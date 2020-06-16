Before Tulsa, Trump needs to read Barack’s ‘More Perfect Union’ speech

From Impeached President Donald J. Trump’s point of view, no president in the history of the United States has done more for black Americans or the law-enforcement community than the current Oval Office occupant.

Not Abraham Lincoln, whose Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves during the Civil War, nor LBJ, who created “The Great Society,” a set of domestic policy initiatives designed to eliminate poverty and racial injustice in the United States.

Trump plans to brag about his imagined history-breaking legacy with black Americans and law-enforcement officers during a re-election campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. It will be his first live and lie-filled performance since COVID-19 shut down the 2020 presidential election season in March.

Before Trump unleashes his rabble-rousing and divisive rant on the state of race relations and public safety in America, however, he should take a few minutes to digest “best bud” Barack Obama’s “A More Perfect Union” speech from March 2008.

He needs to understand that George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers three weeks ago — another unarmed black man dying while in police custody — has angered citizens across the country from all walks of life. He needs to realize the nation deserves from him a reasoned and rational message that provides a clear path forward to end systemic racism and police brutality against people of color in America.

The chances of Trump spending even a minute looking at — much less reading — a copy of Obama’s historic speech are non-existent. But maybe someone will share with him a few key message points from the speech before he speaks in Tulsa.

On March 18, 2008, Obama — then a U.S. senator from Illinois — spoke to an audience at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and a nation then being asked to consider his presidential aspirations.

As with most modern-day presidential campaigns, a candidate’s past raises serious and emotional questions about their qualifications to govern the country. For Obama that year, controversial remarks made by Jeremiah Wright, his former pastor and a participant in his campaign, created outrage among certain groups of voters.

There was a public demand that Obama denounce Wright’s remarks and explain how he, a black man supported by a person who appeared to be a racist, could possibly represent all Americans and unify the country.

Obama’s speech was masterful and saved his candidacy, according to historians and political analysts of the day. He framed his response in terms of the broader issue of race in the United States.

The speech’s title was taken from the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. He addressed the subjects of racial tensions, white privilege and racial inequality in the country, discussing black “anger,” white “resentment” and other issues as he sought to explain and put into context Wright’s controversial comments.

Obama closed his speech with a plea to move beyond America’s “racial stalemate.”

Here’s how Obama opened his speech that day:

“We the people, in order to form a more perfect union . . .” — 221 years ago, in a hall that still stands across the street, a group of men gathered and, with these simple words, launched America’s improbable experiment in democracy. Farmers and scholars, statesmen and patriots who had traveled across an ocean to escape tyranny and persecution finally made real their declaration of independence at a Philadelphia convention that lasted through the spring of 1787.

“The document they produced was eventually signed but ultimately unfinished. It was stained by this nation’s original sin of slavery, a question that divided the colonies and brought the convention to a stalemate until the founders chose to allow the slave trade to continue for at least 20 more years, and to leave any final resolution to future generations.

“Of course, the answer to the slavery question was already embedded within our Constitution — a Constitution that had at its very core the ideal of equal citizenship under the law; a Constitution that promised its people liberty and justice and a union that could be and should be perfected over time.

“And yet words on a parchment would not be enough to deliver slaves from bondage, or provide men and women of every color and creed their full rights and obligations as citizens of the United States. What would be needed were Americans in successive generations who were willing to do their part — through protests and struggles, on the streets and in the courts, through a civil war and civil disobedience, and always at great risk — to narrow that gap between the promise of our ideals and the reality of their time.”

He moved on to confront the controversy created by Rev. Wright’s comments. He didn’t duck the issue or try to distract from a negative and critical moment of his historical campaign to lead the country. He spoke directly to what was on the minds of millions of Americans that day.

Here’s what he told the nation and the world:

“I have already condemned, in unequivocal terms, the statements of Reverend Wright that have caused such controversy and, in some cases, pain. For some, nagging questions remain. Did I know him to be an occasionally fierce critic of American domestic and foreign policy? Of course. Did I ever hear him make remarks that could be considered controversial while I sat in the church? Yes. Did I strongly disagree with many of his political views? Absolutely — just as I’m sure many of you have heard remarks from your pastors, priests, or rabbis with which you strongly disagreed.

