Trumplandia: June 20 — 27, 2020

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 40.6% — down from 41.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — down from 47% last week

New York Time/Siena Poll — 6/24/20 — Joe Biden — 50% / Donald Trump — 36%

We did a great job on CoronaVirus, including the very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by far the most, and best, in the World. We saved millions of U.S. lives.! Yet the Fake News refuses to acknowledge this in a positive way. But they do give…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Slow Your Roll

The week of our Trump — June 20, 2020: Because nothing says you’re doing “too good of a job” like losing 127,000 people in four months, President Fibber McGee and his toady, Vice President Mike Pence, spent another week walking on sunshine despite the exponential growth of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

America continued to lead the world in infections with 2.4 million and deaths with 127,000, all while Trump and his red state governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas watched a spike that gave the nation a new daily high in infections.

Despite the depressing the numbers, Trump continued to do his best to close the book on the spread of the contagion and push for businesses to reopen. In what appeared to be his way of ending the pandemic, Trump this week considered slowing down testing, cutting funding to testing sites and kicking 22 million people off of federal healthcare. Then he started lying about why the number of infected was so high and blamed the spread of the infection on the media, an increase in testing and the radical left.

The highlight of the week came when Trump appeared to joke about slowing down the amount of testing because, he said, his administration had done too good a job and found more infected people than it should have, thus increasing the number of those infected.

The moment resonated in its absurdity as the perfect metaphor for the Trump presidency, a place where up is down and left is right, where if you question that you are gas-lighted. In Trumplandia, fantasy is reality. It is a place where you can resign while getting fired, or pitch a slowdown of testing in the middle of a pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people.

Trump made his comment a week ago during his doomed June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla., where he opined that testing during a pandemic was a “double-edged sword,” and that they had tested so many people that not only would it increase the number of those known to be infected, but that the administration would need to slow down its efforts.

“Here’s the bad part, when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more cases,” he said claiming 25 million Americans had been tested for COVID. “So, I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

The White House public relations staff immediately drilled down on the public comment and dismissed it as nothing more than a joke by their kooky boss.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Donnie’s “joke” and said her boss was just goofing around. She said the comment was meant to criticize the “lame stream media” for it coverage of the virus and its failure to understand that testing increases the number of sick, not those becoming infected.

On June 21, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Sunday morning talk shows that the comment was “tongue-in-cheek.” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told “Face the Nation” he was unaware of any such directive to slow down testing. Pence said during a call on June 22 to the nation’s governors, that the comment was just a passing observation by the president.

By June 23, it looped back to those on the White House’s coronavirus Task Force. The mostly inactive body, which is fronted by Pence but run by National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, faithfully weighed into Trump’s shit storm and got buried.

“None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing, that’s just is a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing,” Fauci said this week before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

That Fauci’s statement was only true until it wasn’t.

Later that same day, while caught outside the White House, Trump took a massive dump on the entire affair by saying that he had not been joking about a slowdown of testing, stating, “I don’t kid.”

Although there was no specific method mentioned for how the testing would be slowed, it was announced that funding to 13 community-based coronavirus testing sites will lose funding by the end of the month. The move, which is said to extend financial support for testing across the nation, would affect seven such sites in Texas, which is currently a hot spot for the virus. The six other sites are located in Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado, where cases are dropping.

CNBC reported that according to testing czar, Adm. Brett Giroir, the move is not a reduction of funds but a way to reallocate resources and “provide federal support in a different ways.”

In the midst of the growing crisis, CDC head Robert Redfield said the number of infected could actually be 10 times higher than the 2.4 million cases confirmed by health agencies. On June 25, Redfield told reporters he believes 5 to 8 percent of the population has been infected — about 24 million people.

He said the stark numbers reflect that 92 to 95 percent of the population would remain susceptible to infection from COVID-19 and that the disease is still in the early phases of spreading.

This all comes as the European Union has decided to ban travel from the United States and as the tri-state area asks for those traveling from hot spots like Texas and Florida to quarantine for 14 days.

Yesterday, hardly a discouraging word could not be heard from Pence and the coronavirus task force, which addressed the public for the first time in about two months. Pence acknowledged an increase in COVID cases, but said the country is in better place than it was months ago:

“As we see new cases rising, and we’re tracking them very carefully, there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to the place that we were two months ago — in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people. The reality is we’re in a much better place.”

Pence urged Americans to continue to pray for each other and for healthcare workers in the hopes the country will heal as cases appear to increase.

TikTok, Pop-Pop Got Popped by K-Pop?

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

A week ago, Trump officially launched into the presidential campaign mode by holding his first live rally since the outbreak of the coronavirus overwhelmed the nation back in March.

