Confederate traitors, Trump seemed to push back against what has been three weeks of protests over Floyd’s murder by not attending any of the family’s memorial services, threatening protestors and pursuing an agenda focused solely on his racist base.

Filled with foghorns of acknowledgment to his base, Trump openly ignored all of the calls for racial justice by sending overt messages of hate and thumbing his nose at the push for changes in the institutional racism being challenged by protestors in city streets.

The week was marked by the June 9 burial of the 46-year-old Floyd, a Houston native, in the suburb of Pearland. The final memorial service, which was presided over by the Rev. Al Sharpton, was the end of six days of mourning by the Floyd family, which held services to honor the man who touched off protests across the world. Services were also held in Minneapolis, where he was killed by police, and in North Carolina.

Held in the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, nearly 500 guests turned out to say goodbye to Floyd, who was known as a gentle giant and basketball star during his youth in Texas.

The family members of other unarmed, black men slain without provocation supported Floyd’s family. Attending the event were relatives of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner. Remarks were made by Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, as well as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Rep. Al Green (D-Tx.) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tx.).

Noticeably missing from all events was Trump, who had shared words with members of Floyd’s family in past weeks but has fought those who protested his murder by sending in the U.S. military and calling protestors thugs and members of subversive groups.

Despite the calls for change set off by Floyd’s death, Trump fought against all of them. The most egregious display was the scheduling of his first campaign rally in three months not only in Tulsa, where hundreds of blacks were killed by racist whites who rioted and firebombed part of the city known as “Black Wall Street” in 1921, but on June 19 — Juneteenth — the day recognized as a holiday to mark the end of slavery in 1865.

Trump’s happy plans to rally on Juneteenth changed in the late evening hours of June 12 as he prepared for his first large rally since the coronavirus shut down the country in March. During the week, Trump denied knowledge about the siting and the timing of what many call his hate-style rally, but something changed.

At 11:20 p.m. last night, the president was tweeting about dinner with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at his Bedminster, N.J. golf course, but just moments later he decided to postpone the Tulsa rally to June 20.

Citing the concerns of “many of my African American friends and supporters,” Trump moved the day of the event in alleged observance of the historic holiday.

The decision was shocking in light of his week.

After not attending Floyd’s services, Trump marked his week by following the lead of his top administration officials in denying the cause of the protestors.

During an interview June 7 with CBS, Attorney General William Barr said he believed there was racism in America, but denied there was any systemic racism in the nation’s police departments:

“I think there’s racism in the United States still but I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systematically racist. I understand the distrust, however, of the African American community given the history of the country.”

Trump jumped into the breach by first attacking the NFL and its commissioner for changing its stance in favor of peaceful protests against police brutality staged by players during the National Anthem.

Trump, who has criticized the athletes for kneeling to bring attention to the issue of police brutality by calling the players “sons of bitches,” was incredulous that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would change his position of the protests and say he was wrong.

Then change occurred in another unexpected place, NASCAR.

Led by black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the racing body answered the call and banned the presence of the Confederate flag at its events. A statement on NASCAR’s website on June 10 read:

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Amid racial unrest and marked change, the president was expected to take to the airwaves and give a speech on race relations on national television.

Trump: I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other President and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good but although it’s always questionable, you know in other words the end result

Harris: Well we are free Mr. President pic.twitter.com/advWPuSKwv — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 12, 2020

Initially set for June 11, news organizations mused the Trump speech would be written by Trump aide Stephen Miller, whose racist views on immigration have set the tone for how those illegally entering the country would be treated.

Instead of delivering the speech, Trump spent much of June 11 repelling news that protestors in cities across America were targeting Confederate statues. In Richmond, Va., protestors the day before had toppled a statue of the president of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis, and four more statues were destroyed in Portsmouth, Va.

Senate Republicans on the Armed Services Committee approved a motion requiring the Pentagon to rename military bases named for Confederate soldiers. Introduced by Trump rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the amendment to the annual defense bill would rename all Pentagon assets, including bases, ships, planes, buildings and equipment named for Confederate heroes over the next three years.

When asked if he was open to changing the names, Trump predictably balked, stating he would “not even consider” changing them. He tweeted:

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds. And won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military installations.”

