Happy Birthday Mr. President – here are your parting gifts!

Hey folks, do you know what day it is?

It’s the 74th anniversary of the day when Momma Trump should have crossed her legs at a strategic time or as some call it – Donald Trump’s birthday.

To celebrate what we hope will be Dictator Donnie’s last birthday celebration in the White House, we’ve cobbled together a bunch of gifts that’ll make him smile, just like a teenaged Ivanka used to do.

But what do you get a walking, talking prick who has literally taken everything from us as Americans over the last three-plus years? Because we at The Shinbone Star will never be accused of not overachieving, we’ve whipped up a small list of parting gifts for “Dear Leader” as he transitions to greatness outside of the Oval Office.

Invisible Stick up the Butt Remover – Have you ever noticed that you stand like a rooster? If you almost fall over when you stand, you may have a huge stick up your backside, we recommend our deluxe stick remover.

Soap on a Rope – We’ve heard prison sucks, but with this handy soap on a rope, you can clean all those sweaty, stank, gelatinous cervices that Melania hasn’t touched since Barron was conceived and still not take a poke in the tuchus for the team. And hey, it also comes with a rope, so if you want to get all Jeffrey Epstein on us go right ahead.

Jesus – You say you’re a Christian, so this one you’re supposed to already have, but boy, oh boy, do you certainly need him. Imagine in 74-years on this rock, you still have not figured out the whole human thing. Sad.

A Retirement Home in Mother Russia – Because you always wanted to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and because you are still in love with Vladimir Putin, we give you the keys to your own mansion in Russia. Hey look, they’ve already made you queen!

Official KKK Robe – Because you love playing Klansman, a big, orange tub of lard like you deserves the real thing. Why fake it by being pro-black one day and blatantly bigoted the next. Go whole hog and get your Klan on, you filthy animal!

A teenage girl! – Just like Uncle Rico from “Napolean Dynamite,” guys still wearing a pompadour in 2020 probably wish to go back to a simpler time. A time when the girls were young and impressionable. Because we know you like ’em’ young and can’t score any more jail bait from your buddies, we all chipped in. Can you say Turning Point USA Student Summit? We thought so.

Your Old Life Back – Of course we made fun of your former high post lifestyle, but if you leave today you can have it all back. Think of the opulence, the gold encrusted everything all at your tiny fingertips again. If you leave right now you could cheat on your wife, with a porn star while you’re building a skyscraper in Russia! When you’re not President nobody cares! Donald, your life is calling.

Get Out of Jail Free Card – Why put up a fight during the transition of power when you have an official this official card from the Monopoly board game. As long as you leave the Oval Office, you don’t have to worry about the slew of criminal charges you are facing when you are no longer president. We promise.

An Ass whoopin’ from Joe Biden – Sure you risked the presidency by trying to co-op a foreign country to find dirt on him, but we know that was only foreplay. We want to give you that for which you’ve been itching – a full blown beating from Obama’s veep. Cut the malarkey, you know you want it.

A one way Tour of Uranus – Just a few weeks ago NASA worked with Space X to launch the first rocket into space in almost a decade, but why limit yourself to the Space Station when you could go so much further. We offer our one way trip to Uranus. Censors have made us keep this gift clean and free of a double-entendres, butt wouldn’t it be fun to see Sean Hannity, Mike Pence, Lindsey Graham and Kayleigh McEnany on a regular basis? We happen to know they are waiting for you there. Join them – Please!