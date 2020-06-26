Donald Trump’s Divided America in the summer of 2020

This is more than America’s summer of discontent.

It’s the summer of Impeached President Donald J. Trump’s vainglory that is dividing and destroying a republic that has stood strong for more than 240 years.

Trump’s excessive vanity, his inability and refusal to govern for the good of the country is literally and figuratively killing America. It’s pitting families and friends against each other as the wannabe dictator frequently tweets nonsensical wordy wedges designed to divide the citizenry into two camps: those who blindly support him and those who oppose — and often expose — his criminal brand of managing a once great country.

How does Trump’s America look as the country prepares to celebrate another Fourth of July, the day the Founding Father’s signed a document that put the king of England on notice that his 13 colonies would no longer be part of the British empire?

COVID-19, which Trump continues to try and ignore at the cost of American lives, has killed more than 124,000 Americans — young and old, rich and poor, people of all colors.

Instead of managing a national campaign to combat the deadly disease and minimize fatalities among the citizenry, Trump abdicated responsibility for dealing with the coronavirus to state and local governments.

In this re-election year Trump has made it painfully clear he wants no body counts sticking to his campaign. He wants no responsibility for a failed battle plan against COVID-19 when voters cast ballots on Election Day, November 3.

To that point, he even recently decried the need for testing citizens for the virus in order to attempt to slow if not stop the spread of the virus until a vaccine can be developed. Why the concern for continued testing? The numbers of positive tests were climbing at a rapid rate, keeping the pandemic front page in the print press and lead segment on broadcast news reports.

Can’t have that happening in Trump’s America this summer.

At a campaign rally in Tulsa last weekend, Trump told a small crowd of supporters that “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test.”

Instead of battling COVID-19, Trump wants a robust stock market and an economy running full speed ahead — as it was before the coronavirus hit not only the U.S. but the global community — so he can brag about how people are better off in the summer of 2020 than they were in the summer of 2016.

As if a health care crisis that is killing tens of thousands of Americans isn’t bad enough, the murder last month of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man — by a white Minneapolis police officer has enraged citizens of all colors and all economic persuasions across the country and around the world.

Black Lives Matter and its crusade calling on government leaders to forcibly end systemic racism in law enforcement operations and communities large and small across the United States has taken to the streets with support from hundreds of thousands of forward-thinking people. Peaceful demonstrations protesting Floyd’s death — while handcuffed face down on a city street with a cop’s knee planted firmly and fatally on his neck — continue today.

Black Americans want their country to finally provide all citizens — regardless of the color of their skin — to aspire to achieve the “dream” of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness called out in the Declaration of Independence.

Trump’s reaction to this summer’s protest movement calling for dramatic and substantive change in American life for all its people?

He makes incendiary comments in which he routinely makes little effort to distinguish protesters from “thugs” or “domestic terrorists.” He continually writes off peaceful protestors en masse as operatives of leftist anti-fascist groups despite little evidence that they played a major role in organizing the protests.

His most infamous moment, one that historians will write about for decades to come, had his personal attorney general, Bill Barr, call on federal troops to club and tear gas peaceful protestors outside the White House in order for Trump and his sycophants to stride menacingly across the street so he could hold up a Bible while standing in front of an historic church while a photographer captured the moment for a campaign ad later in the year.

During a Fox News interview Trump acknowledged that Floyd’s death, captured on viral video, was a “terrible thing” and a driving force for “a lot” of the protesters.

“They were there for a reason, perhaps,” he said. But he then questioned their motivations, observing that “a lot of them were really there because they’re following the crowd.”

There was no evidence to support that broad and inaccurate statement. Sorry, it was just another one of his lies passed off as fact, just like his claim he saw “thousands and thousands of people cheering” on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River on 9/11 as the Twin Towers crashed to the ground in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on New York City.

A deadly virus killing tens of thousands of Americans. Unarmed black citizens still being killed by white police officers. Thousands of protestors of all colors taking to the streets demanding an end to systemic racism.

Those are the hot topics, the tipping points for change in America this summer.

There’s still more, however, roiling around the country. As a result of Trump’s inept and ineffective management of COVID-19 the nation’s economy is a wreck. For some three months all businesses shut down. Workers were ordered to shelter in place in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

As a result, tens of millions of Americans filed for unemployment benefits, the most since the Great Depression. Unemployment in May 2020 stood at just over 13 percent, the highest rate in decades.

Some states recently reopened their economies, but just a couple of weeks afterward COVID-19 case numbers started climbing again with health care officials warning that the death rate lags behind and it most likely will climb again as the virus spreads among the populace. Some studies predict the nation’s coronavirus death toll will reach more than 200,000 by November. An important note: no other country in the world has as many deaths among its populace as the U.S.

Some service industry operations — most notably airlines, hotels, movie theaters and theme parks — are trying to determine how they will operate in an environment dominated by COVID-19 until a vaccine can be developed to effectively combat the ravages of the deadly virus.

And then there’s the 21st Century Civil War. Yes, the battle over the Stars and Bars — the battle flag of the Confederacy in the War Between the States — and statues of rebel leaders and building and streets named for these same traitors to America back in the 1860s.

Trump stands on the side of Americans who want to continue to pay respect to the memories of people who turned against America, who supported slavery in a country founded on the principle that all men — and all women — are created equal. He and they don’t seem to care about the pain it causes Black Americans or what it says about his true loyalty to a country that has provided him with a privileged and lavish lifestyle.

His treasonous flag is flying during this summer of 2020 in a country that is far beyond a time of discontent among its people.