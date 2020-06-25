On deaf ears: If not for yourself, at least take COVID-19 precautions for others

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Shinbone Star’s staff doctor has been doing more than mending our sprained typing fingers lately. A lot more.

By DECONSTRUCTING DOCTOR



It is difficult to convey the seriousness of a pandemic when you are one lone voice, just a small family doctor in a small southern town.

When you are fighting against forces bigger than you, forces that say it’s a hoax, it’s some evil political agenda, that it’s God’s will, when you know, when you’ve seen with your own eyes, the toll this infection takes and that it doesn’t have to get this bad. People don’t always die, but they think they will, and it can take some people months to recover, some develop lifelong debilitating complications.

You won’t see that in a meme, but you will see people disregard the 120.000+ American deaths as if those people don’t really matter. As if that’s the cost for business as usual. What is the cost for protecting others? One piece of cloth over your face? Washing your hands with soap and water? Oh the tragedy of taking away your freedom!!

It will go down in history as one of the great American tragedies that we can not, as a nation, rally together to protect each other. I urge each of you to look at your mothers, your fathers, your grandparents, your family members with preexisting conditions, wear the mask for them. If you don’t care about the health and well-being of others at least take the precautions for them.

Follow our beloved Doc on her own blog by clicking HERE.