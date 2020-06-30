Is it treason yet?

Our sister paper, The Failing New York Times, reported late yesterday that President Donald Trump was briefed back in February that Russian President Vladimir Putin had placed a cash bounty on as many American service members as Taliban forces in Afghanistan could kill.

Smart money says that three United States Marines were killed as part of the plot

And Trump? He did nothing . . . unless you count his lies that he never knew.

According to The Times report two unnamed officials say information about the Putin Plot was included in the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), a critical part of any president’s mandate to, you know, take care of the nation’s important business, but which our Illiterate-in-Chief rarely (if ever) actually reads.

So who is a discerning reader supposed to believe, Donald Trump or “two unnamed officials.” Well, if it’s me, I’m going with the unnamed officials every time.

Folks, this story is already hotter than a two dollar pistol, but it’s getting hotter by the minute.

Did Vladimir Putin’s favorite cock sock, Trump, know about the bounty placed on U.S. troops and do nothing, or do we take the word of a man who has already lied more than 18,000 times that he didn’t know about the plot because he’s merely incompetent?

Either way you go is a real mind-bender, though we can probably expect Trump and his West Wing enablers to put forward some new idea to try and make the president’s latest crisis all go away.

Bleach? Nope, tried that on something else.

Ultraviolet light? No, that’s not gonna work.

Wait! I know, Obama did it!

And what about her e-mails???

Reader, take your time and try to digest the infamy: A bounty placed on U.S. troops and the president of the United States did nothing more than kiss Putin’s ass . . . again!

Yeah, get your popcorn ready, folks. We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.