There was more racial denial by Trump in Dallas.

During an event in Dallas on June 11, Trump, flanked by African-American leaders and in front of his “Transition to Greatness” banner, continued to ignore the trend of the times.

Beset by religious and small business leaders as well as representatives from law enforcement, Trump called for people to just work together, but refrain from bad words like “racists” and “bigots,” when it came to labeling what he called “tens of millions of decent Americans.”

Trump, whom many see as a racist, reminded those assembled that “Americans are good and virtuous.” He also reminded the assembled leaders that those who beat and kill non-whites while routinely protecting and serving were a few of the “bad apples.”

The president used the event to hail an anticipated executive order on policing standards in response to the civil unrest around the murder of Floyd at the hands of police. He said the order will encourage police departments throughout the nation to new standards of professionalism, but gave little input into what those standards entailed.

Trump, who a week ago called for governors to dominate the street and suppress protestors with force, and who had protestors across from the White House tear gassed and pelted with rubber bullets so he could pose for a photo, said his executive order would embrace “force with compassion.”

A Backwards Coup

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Often when strongmen overtake a formerly democratic government, they are flanked by military leaders who are ready to enforce the takeover.

For Donnie Despot, the opposite seems to be true.

With military leaders going after Trump one by one, the inverted coup has former top-ranking military professionals taking pot shots at the president and his decision to use military force on peaceful protestors in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Square.

Among the first to question Trump’s ability to the use of the military in that way was former George H.W. Bush and G.W. Bush military leader, retired General and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell.

Appearing on the June 7 edition of CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, Powell announced he would be voting for Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden in November.

The former Secretary of State said his longstanding relationship with Biden allowed him to support the Democrat. He said the current president has lowered America’s standing in the world:

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the President (Trump) has drifted away from it.”

The comments were noticed by Trump, who took to social media to call Powell a “stiff,” blame him for his role in the War with Iraq, and to again attack Biden.

Days later, Gen. Mark Milley, current chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, said he regretted participating in Trump’s June 1 photo opportunity that was preceded by attacks on peaceful protestors with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

Milley also said the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police outraged him and reflected on the subsequent rallies across the world, which he said were sparked by “centuries of injustice towards African Americans.”

Surprisingly, Trump said he had no issue with Milley’s comments and described his relationship with the top general as “good” and crowed about rebuilding the military from what he inherited from former President Barack Obama.

Sorry, Princess

Someone finally pulled the plug on the Trump reality show.

Last week, the nation’s First Daughter was snubbed by students at WSU Tech — the Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology — who stopped her from delivering a video commencement speech.

The 38-year-old Ivanka Trump had prepared the nine-minute and 25-second video message for the students’ June 6 virtual commencement, at the direction of WSU Tech’s president Sheree Utash. Ivanka visited the school’s campus last fall to promote its training program.

Her planned speech was spiked when students petitioned Tech’s parent school, Wichita State University, and called for cancellation of the daughter/wife’s address. Citing her as a divisive figure on the campus, students chose not to allow Mrs. Kushner’s appearance to go public due to her father’s views on the Floyd protests held around the world.

The snub caused Ivanka to take to Twitter on June 5 and label herself another victim of the “cancel culture.”

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

Mrs. Kushner attached the speech to her tweet in the event someone actually wanted to listen to her prattle. During her recorded address, she referenced the challenges that prevented students from gathering in large numbers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Categorizing the young adults as “war time graduates,” Ivanka made no reference to Floyd or the widespread protests for justice.

Donors to the school this week pushed for the ouster of Dr. Jay Golden as Wichita State University president. Former regent Steve Clark said it was time for Golden to leave, and in a letter to members of the school’s board of regents, pointed out that not allowing the speech could endanger a relationship with Koch Industries, heavy supporters of the Republican Party and, of course, with Trump.

But following a four-hour closed-door session by the regents, the school will reportedly keep Golden as its president.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman in the area, called the cancellation “shameful.”

In a written apology to the 759 graduates, WSU Tech President Utash described the Trump address as insensitive “in light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death.”

Although the Trump commencement speech was not played, students were invited to view it and 29 other congratulatory messages recorded on their behalf.