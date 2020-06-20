Trumplandia: June 13 — 20, 2020

The Denial Edition

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.4% — up from 40.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — up from 43% last week

Fox News Poll 6/18/20 — For President: Joe Biden — 50% / Donald Trump — 38%

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Rollin’ On a River

The week of our Trump — June 13, 2020: In a week filled with images strong on the portrayal of gaining social justice, our nation’s leader remained in denial about the path toward righteousness and instead doled out photo ops and concepts of change with few teeth.

With people still in the street following the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and that of another unarmed black motorist, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, on June 14, our nation remained in turmoil, as leadership appeared to placate the demands of demonstrators without setting up a meaningful dialogue.

Leading the halfhearted charge was our nation’s president, who, to take a line from Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 1963 “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” and set it on its ear, let ignorance roll down like a mighty stream.

Actually more like a river, Trump and his team continued to ride down “Da Nile” this week, and hoped the public would endure an empty executive order against police brutality, historic spikes in the spread of coronavirus and a dangerous indoor rally to stroke his ego and, in the end, move toward re-electing him.

On June 16, Trump met with families of people killed by police officers prior to a signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for the “Safe Policing for Safe Communities” executive order.

Doing little to order changes in policing, the directive instead “encouraged” police departments to increase the use of force training and looks to leverage federal grant funding against those police officers who commit murder. The executive order does not mandate change, but instead hopes to persuade police to rally around a set of national practices.

Flanked by members of law enforcement during the actual signing, several family members of those murdered by police said it was a prop for Trump’s re-election that did little to change police misdeeds.

The directive requires the U.S. attorney general to create a database tracking terminations, criminal convictions and civil judgements against police who use excessive force and provide grants to agencies that submit the information. The database largely appears to rely on participation by local departments’ willingness to report bad officers.

The Trump executive order also did not ban the use of choke holds, but instead encouraged that police use them with discretion, only when they deem their lives to be in jeopardy.

“I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments,” Trump said, while acknowledging a “tiny” number of bad police officers. “Without police there is chaos, without law there is anarchy and without safety there is a catastrophe.”

Not only was Trump’s approach to social justice marred by his denial of reality, so was his triumphant return to the roaring, hate-filled crowds of adoring followers that have fueled his time in office.

Holding his first public rally since March, Trump was able to return to the truculent strongman we have know for almost four years as he and his supporters descended on Tulsa, Okla., to hold a campaign rally today. Originally set for Juneteenth, the event was moved to Saturday but was still held in a city that in 1921 was the site of one of the nation’s worst race riots against blacks.

Filled with controversy, the Trump rally is a double denial: With racial tensions already inflamed across the nation, Trump’s ego-fest will also be held during a pandemic. Many local health officials worried about the impact it will have on the spread of coronavirus. With 352 new infections and three new deaths in Oklahoma alone, the United States leads the world with almost 2.3 million COVID-19 infections and more than 121,000 deaths.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum placed a curfew on the area around the rally site on June 18, but lifted it after speaking with Trump yesterday. Trump’s rally will bring together thousands of supporters during a pandemic that spreads most easily in large, indoor crowds of people standing in close proximity.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a request for a temporary injunction to block the BOK Center in Tulsa from hosting the event. The lawsuit was filed earlier in the week on behalf of two businesses and two residents to stop ASM Global, which manages the arena, from hosting the event “to protect against a substantial, imminent and deadly risk to the community.” Calling the event a “spreader” of the virus, the petition cited a rise COVID cases including the record of 802 new cases in two days.

Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump campaign is taking precautions to keep attendees safe. She said all people attending the rally will have their temperature checked and will be given protective masks and hand-sanitizer. McEnany said masks are not required, but attendees will have the choice to wear one or not.

In addition, those attending the rally will be required to sign a waiver that states:

“You are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

Supremely Wrong

The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The denial of facts continued to the Supreme Court, where the self-proclaimed “most successful president ever” took two on the chin this week.

In two separate U.S. Supreme Court rulings, the court stacked with conservatives by Trump seemed to buck his influence and act like the independent third branch of our democracy that it is intended to be.

Despite Trump’s sway, the Supreme Court overwhelmingly backed public opinion by upholding the civil rights of the LGBTQ community and continued support of immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court extend protections to millions of workers nationwide who cannot be discriminated against due to their sex. In a 6-3 opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first appointee to the nation’s highest court, joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices to continue protections for members of the LGBTQ community.

The June 15 ruling was a defeat for the Trump administration, which argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on sex, did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.

But in his opinion, Gorsuch wrote:

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Following the ruling, an almost somber Trump, was diplomatic in his response, describing his appointee’s words and the overall ruling as “very powerful.” Trump further stated: “They’ve ruled and we live with the decision,” Trump said. “We live with the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Trump was not so mature when it came to the court’s other landmark ruling later in the week on DACA.

Implemented in 2012, the law offered legal protection and work permits for young immigrants who came to the country illegally as minors. The Obama-era program shielded as many as 700,000 young immigrants from deportation, but they became a punching bag for the xenophobic Trump administration.

