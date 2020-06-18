Grab your ankles, Trump and Miller

Strike up the band!

Supreme Court rules Donnie

and his band of Nazis

can’t end DACA program

So much . . . losing!

After the Supreme Court handed the Führer a defeat earlier this week by ruling that gay and transgender Americans are protected in the workplace by a 1960s civil rights law, the Supremes doubled down this morning by telling Trump and head Nazi Towel Boy Stephen Miller that they couldn’t end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

DACA has been a sore point for the the Racist-in-Chief and other white supremacists who want to eject these mostly brown people from the country despite the fact that the United States is the only country most of them have ever known.

Republicans everywhere are weeping bitterly that even right-wing justices have been showing a modicum of humanity lately. Okay, not all of them, but enough! What in the world is going on?

MAGATs have expressed concern that the spate of rulings marginally increases the prospect they might wake up one day, look out the window and discover they have new neighbors who are (shudder) brown, or that they might have to work alongside (shudder) an LGBTQ person!

Ain’t life a bitch?

Stay tuned to The Shinbone Star for more coverage of Trumpian losses as they develop.