Presidential? Oval Office Occupant #45 is anything but

“The event that took place yesterday was — I thought it was a terrible situation, but you can’t resist a police officer. And if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact. It was a very sad, very, very sad thing.”

Such ignorant advice from Oval Office Occupant #45. He was referring to the death of Rayshard Brooks last week in Atlanta. Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer after Brooks grabbed one of the officer’s tasers and fired it back over his shoulder while attempting to run away. The officer who fired his gun was charged Wednesday with felony murder.

Delusional Donald obviously doesn’t understand that one can’t “take it up after the fact” if you are F’n DEAD.

Naturally, Donald was speaking to his Minister of Propaganda, Sean Hannity.

Even a more wacko moment followed: Referring to the charged officer, he said, “I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly.”

Referencing the public murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump was even more boggling:

“I watched that. I couldn’t really watch it for that long a period of time. It was over eight minutes. And who could — who could watch that?”

He can’t even stand to read much of anything. But watching these horrors nominally comes with the job of an Oval Office Occupant. But, as Donnie has remarked, “I take no responsibility” — for anything.

That’s one of the few promises he has actually kept.

He has taken “no responsibility” for ignoring the coronavirus as deadly; “no responsibility” for being the most divisive to ever occupy the Oval Office; “no responsibility” for adding trillions of dollars to the national debt, which he bragged that he would “have paid off in eight years.”

Trump’s most memorable promise, which will haunt him even in death, is “I’m going to make America great, again.” Indeed, he has accomplished just the opposite — he has made us the laughingstock of the world, with himself as the world’s biggest clown.

Trump and Vice President Mike “Mother’s Boy” Pence daily downplay the coronavirus as it continues to ravage Americans. Thousands are becoming infected, re-infected or dying daily. More than 120,000 Americans have died under their watch.

Trump is incapable of leading anything — maybe that’s why he has no dog as a pet.

Donald’s failure to react or even seem to care about the men murdered in public by thug cops is beyond belief.

Worse is that he is defending and rooting for these vile creatures to escape being jailed for their crimes.

His and the police failure to face the consequences of their actions have resulted in a nationwide demand for police reform, slashing police funding and even ending police departments.

This creature reassured us on April 22, 2016:

“I’m going to be so presidential that you people will be so bored.”

We the PEOPLE are still waiting.