The DACA ruling was the second defeat for Trump in the high court this week. In 2016, Trump campaigned on “immediately terminating” DACA. He first attempted to do so in 2017 but was blocked in the lower courts.

Also known as the “Dreamers Act,” DACA was implemented after Congress failed multiple times to pass immigration reforms that would give the so-called Dreamers permanent solutions to their citizenship status.

The court’s 5-4 ruling on June 18 was based on a discrepancy in the administrative filing that failed to give an adequate justification for terminating the program.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court:

“The dispute before the Court is not whether the Department of Homeland Security may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so.”

A perturbed Trump tweeted out insults to the people he’d triumphantly appointed earlier in his term for not taking up the minority opinion. Trump said he will take another crack at ending or changing the provision, saying the administration planned to submit enhanced papers in court to again try to end the provision:

“We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate — They have abandoned DACA.”

Trump’s tweet was another departure from reality and seemed to gloss over a deal in 2018 that was rejected by his administration. As part of the Democratic proposal, $25 billion would have been provided for his much-ballyhooed border wall in exchange for a coherent pathway forward for “Dreamers.” The issue has not been revisited.

Burning Books

When Wacko John Bolton went on Deface the Nation and so stupidly said that he looked at the “Libyan Model” for North Korea, all hell broke out. Kim Jong Un, who we were getting along with very well, went “ballistic”, just like his missiles – and rightfully so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

In the middle of social unrest and during the spreading threat of a pandemic, our deflector-in-chief focused much of his attention this week on the inane.

Sure, he obsessed about slipping and sliding down a ramp after a graduation at West Point and the Twitter-verse teased him about drinking water like a toddler during a press briefing, but much of the week was consumed with news about his disdain for tell-all books due out in the coming weeks.

Knowledge that the books would hit the shelves drove the narcissist in the White House nuts.

The most anticipated book comes from former National Security Advisor John Bolton, titled: “The Room Where It Happened.”

Bolton’s book presents an insider’s view of the administration and the president during his time working with Trump from March 2018 to September 2019, when Trump says he fired Bolton. Bolton claims he quit.

The time period is important because Bolton was present during Trump’s controversial dealings with the Ukraine, dealings that ultimately got him impeached.

During television interviews this week, Bolton said Trump was unfit to be president and even accused him of trying to pull the old quid-pro-quo scheme on China by asking its leader, Xi Jinping, for help getting re-elected in exchange for a better deal on soybeans.

Trump has for months fought release of the book and sharpened his knives when Bolton started doing the television and news circuit last week. He did his best to discredit the author and have his sycophants do the same. In Bolton’s case he took it a step further and sent government attorneys after the Republican icon.

Back in January, Bolton was called to testify before Congress during the president’s impeachment trial last year and refused, stating he would spill the beans only if subpoenaed by the Senate. Without a legal requirement to appear, Bolton dropped out of the public eye and prepared to sell his manuscript.

Bolton’s plan to release the damning manuscript forced the U.S. Department of Justice to take action when it asked a judge for a temporary block on release of the book. The DOJ argued that despite its earlier review, the tell-all somehow still contained classified material. Filed on June 17, the DOJ said the release of Bolton’s book would “damage the national security of the United States.”

Trump immediately attacked Bolton as a liar who somehow was releasing a fictitious book, while at the same time releasing classified material on his administration. He called the book “totally inappropriate.”

Not much of a reader, Trump admitted to not having read the book, but believed if it were released Bolton could be held criminally liable for the information it disclosed.

During a June 17 interview with Fox News, Trump said Bolton was “washed up” when he was hired by the White House and he gave him a chance:

“He couldn’t get Senate confirmed so I gave him a non-Senate confirmed position so I could put him there and see how he worked. And I wasn’t very enamored.”

Few allies have emerged for Bolton, who has drawn the ire of congressional Democrats for not testifying during impeachment despite having damning information on Trump’s impeachable offenses. He has been called a weasel and selfish for not placing America over the pursuit of his own wealth.

Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the Trump White House was using national security as a “pretext” to censor Bolton “in violation of his constitutional rights to speak on matters of the utmost public import.”

At press time, no date has been given for the book’s release and the DOJ restraining order is still under consideration.

While much of the media focus went to Bolton’s book, for the more than casual hater, his niece’s book not only had a better title, but was far more intriguing and potentially damaging.

Titled: “Too Much and Never Enough: How my Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” the book by Mary L. Trump, was the No. 5 bestseller on Amazon earlier in the week, more than a month before its planned July release date.

The Daily Beast reported the new book will feature “harrowing and salacious stories,” about Uncle Donnie from his niece, the daughter of his eldest brother Fred Jr., and the main source for a New York Times series that alleged Trump participated in tax schemes and possibly fraud.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster said the book “is a revelatory authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.” The site goes on to say that the book “shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric.”

The Daily Beast also reported Mary Trump signed a nondisclosure agreement as part of a 2001 settlement tied to the estate of her father that precluded her from publishing anything about the legal fight or her relationship with the 45th president or two of his surviving siblings, retired Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry and Robert Trump.

According to published reports, Trump is also having his attorneys look into legally stopping the release of his niece’s book.