“But the remarks that have caused this recent firestorm weren’t simply controversial. They weren’t simply a religious leader’s efforts to speak out against perceived injustice. Instead, they expressed a profoundly distorted view of this country — a view that sees white racism as endemic, and that elevates what is wrong with America above all that we know is right with America; a view that sees the conflicts in the Middle East as rooted primarily in the actions of stalwart allies like Israel, instead of emanating from the perverse and hateful ideologies of radical Islam.

“As such, Reverend Wright’s comments were not only wrong but divisive, divisive at a time when we need unity; racially charged at a time when we need to come together to solve a set of monumental problems — two wars, a terrorist threat, a falling economy, a chronic health care crisis and potentially devastating climate change — problems that are neither black or white or Latino or Asian, but rather problems that confront us all.

“Given my background, my politics, and my professed values and ideals, there will no doubt be those for whom my statements of condemnation are not enough. Why associate myself with Reverend Wright in the first place, they may ask? Why not join another church? And I confess that if all that I knew of Reverend Wright were the snippets of those sermons that have run in an endless loop on the television sets and YouTube, or if Trinity United Church of Christ conformed to the caricatures being peddled by some commentators, there is no doubt that I would react in much the same way.

“But the truth is, that isn’t all that I know of the man. The man I met more than 20 years ago is a man who helped introduce me to my Christian faith, a man who spoke to me about our obligations to love one another, to care for the sick and lift up the poor. He is a man who served his country as a United States Marine; who has studied and lectured at some of the finest universities and seminaries in the country, and who for over 30 years has led a church that serves the community by doing God’s work here on Earth — by housing the homeless, ministering to the needy, providing day care services and scholarships and prison ministries, and reaching out to those suffering from HIV/AIDS.”

Obama then went on to talk about how his Christian faith developed over the years, and how that experience shaped his approach to life, to public service, attributing it to his association with Wright.

He phrased it this way:

“And this helps explain, perhaps, my relationship with Reverend Wright. As imperfect as he may be, he has been like family to me. He strengthened my faith, officiated my wedding, and baptized my children. Not once in my conversations with him have I heard him talk about any ethnic group in derogatory terms, or treat whites with whom he interacted with anything but courtesy and respect. He contains within him the contradictions — the good and the bad — of the community that he has served diligently for so many years.

“I can no more disown him than I can disown the black community. I can no more disown him than I can disown my white grandmother — a woman who helped raise me, a woman who sacrificed again and again for me, a woman who loves me as much as she loves anything in this world, but a woman who once confessed her fear of black men who passed her by on the street, and who on more than one occasion has uttered racial or ethnic stereotypes that made me cringe.

“These people are a part of me. And they are part of America, this country that I love.”

Obama closed his speech that day with a story about a 23-year-old white woman, Ashley Baia, a campaign worker in South Carolina. She had been working to organize a mostly African-American community since the beginning of this campaign, he said, and one day she was at a round-table discussion where everyone went around telling their story and why they were there.

After describing her emotional and personal reasons for being part of Obama’s campaign, she goes around the room asking everyone else to tell their stories, the then-presidential candidate recalled.

They all have different stories and different reasons. Many bring up a specific issue. And finally they come to this elderly black man who’s been sitting there quietly the entire time. And Ashley asks him why he’s there. And he does not bring up a specific issue. He does not say health care or the economy. He does not say education or the war. He does not say that he was there because of Barack Obama. He simply says to everyone in the room, “I am here because of Ashley.”

“I’m here because of Ashley.” By itself, that single moment of recognition between that young white girl and that old black man is not enough. It is not enough to give health care to the sick, or jobs to the jobless, or education to our children.

But it is where we start. It is where our union grows stronger. And as so many generations have come to realize over the course of the 221 years since a band of patriots signed that document right here in Philadelphia, that is where the perfection begins.

Obama’s “A More Perfect Union” speech comes from his heart and soul, as well as the mind of a man dedicated to leading a country to greatness. Which he did.

Everyone should take time to read it, including the current occupant of the White House, so he and all Americans can once again see and hear what great leadership looks like and sounds like.

It’s an example of what’s missing in America today.