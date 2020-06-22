Trump may be on the skids, but it would be wrong to feel overconfident

People of conscience can remember exactly how they felt in the evening hours of Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2016. It was Election Day, and we were sickened as we watched that big map on our TV screens turn slowly red.

But can you remember how you were feeling on Nov. 2, 2016? The challenge is a little tougher because there was no momentous occasion to give definition to that day. Even so, I can remember how I was feeling then: supremely confident.

After watching the campaign and Trump’s clown show during the debates, I never entertained a thought that Hillary Clinton wouldn’t win the election; never supposed that my fellow Americans could be that stupid. My confidence was supported by the polls, which indicated the election was in the bag.

The next morning I sent a photo and private message to friends and family. I was one of the first in line to vote, and coming back outside my polling place I snapped a picture of the American flag, waving bravely against a red morning sky.

That photo did not survive the anger I would feel later, or I would reproduce it here, but I recall exactly what the message said: “Proud to have just cast my ballot for the first woman president of the United States, Hillary Clinton!”

There’s a reason I’ve been taking you on this walk down memory lane, and it is this: Now is not the time to feel overconfident.

The Shinbone Star newsroom has been brimming with confidence ever since Trump’s mishandling of the twin crises of coronavirus and the George Floyd protests. The giddiness got a booster shot Saturday night after a little internet trickery by some inspired teenagers foiled a Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla., where just 6,200 Trumpers showed up at a 19,000-seat arena.

Like many who are exchanging virtual high-fives over Trump’s humiliation, I, too, think it was funny. In fact, it’s a tough time to be a Trumper lately with so much losing being meted out in the polls, by the Supreme Court, and with the Tulsa debacle serving as icing on the cake.

Any Trumpian defeat is an occasion for joy among the resistance, where the smiles have been few and far between for nearly four years. So go ahead, allow yourself one more chuckle and let there be a song in your heart before we all get back to work.

Finished? Good, because you need to remember this:

Trump lies.

Trump cheats.

Trump still has friends on the Supreme Court.

Trump still has Bill Barr heading his Department of Justice.

Trump has high-ranking Republican sycophants who will do literally anything to remain in power.

Trump still has thousands upon thousands of devoted numbnuts who might have been tricked out of their seats in Tulsa but are still het up for four more years of Donald’s shit-show. You can bet they’ll vote.

And if none of that reality snaps you from your delusion of imminent victory for Joe Biden and the Democrats, just try to remember how confident you felt of Hillary Clinton’s victory on Nov. 2, right up until everything changed on Nov 3.

Perhaps there will be a time to celebrate, but now is not that time. Trump is still president, and until he’s not, I’ll keep any smiles a closely guarded secret.