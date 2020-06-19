Written by Staff WriterJune 19, 2020June 19, 2020 An impeached president’s Juneteenth message of peace and love RED MEAT FOR HIS WHITE BASE Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “An impeached president’s Juneteenth message of peace and love” Yep, he just heard of this holiday and he’s celebrating in his own special way. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yeah he just heard about it and “nobody knew about it until he brought it up.” I almost snorted coffee out of my nose when I read that he’d said that. The first thing that popped into my head was “you mean, you and other whites like yourself never thought about it before because mostly black folks celebrate it.” 136 & 1/.2 days, folks. Register if you haven’t, make sure you know where and how you can vote, demand mail-in voting if you have to, and go vote, vote, vote! LikeLike Reply Melania just sent her own tweet. It was a bit nicer. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Yep, he just heard of this holiday and he’s celebrating in his own special way.
Yeah he just heard about it and “nobody knew about it until he brought it up.” I almost snorted coffee out of my nose when I read that he’d said that. The first thing that popped into my head was “you mean, you and other whites like yourself never thought about it before because mostly black folks celebrate it.”
136 & 1/.2 days, folks. Register if you haven’t, make sure you know where and how you can vote, demand mail-in voting if you have to, and go vote, vote, vote!
Melania just sent her own tweet. It was a bit nicer.
