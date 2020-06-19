Written by Staff Writer

An impeached president’s Juneteenth message of peace and love

RED MEAT
FOR HIS WHITE BASE

3 thoughts on “An impeached president’s Juneteenth message of peace and love

    1. Yeah he just heard about it and “nobody knew about it until he brought it up.” I almost snorted coffee out of my nose when I read that he’d said that. The first thing that popped into my head was “you mean, you and other whites like yourself never thought about it before because mostly black folks celebrate it.”

      136 & 1/.2 days, folks. Register if you haven’t, make sure you know where and how you can vote, demand mail-in voting if you have to, and go vote, vote, vote!