Moved to Saturday after a flap over the original Juneteenth date, the event in Tulsa, Okla., was held at the 20,000 seat BOK Center and was heralded by Trump as being “like nothing anyone had ever seen.” More than 1 million people requested tickets and an overflow area and stage was set up for an area outside the arena for those who could not gain entry. Trump and Pence were expected to address those not fortunate enough to gain entry to the indoor event.

Attendees had to sign waiver to not sue the Trump or event organizers if they contracted COVID-19, but early scenes showed lines of anxious rallygoers, some whom had camped out for a week before entering the venue.

Cautioned by local officials to not hold the indoor rally due to fears it could increase transmission of the contagion, the world braced for a “super spreader event” like no other.

Imagine our surprise when only 7,000 people showed up.

Still tightly packed and largely not wearing protective masks, just like the president, Trump’s stalwart supporters were treated to his normal rambling hate-a-thon, replete with dashes of racism and victimized whining.

But somehow this was different.

Reportedly enraged by the empty seats in the upper section of the arena, Trump was said to have lashed out at staffers and was furious at the prospect of looking like a loser speaking before a less-than-full venue. Earlier projections of a million attendees thrilled Trump, who mused that only 20,000 could get into the arena and there would be thousands who wanted entry, but could not get in.

How could the projections be so far off?

We knew some had to be crossed off the list after it was revealed that eight members of Trump’s prep staff had contracted COVID-19 while setting up the rally. Later, it was learned that at least two members of the Secret Service detail protecting the president also tested positive.

The obvious answer would be that Trump supporters in the coronavirus hot spot decided not to attend for their own safety, but other reasons soon emerged.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attributed the low turnout to teenagers, known as “Zoomers,” reserving scores of tickets to the event through the social media site TikTok. The prank involved Korean K-Pop fans organizing and reserving thousands of tickets with no intention of attending.

The plan to sabotage the rally was said to have begun earlier in the month and went viral.

Ocasio-Cortez and dissident former Republican Steve Schmidt, a Trump critic and organizer of conservative opposition to the president, said his teenage daughter and her friends were part of the scheme that inflated then deflated Trump’s hopes.

Trump campaign officials did not find the prank so funny and categorically denied the TikTok sstory as false. Instead, they started a more traditional round of finger-pointing.

They said attendance was down because an unusually high number watched the event online and on Fox News.

Then they blamed “the Media” and imaginary Black Lives Matters protestors who were allegedly blocking doors at the arena to a throng of Trump supporters that didn’t actually exist.

A deflated Trump team began disassembling the overflow stage area while the president spoke inside. Then they canceled the post-event party. Internet trolls laughed at the picture of a dejected Trump returning to Washington and walking back to the White House in shame.

Trump 2020 campaign director Brad Parscale told Fox News:

“The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally.”

In a related item, anti-Trump teens this week moved to shop.donaldjtrump.com and continued their digital vandalism by participating in a practice known as “shopping cart abandonment,” which creates inaccurate data by making it appear inventory has been purchased when it has not.

Scores of teens using the TikTok app to fill their online carts with millions of dollars in merchandise, only to ultimately not purchase the items.

Still Racist After All These Years

The number of ChinaVirus cases goes up, because of GREAT TESTING, while the number of deaths (mortality rate), goes way down. The Fake News doesn’t like telling you that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Following his embarrassing launch in Tulsa, the commander-in-chief needed another public event filled with closely seated supporters, so on June 23 he visited Phoenix, Ariz., to keynote a convention of teens inside a church.

More lively than the 7,000 attendees in Tulsa just days earlier, the students for Trump wore their red, MAGA hats and chanted up the president like he was a rock star.

Still refusing to wear a mask at the rally and with his audience responding by barely wearing any either, Trump told the giddy group of coronavirus fodder:

“You are the courageous warriors standing in the way of what they want to do and their goals. They hate our history. They hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans.”

Preying on the impressionable audience, the Marmalade Messiah reintroduced some racist tropes by referring to the novel coronavirus as the “Kung Flu” and the “ChinaVirus,” to the approval of the crowd.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who earlier in the year called the use of the slur “highly offensive,” fell in line this time, saying on Wednesday:

“My reaction is that the president has made very clear that he wants everybody to understand, and I think many Americans do understand, that the virus originated in China.”

The youth rally followed a visit by Trump to the U.S.- Mexico border and was part of a tour Trump made to states he won in 2016, but may have to fight to win in 2020.

Trump also visited a shipyard in Marinette, Wisc., on Thursday to celebrate the awarding of a new Navy contract to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Considered another battleground state, polls suggest Trump currently trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden there.